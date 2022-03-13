SA's Kim Engelbrecht on scoring top acting gigs: 'I'm a professional auditioner'

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:50
Property Feature: Making an offer to purchase on a property – what the law says
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Barry Fourie - Head Office Operations Manager at Chas Everitt
Today at 05:10
Main interview: What measure should be met to drop Covid-19 restrictions?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Jo Barnes - Senior Lecturer Emeritus at the Department of Community Health at University Of Stellenbosch
Today at 05:46
The impact of Comair's suspension of operations on the traveller.
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Bianca Mazur - General Manager at Flight Centre
Today at 06:10
Electric Contractor shares his view on why many social houses are without electricity
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Errol Thompson - Independent Electrical contractor
Today at 06:25
IIHF Division 111B Ice Hockey World Championship take place at Grand West
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leon Steyn - Gauteng Ice Hockey Association rep at South Africa Ice Hockey Federation
Today at 06:40
Moolah Monday: How alternative power supplies can affect your insurance
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Wynand van Vuuren - Client experience partner at King Price Insurance
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: CAA grounds Comair flights over safety concerns
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Phindiwe "Phindi" Gwebu - Executive for corporate services at South African Civil Aviation Authority
Today at 07:20
Copy of ANC shuts down Karpowership deal probe...which they had called for
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kevin Mileham - Shadow Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy at DA
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
INTERVIEW: What is the City of Cape Town doing to address severe social housing complaints?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Geordin Hill-Lewis
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies: Asia Focus
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:41
Listener: The CBD is in decay
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:15
Right To Eat
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Andy Du Plessis - Managing Director at FoodForward SA
Today at 11:05
In the Chair: Lebani Sirenje aka Rasta The Artist
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rasta The Artist
Latest Local
Cycle Tour sees first-time win for men’s race, hat trick for Le Court De Billot Over 22,000 cyclists hit the road in Sunday's annual Cape Town Cycle Tour. 13 March 2022 4:42 PM
Passengers left stranded after Comair operations suspended indefinitely Comair, which operates British Airways (BA) and Kulula, has been grounded indefinitely. 13 March 2022 12:36 PM
UPDATE: Power restored to parts of Cape Town The City says power has been restored to all areas that were affected by Eskom's high voltage power line outage on Saturday. 12 March 2022 9:40 PM
View all Local
Fraudulent vax certificates: 'If you look at them there's no way of telling' John Maytham chats to producer Nicky Troll about a Carte Blanche investigation into fraudulent Covid-19 vaccination certificates. 11 March 2022 7:28 PM
Enviro groups take govt to court over Eskom gas power plant plan in Richards Bay John Maytham talks to environmental journo Tony Carnie about the proposed expansion of gas-to-power plants in the port city. 11 March 2022 4:52 PM
'Ramaphosa spoke to Putin, but did he speak to Zelenskyy?' Mandy Wiener asks Steven Gruzd of the South African Institute of International Affairs what role South Africa can play. 11 March 2022 2:03 PM
View all Politics
BA and Kulula flights grounded for 24 hours, Comair says suspension unjustified All flights operated by Comair have been grounded by the SA Civil Aviation Authority. 12 March 2022 1:05 PM
Russians sell McDonald’s on black-market for R5000 a meal Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 11 March 2022 12:53 PM
Moeletsi Mbeki: SA on the path to becoming failed state due to failure of ANC Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to businessman and political analyst Moeletsi Mbeki. 11 March 2022 11:33 AM
View all Business
'It's devastating' - Life coach helping people heal from trauma of infidelity Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Lesley Ann van Niftrik, the founder of Life After Infidelity 4U. 13 March 2022 2:22 PM
Vitamin drips are all the rage. The IV Bar founder shares everthing we must know Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Keri Rudolph, the founder and CEO of The IV Bar Group. 12 March 2022 11:46 AM
[WATCH] Beautiful - Adidas partners with SA brand to showcase Tsonga design Joe Public's Pepe Marais talks about the Adidas collab with Rich Mnisi on The Money Show's Heros and Zeros. 10 March 2022 9:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
Thando Dlodlo's doping ban reduced for coming clean but teammates still suffer Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Khalid Galant, CEO of South African Institute for Drug Free Sport. 10 March 2022 11:48 AM
The sport world pays tribute to the legendary Shane Warne who died aged 52 Weekend Breakfast presenter, Sara-Jayne King speaks to cricket writer Fatima Ahmed who pays tribute to cricket legend, Shane Warne... 5 March 2022 10:01 AM
Australian cricket great Shane Warne has died The famous leg-spinner has died at the age of 52 of a suspected heart attack. 4 March 2022 4:34 PM
View all Sport
SA's Kim Engelbrecht on scoring top acting gigs: 'I'm a professional auditioner' Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to South African actress Kim Engelbrecht. 13 March 2022 11:35 AM
Looking for something to do this weekend? These are Sara-Jayne King's top picks Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend. 12 March 2022 8:48 AM
Police wrongly arrest Black Panther director Ryan Coogler for bank robbery Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 11 March 2022 2:54 PM
View all Entertainment
UK households will get paid nearly R7k per month to host Ukrainian refugees CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King chats to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the top stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 13 March 2022 6:21 PM
'Putin needs Kyiv victory, but we Ukrainians won't give it to him as a gift' John Maytham checks in with Ukrainian journalist Mika Skoryk as she travels west to get her family across the border to safety. 11 March 2022 6:05 PM
Police wrongly arrest Black Panther director Ryan Coogler for bank robbery Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 11 March 2022 2:54 PM
View all World
Aspen SA finally signs deal with J & J to produce own branded Covid vaccine The Money Show talks to CEO Stephen Saad about Aspen Pharmacare's half-year results and its agreement with Johnson & Johnson. 9 March 2022 9:41 PM
Europe looks to Africa to wean itself off Russian gas - forever Lester Kiewit interviews Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish. 8 March 2022 11:49 AM
Botswana may soon take over from sanctions-smashed Russia as #1 diamond producer Lester Kiewit interviews Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish. 8 March 2022 10:54 AM
View all Africa
'Ramaphosa spoke to Putin, but did he speak to Zelenskyy?' Mandy Wiener asks Steven Gruzd of the South African Institute of International Affairs what role South Africa can play. 11 March 2022 2:03 PM
[WATCH] Beautiful - Adidas partners with SA brand to showcase Tsonga design Joe Public's Pepe Marais talks about the Adidas collab with Rich Mnisi on The Money Show's Heros and Zeros. 10 March 2022 9:52 PM
Dark days ahead if Eskom runs out of diesel 'like it has many times before' Nickolaus Bauer interviews energy expert Chris Yelland, Managing Director at EE Business Intelligence. 10 March 2022 2:17 PM
View all Opinion
SA's Kim Engelbrecht on scoring top acting gigs: 'I'm a professional auditioner'

