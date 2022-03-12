BA and Kulula flights grounded for 24 hours, Comair says suspension unjustified





Comair announced that its British Airways and Kulula flights are grounded for 24 hours

The company says it's engaging with the aviation regulator but did not divulge the reason for the suspension

Earlier this week, an aircraft operated by Comair, experienced an engine failure and had to be rerouted

Image: kulula on Facebook @iflykulula

Comair says it can't disclose why all British Airways and Kulula flights are grounded, however, the company believes that the suspension is unjustified.

Taking to social media on Saturday afternoon, the company announced that the SA Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has grounded all its flights for 24 hours.

When asked about the reason for the suspension on the Kulula Twitter account, Comair says it could not divulge any further information.

Earlier this week, a Kulula flight was forced to divert to OR Tambo airport after departing from Lanseria en route to Cape Town due to an engine failure.

At the time, CAA said its investigators were looking into the incident.

Our Executive Team are engaging with the CAA on an urgent basis. Comair believes there is no justification for the suspension. — kulula (@kulula) March 12, 2022

Comair deeply regrets the inconvenience caused and we are doing our utmost to restore our operations as soon as possible. — kulula (@kulula) March 12, 2022

Hi Don, unfortunately we cannot disclose this information however, we do believe that the suspension is unjustified. - AR — kulula (@kulula) March 12, 2022

It is confidential information between the CAA and Comair that we are unable to disclose. - AR — kulula (@kulula) March 12, 2022