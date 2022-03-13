UK households will get paid nearly R7k per month to host Ukrainian refugees
- A new scheme is due to be unveiled by the UK government on Monday to house thousands of Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war with Russia
- According to reports, UK households will be offered £350 a month to host Ukrainian refugees
- That's roughly R6,860 per month for Britons who apply to host refugees for at least six months
- UK correspondent Gavin Grey says the UK government has been heavily criticised for its slow response
Households in the United Kingdom (UK) will soon be incentivised to open their homes to people fleeing the war in Ukraine.
The UK government is expected to unveil a new scheme on Monday that could see Britons earning £350 per month if they offer their spare rooms to house Ukrainian refugees for at least six months.
The "Homes for Ukrainians" scheme is due to be unveiled on Monday, reports UK correspondent Gavin Grey.
Refugees do not have to be related to or acquainted with the people they stay with, Grey says.
Grey says most of the details of this new scheme have been leaked amid stinging criticism of the UK government's response to the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Europe due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
"The government says this a much better way to because it means people will be settled much quicker", he tells CapeTalk.
The government is due to announce a big scheme tomorrow enabling a sponsor to nominate a named Ukrainian individual or family to stay with them in their own home or a separate property for six months.Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent
As a sponsor, you don't need to know a Ukrainian family in advance. You could find them, for instance, on social media. Applications are made online.Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent
Sponsors and refugees would have to go through a vetting procedure and the sponsor would get a payment of £350 per month effectively as a thank you... You're talking roughly R7,000 a month.Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent
Lots of people are going to be watching this very carefully to see what is in this new scheme because the UK has been deemed to be slow off the mark taking in Ukrainians and organising a sort of resettlement scheme for the refugees.Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent
