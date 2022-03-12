Officials plan three-day rabies vaccination drive after case confirmed in Strand





The confirmed case of rabies was found in a dog in Strand earlier this week

It's understood that the dog was euthanised

There have been sporadic rabies cases in the Strand area since October last year

Western Cape officials will be offering free rabies vaccinations for cats and dogs in the Strand area on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday

Image: © retbool/123rf.com

Pet owners in the Western Cape have been urged to vaccinate their pets after a rabies case was detected in Strand earlier this week.

Western Cape Veterinary Services received lab results confirming that the dog was rabid on Monday.

Rabies is a viral disease that can affect animals and people and it is transmitted by saliva or other body fluids.

For example, a dog or person can be infected by being bitten, scratched, or licked by a rabid animal.

Once rabies has been established, there is no effective treatment.

However, rabies is very easy to prevent by vaccinating dogs and cats.

Signs of rabies include:

Sudden changes in behaviour (including aggression, confusion or anxiety)

Weakness

Drooling

Difficulty swallowing

Staggering

Seizures

Muscle spasms

Paralysis

Provincial authorities have arranged a three-day drive offering free rabies vaccinations for cats and dogs in the Strand area.

Pet owners in Strand can take their pets on the following days:

Tuesday 15 March 2022 at Victoria Park 1 from 11am until 4:30 pm

Wednesday 16 March 2022 behind Kwik Spar Strand from 11am until 4:30pm

Thursday 17 March 2022 at the open space on the corner of Lichtenstein and De Vos Streets from 11am until 4:30pm

Pet owners in the Strand and other areas of Cape Town are also encouraged to take their pets to their private veterinarian or animal welfare organisation to make sure their rabies vaccinations are up to date.

Officials have stressed that the vaccination of pets will prevent a large-scale outbreak of rabies and save human lives.