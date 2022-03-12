Eskom: Parts of Cape Town in the dark due to substation fault
- Eskom says a team is on-site at the Tafelbaai Substation to assess the nature of the damage following a technical fault
- It's understood that affected areas include the Atlantic seaboard, CBD, Milnerton, and Century City
- There is currently no estimated time for electricity restoration
Customers in the Cape Town CBD and surrounding areas have been without power due to a technical fault at the Tafelbaai Substation.
Sea Point ward councillor Nicola Jowell says the power outage affects the Atlantic seaboard, city bowl, Milnerton, Century City.
The City of Cape Town says it's a areas 7, 2 and 15.
Eskom says operators are currently on-site doing inspections to determine the nature of the fault.
The power utility says it will begin repairs as soon as it can, but it cannot say when the electricity supply will be restored.
#EskomWesternCape #MediaStatement— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) March 12, 2022
Fault at the Tafelbaai Substation leaves City of Cape Town customers without electricity supply pic.twitter.com/fZltwnB3js
Area power outage update #2@Eskom_SA is patrolling its High Voltage power lines to determine the cause of the large-scale power outage across some supply areas in Cape Town.— City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) March 12, 2022
The City will update its customers again shortly.#CTNews https://t.co/NuE2ricc9y