13 March 2022 11:35 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
HBO
acting career
acting
Kim Engelbrecht
Raised by Wolves
Reyka
TV STAR

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to South African actress Kim Engelbrecht.
  • SA actress Kim Engelbrecht continues to make her mark on the international TV scene
  • She stars in the second season of the hit HBO sci-fi drama series “Raised by Wolves”, which is set on another planet in a dystopian future
  • Engelbrecht chats to Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King about her latest acting work and how she stays booked and busy
Image: @kimengelbrecht/Instagram

It's been a busy time for South African star Kim Engelbrecht who has been cementing herself as an international actress with her recent projects.

Following the success of the local crime thriller "Reyka" last year, Engelbrecht joined the cast of the hit American sci-fi drama series "Raised by Wolves".

The actress says she bagged her role on the second season of Ridley Scott’s HBO show while filming on set for "Reyka" in Durban.

The sci-fi drama follows two androids, Mother and Father, tasked with raising human children as atheists on a virgin planet after Earth had been destroyed in a religious war.

Engelbrecht joins the cast of "Raised by Wolves" as Decima, a quantum gravity engineer who is also trying to rekindle a relationship with an android version of her dead daughter, Vrille.

RELATED: Actress Kim Engelbrecht opens up about her role in chilling M-Net series Reyka

Engelbrecht, whose credits include SA soapie “Isidingo,” US sci-fi series “Dominion” and American superhero series, "The Flash" says she is always readying herself for new work opportunities.

She believes that each audition and project is a stepping stone for something greater, even the roles that she doesn't get.

Describing herself as a "professional auditioner", the actress says many of her career highlights have come down to the right timing and opportunity.

I'm also a firm believer that if an opportunity shows itself and it doesn't prove successful I believe that it will come back again.

Kim Engelbrecht, South African actress

I think it's a mixture of things, I think it's about timing which is very, very incredible... I can pinpoint those moments in my career where chance meets opportunity... and also being ready. We are always readying ourselves and when that moment happens you must be ready.

Kim Engelbrecht, South African actress

When asked about international acclaim, the 41-year-old says that while she loves getting recognised for her work, fame is fleeting.

Engelbrecht says she's reading through some scripts and working with her international management team to find her next project.

RELATED: SA actor Yonda Thomas talks acting career and key industry lessons

She chats to Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King about her acting career, imposter syndrome, and more.

I'm a professional auditioner, you put yourself out there, you learn lines like you've got the job, you do the best take you can... it either works for you or it doesn't and five seconds later you get a new script and you have to relearn that thing again and feel like it's your once again.

Kim Engelbrecht, South African actress

You don't stop believing... you treat every project like it could be your last but it could also be a stepping stone for something greater. Every project is important.

Kim Engelbrecht, South African actress

Fame is fleeting. My aim is to do film and TV internationally and have a long career. That's my aim.

Kim Engelbrecht, South African actress

Sci-Fi itself is a very welcoming world, it's a world that doesn't really exist so anybody can be anyone... I think people fall in love with these characters because they are not rooted in the real. It's a fantastic, phenomenal kind of world that you create in your mind where anything is possible.

Kim Engelbrecht, South African actress













