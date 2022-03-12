Vitamin drips are all the rage. The IV Bar founder shares everthing we must know





IV drip therapy treatments are becoming increasingly popular among health-conscious people

With a vitamin infusion, your body receives nutrients directly into the bloodstream

She chats to IV Bar founder Keri Rudolph to learn more about the benefits of vitamin drips

The IV Bar Group opened six new branches across South Africa during the Covid-19, proving just how popular intravenous (IV) vitamin drips have become.

IV vitamin therapy has been touted as a great way to boost your energy, clear your mind, reduce stress, improve your skin and optimise your overall wellbeing.

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King visited the IV Bar in Sea Point this week and got a Jetfuel Drip to test it for herself.

The Jetfuel Drip contains Vitamin B12, Vitamin B Complex, Magnesium, Vitamin C, Glutathione, and electrolytes packed into a litre of rehydrating fluid for additional electrolytes and complete rehydration.

Keri Rudolph, the founder and CEO of The IV Bar Group, joined Weekend Breakfast to answer some frequently asked questions.

- Why IV therapy over oral vitamin intake?

IV drips pump nutrients directly into the bloodstream so your body can absorb 100% of what it needs.

Rudolph says oral vitamins only give about 20% to 30% absorption because they pass through the digestive system, which lowers the number of vitamins your body can absorb.

- Is IV therapy safe?

IV vitamin therapy is 100% safe when done at a reputable place that offers medically approved vitamins that have been compounded in a sterile facility.

It's the absolute safest thing. It's literally minerals and vitamins. This is not a new concept. Keri Rudolph, Founder and CEO - The IV Bar Group

We only administer vitamins and minerals that your body needs that you deplete.

- Who administers the drips?

A registered nurse will drip you and there is a consulting medical doctor on duty.

- What do the drips contain?

The drips contain a combination of vitamin and mineral compounds are administered in saline which is made up of sodium chloride.

The drips mixtures help with rehydration and replenishing electrolytes.

The IV Bar administers different amounts of Vitamin B12, Vitamin B Complex, Vitamin C, Magnesium and Glutathione, depending on the drip selected.

We won't do any medical infusions, any antibiotic infusions or anything where there is a chance of a negative reactions. Keri Rudolph, Founder and CEO - The IV Bar Group

IV therapy is the only thing that guarantees 100% absorption, it goes directly into your veins which goes directly into your bloodstream. That's why it works so effectively. Keri Rudolph, Founder and CEO - The IV Bar Group

- Are there any side effects?

There are no negative side-effects but some people do get lightheaded if the drip is administered too quickly.

Very, very few people will experience a little bit of lightheadedness or a little bit of nausea while they are dripping... That's usually if it's running a little bit too fast. So in those cases, all we do is slow it down a little bit. Keri Rudolph, Founder and CEO - The IV Bar Group

- How often are the drips needed?

It’s safe enough to drip weekly, but you don’t need to. Most IV Bar clients drip monthly or every two to three weeks.