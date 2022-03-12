Looking for something to do this weekend? These are Sara-Jayne King's top picks





No plans this weekend?

Every Saturday, Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King recommends three events taking place in Cape Town

This week, all of the selections are music-related

Go on a spiritual journey with African jazz pianist Nduduzo Makhathini at Glenelly Estate

Nduduzo Makhathini, one of South Africa’s leading pianists will play three special concerts this weekend at Glenelly Estate in Stellenbosch.

The concerts are titled Singing as a way of Being in the World and will feature Makhathini's four-piece band as well as special guest performances.

Makhathini is known as a torch-bearer of African tradition and he uses the piano to articulate an African spiritual journey.

Dates: Friday 11 March at 8pm, Saturday 12 March at 8pm, Sunday 13 March at 3pm

Friday 11 March at 8pm, Saturday 12 March at 8pm, Sunday 13 March at 3pm Venue: Glenelly Estate, Stellenbosch

Glenelly Estate, Stellenbosch Price: R350 for a single concert or R900 weekend pass

R350 for a single concert or R900 weekend pass Book your tickets on Quicket here

Image: Supplied.

Get into the groove at 'The Snack Dance Returns' in Muizenberg

Enjoy an evening of culture and comedy this Saturday at 'The Snack Dance Returns' at Muizenberg Civic Centre.

Comedian-extraordinaire, Wayne McKay will be serving a stand-up routine that is fit for kings whilst, veteran DJs, Brian Bohorn and Selwyn Bartlett are set to move and groove you.

Western Cape’s premier, ‘Langarm’ super-band, The Elginairs, will also take the stage.

Date: Saturday 12 March

Saturday 12 March Time: 6pm until 11pm

6pm until 11pm Venue: Muizenberg Civic Centre.

Muizenberg Civic Centre. Price: Tickets cost R150

Tickets cost R150 Bring your own snacks and XYZ

You can book via WhatsApp on 078 995 1329

Let Auriol Hays serenade you at the Artscape Arena

Join singer-songwriter Auriol Hays and her band for the launch of her sixth album at the Artscape Arena on Saturday night.

Hays will be accompanied by her band, The Sinners, for an exclusive night of musical storytelling as she launches her latest album, Silk and Gravel.

The album features intimate and at times heart-breaking stories that traverse a spectrum of emotions - grief, hope, hilarity, love, and even insanity.

Date: Saturday 12 March

Saturday 12 March Price: Tickets cost R110

Tickets cost R110 Venue: Artscape Arena

Artscape Arena Book your tickets via Computicket here (Only 50 tickets are available)

Patrons are asked to arrive at least 30 minutes prior to the start of the show