Passengers left stranded after Comair operations suspended indefinitely
- The company failed to convince the SA Civil Aviation Authority that it was safe to take to the skies again
- The indefinite suspension comes after Comair announced that its flights had been grounded for 24 hours on Saturday
- Comair says its priority is now is to assist passengers who have been stranded after initially promising to resume operations at midday
The operator of British Airways (BA) and Kulula has been grounded indefinitely.
The South African Civil Aviation Authority has suspended Comair's air operator certificate indefinitely after the company failed to show the regulator that its safety systems were up to scratch.
British Airways and Kulula flights were grounded for 24 hours on Saturday following numerous safety incidents involving the airlines, including engine failures and landing gear malfunctions.
After conducting an investigation into their operations, the aviation authority found that Comair was non-compliant with Civil Aviation Regulations.
Taking to the Kulula Twitter account on Sunday, Comair confirmed that it would not be able to resume operations on Sunday.
According to the company, the Civil Aviation Authority still needs to review the documentation it provided overnight.
"We continue to engage constructively with the SACAA", the company tweeted.
Comair says its priority is now is to assist passengers who have been stranded after initially promising that it would resume its flight schedule from 12pm on Sunday.
On Saturday, the company said it did not believe that the suspension was warranted.
Our priority now is to assist passengers who have been stranded. We have chartered two aircraft to assist vulnerable passengers and those who most urgently need to travel.— kulula (@kulula) March 13, 2022
For customers on British Airways (operated by Comair) flights, British Airways’ booking with confidence policy will apply. Details can be found here: https://t.co/5yM8qFz5Ea Customers may also contact the Contact Centre on BAContactCentre@comair.co.za.— kulula (@kulula) March 13, 2022
Comair will update social media channels with the most up-to-date information and customers will be kept informed via SMS.— kulula (@kulula) March 13, 2022
I was advised of the decision taken by the SACAA to suspend the air operator certificate of Comair as a precautionary measure.— FIKILE MBALULA | MR FIX (@MbalulaFikile) March 13, 2022
This action follows a series of safety incidents, involving British Airways Comair & https://t.co/9h8r1qBFd1
STATEMENT pic.twitter.com/GBQcvX7Qz3
