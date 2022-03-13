Streaming issues? Report here
UK households will get paid nearly R7k per month to host Ukrainian refugees

13 March 2022 6:21 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Russia
Ukraine
Refugee crisis
UK government
Ukrainian refugees
UK scheme

CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King chats to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the top stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.
  • A new scheme is due to be unveiled by the UK government on Monday to house thousands of Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war with Russia
  • According to reports, UK households will be offered £350 a month to host Ukrainian refugees
  • That's roughly R6,860 per month for Britons who apply to host refugees for at least six months
  • UK correspondent Gavin Grey says the UK government has been heavily criticised for its slow response
Image copyright: dba87/123rf.com

Households in the United Kingdom (UK) will soon be incentivised to open their homes to people fleeing the war in Ukraine.

The UK government is expected to unveil a new scheme on Monday that could see Britons earning £350 per month if they offer their spare rooms to house Ukrainian refugees for at least six months.

The "Homes for Ukrainians" scheme is due to be unveiled on Monday, reports UK correspondent Gavin Grey.

Refugees do not have to be related to or acquainted with the people they stay with, Grey says.

Grey says most of the details of this new scheme have been leaked amid stinging criticism of the UK government's response to the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Europe due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"The government says this a much better way to because it means people will be settled much quicker", he tells CapeTalk.

The government is due to announce a big scheme tomorrow enabling a sponsor to nominate a named Ukrainian individual or family to stay with them in their own home or a separate property for six months.

Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent

As a sponsor, you don't need to know a Ukrainian family in advance. You could find them, for instance, on social media. Applications are made online.

Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent

Sponsors and refugees would have to go through a vetting procedure and the sponsor would get a payment of £350 per month effectively as a thank you... You're talking roughly R7,000 a month.

Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent

Lots of people are going to be watching this very carefully to see what is in this new scheme because the UK has been deemed to be slow off the mark taking in Ukrainians and organising a sort of resettlement scheme for the refugees.

Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent



'Putin needs Kyiv victory, but we Ukrainians won't give it to him as a gift'

11 March 2022 6:05 PM

John Maytham checks in with Ukrainian journalist Mika Skoryk as she travels west to get her family across the border to safety.

Police wrongly arrest Black Panther director Ryan Coogler for bank robbery

11 March 2022 2:54 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

'Ramaphosa spoke to Putin, but did he speak to Zelenskyy?'

11 March 2022 2:03 PM

Mandy Wiener asks Steven Gruzd of the South African Institute of International Affairs what role South Africa can play.

Russians sell McDonald’s on black-market for R5000 a meal

11 March 2022 12:53 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Cyril Ramaphosa approached to mediate between Putin and Zelenskyy

11 March 2022 8:49 AM

The request came after Ramaphosa spoke with Putin on Thursday, telling him to resolve the “conflict” through negotiations.

Berlin authorities 'seem overwhelmed' by sheer number of Ukrainian refugees

10 March 2022 3:24 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Daniel Pelz.

Ukraine was my home. I love them! – South African student on fleeing war

10 March 2022 12:55 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Luphumlo Ntengu, a South African medical student who fled the war in Ukraine.

[PICS] South African vessel finds Ernest Shackleton’s 107-year-old Endurance

10 March 2022 9:02 AM

John Maytham interviews Philip Short, Vice-Chair of the Ship Society of South Africa.

WC govt blocks Russian Embassy staff and diplomats from events and meetings

9 March 2022 6:14 PM

The Western Cape government says it cannot and will not remain silent in the face of an international crisis.

Here's why sanctions imposed against Russia may not work

9 March 2022 11:04 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to a panel of experts about the effectiveness of the sanctions currenty being imposed on Russia.

