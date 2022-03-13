'It's devastating' - Life coach helping people heal from trauma of infidelity





Life coach Lesley Ann van Niftrik is helping people recovering from the trauma of infidelity

She's the founder of Life After Infidelity 4U, a recovery program for those who have been traumatised by an unfaithful partner

Infidelity is one of the most difficult challenges that can be experienced in a relationship.

It can cause major trauma and take a toll on a person's mental health.

It took two years for Lesley Ann van Niftrik to rebuild her life after she found out that her husband was cheating.

At some point during that difficult time, Van Niftrik says she was on the brink of suicide.

After finding a way to recover from the traumatic experience, Van Niftrik made it her mission to help others who have been scarred by infidelity.

She founded Life After Infidelity 4U, a recovery program for those who have been traumatised by an unfaithful partner.

The life coach says the unresolved trauma of infidelity can cast a shadow over a person's life for a long time if not dealt with.

She says the typical healing process ranges between 18 months and two years.

Van Niftrik says working through the pain of infidelity can be difficult, especially when the cheating partner doesn't show remorse.

She says it's important for people to honour their feelings and be patient with themselves as they go through a rollercoaster of emotions including hurt, betrayal, resentment and anger.

There's the question of remorse... If the partner just ignores it [your feelings] and starts gaslighting you then you know that the chances of recovering your marriage or partnership are remote... it's just not going to happen. And I think it's very devastating to know that. Lesley Ann van Niftrik, Founder - Life After Infidelity 4U

You've got to give yourself time to make the right decision... and accept the fact that these rollercoaster emotions are going to happen all the time. Lesley Ann van Niftrik, Founder - Life After Infidelity 4U