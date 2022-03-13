SA's Kim Engelbrecht on scoring top acting gigs: 'I'm a professional auditioner'
- SA actress Kim Engelbrecht continues to make her mark on the international TV scene
- She stars in the second season of the hit HBO sci-fi drama series “Raised by Wolves”, which is set on another planet in a dystopian future
- Engelbrecht chats to Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King about her latest acting work and how she stays booked and busy
It's been a busy time for South African star Kim Engelbrecht who has been cementing herself as an international actress with her recent projects.
Following the success of the local crime thriller "Reyka" last year, Engelbrecht joined the cast of the hit American sci-fi drama series "Raised by Wolves".
The actress says she bagged her role on the second season of Ridley Scott’s HBO show while filming on set for "Reyka" in Durban.
The sci-fi drama follows two androids, Mother and Father, tasked with raising human children as atheists on a virgin planet after Earth had been destroyed in a religious war.
Engelbrecht joins the cast of "Raised by Wolves" as Decima, a quantum gravity engineer who is also trying to rekindle a relationship with an android version of her dead daughter, Vrille.
RELATED: Actress Kim Engelbrecht opens up about her role in chilling M-Net series Reyka
Engelbrecht, whose credits include SA soapie “Isidingo,” US sci-fi series “Dominion” and American superhero series, "The Flash" says she is always readying herself for new work opportunities.
She believes that each audition and project is a stepping stone for something greater, even the roles that she doesn't get.
Describing herself as a "professional auditioner", the actress says many of her career highlights have come down to the right timing and opportunity.
I'm also a firm believer that if an opportunity shows itself and it doesn't prove successful I believe that it will come back again.Kim Engelbrecht, South African actress
I think it's a mixture of things, I think it's about timing which is very, very incredible... I can pinpoint those moments in my career where chance meets opportunity... and also being ready. We are always readying ourselves and when that moment happens you must be ready.Kim Engelbrecht, South African actress
When asked about international acclaim, the 41-year-old says that while she loves getting recognised for her work, fame is fleeting.
Engelbrecht says she's reading through some scripts and working with her international management team to find her next project.
RELATED: SA actor Yonda Thomas talks acting career and key industry lessons
She chats to Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King about her acting career, imposter syndrome, and more.
I'm a professional auditioner, you put yourself out there, you learn lines like you've got the job, you do the best take you can... it either works for you or it doesn't and five seconds later you get a new script and you have to relearn that thing again and feel like it's your once again.Kim Engelbrecht, South African actress
You don't stop believing... you treat every project like it could be your last but it could also be a stepping stone for something greater. Every project is important.Kim Engelbrecht, South African actress
Fame is fleeting. My aim is to do film and TV internationally and have a long career. That's my aim.Kim Engelbrecht, South African actress
Sci-Fi itself is a very welcoming world, it's a world that doesn't really exist so anybody can be anyone... I think people fall in love with these characters because they are not rooted in the real. It's a fantastic, phenomenal kind of world that you create in your mind where anything is possible.Kim Engelbrecht, South African actress
