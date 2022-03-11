Fraudulent vax certificates: 'If you look at them there's no way of telling'





Carte Blanche has done an investigation into how fraudulent Covid-19 vaccination certificates are obtained in South Africa

"It's quite wide-spread, but you need to be in the know to find someone to do it" producer Nicky Troll tells John Maytham

© pitinan/123rf.com

With the intense focus on Covid-19 vaccination around the world, have you wondered whether fraudulent vaccination certificates are available for sale in South Africa?

M-Net's Carte Blanche will be exposing the world of fraudulent vax certificates on Sunday evening (13 March).

"It legitimately appears on the government portal" says producer Nicky Troll.

"You can get a vaccination certificate on the system with a valid QR code - you just don’t get the jab."

For a fee, of course.

It's quite wide-spread, but you need to be in the know to find someone to do it. Nicky Troll, Carte Blanche producer

Troll says that in Carte Blanche's story, the responsible person has "a link" with the Department of Health, which is the vax certificate issuing authority.

On the systems where these vaccinations get registered, you have login details... so somewhere along the line someone's login details got compromised. Nicky Troll, Carte Blanche producer

In this particular story it's compromised details that gave full access to a dodgy person to load unvaccinated people as vaccinated. Nicky Troll, Carte Blanche producer

She emphasizes that these certificates are fraudulent, not fake.

That's the frightening thing... If you look at them there's no way of telling unless they do a full audit. Nicky Troll, Carte Blanche producer

We worked with the South African Pharmacy Council and the Health Department on this one and they are taking our investigations further so they will be backtracking and looking back at all the vaccinations done by these particular people that we have exposed. Nicky Troll, Carte Blanche producer

The team paid R2,500 for one certificate and then bought another for R1,500.

The cost varies. We came across people wanting as much as R6,000... So anything from R1,500 to R6,000 for something that's free. Nicky Troll, Carte Blanche producer

