Eskom: Parts of Cape Town in the dark due to substation fault





Eskom says a team is on-site at the Tafelbaai Substation to assess the nature of the damage following a technical fault

It's understood that affected areas include the Atlantic seaboard, CBD, Milnerton, and Century City

There is currently no estimated time for electricity restoration

Customers in the Cape Town CBD and surrounding areas have been without power due to a technical fault at the Tafelbaai Substation.

Sea Point ward councillor Nicola Jowell says the power outage affects the Atlantic seaboard, city bowl, Milnerton, Century City.

The City of Cape Town says it's a areas 7, 2 and 15.

Eskom says operators are currently on-site doing inspections to determine the nature of the fault.

The power utility says it will begin repairs as soon as it can, but it cannot say when the electricity supply will be restored.

