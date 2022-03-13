Passengers left stranded after Comair operations suspended indefinitely

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 04:50
Property Feature: Making an offer to purchase on a property – what the law says
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Barry Fourie - Head Office Operations Manager at Chas Everitt
Today at 05:10
Main interview: What measure should be met to drop Covid-19 restrictions?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Jo Barnes - Senior Lecturer Emeritus at the Department of Community Health at University Of Stellenbosch
Today at 05:46
The impact of Comair's suspension of operations on the traveller.
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Bianca Mazur - General Manager at Flight Centre
Today at 06:10
Electric Contractor shares his view on why many social houses are without electricity
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Errol Thompson - Independent Electrical contractor
Today at 06:25
IIHF Division 111B Ice Hockey World Championship take place at Grand West
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leon Steyn - Gauteng Ice Hockey Association rep at South Africa Ice Hockey Federation
Today at 06:40
Moolah Monday: How alternative power supplies can affect your insurance
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Wynand van Vuuren - Client experience partner at King Price Insurance
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: CAA grounds Comair flights over safety concerns
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Phindiwe "Phindi" Gwebu - Executive for corporate services at South African Civil Aviation Authority
Today at 07:20
Copy of ANC shuts down Karpowership deal probe...which they had called for
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kevin Mileham - Shadow Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy at DA
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
INTERVIEW: What is the City of Cape Town doing to address severe social housing complaints?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Geordin Hill-Lewis
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies: Asia Focus
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:41
Listener: The CBD is in decay
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:15
Right To Eat
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Andy Du Plessis - Managing Director at FoodForward SA
Today at 11:05
In the Chair: Lebani Sirenje aka Rasta The Artist
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rasta The Artist
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cycle Tour sees first-time win for men’s race, hat trick for Le Court De Billot Over 22,000 cyclists hit the road in Sunday's annual Cape Town Cycle Tour. 13 March 2022 4:42 PM
Passengers left stranded after Comair operations suspended indefinitely Comair, which operates British Airways (BA) and Kulula, has been grounded indefinitely. 13 March 2022 12:36 PM
UPDATE: Power restored to parts of Cape Town The City says power has been restored to all areas that were affected by Eskom's high voltage power line outage on Saturday. 12 March 2022 9:40 PM
View all Local
Fraudulent vax certificates: 'If you look at them there's no way of telling' John Maytham chats to producer Nicky Troll about a Carte Blanche investigation into fraudulent Covid-19 vaccination certificates. 11 March 2022 7:28 PM
Enviro groups take govt to court over Eskom gas power plant plan in Richards Bay John Maytham talks to environmental journo Tony Carnie about the proposed expansion of gas-to-power plants in the port city. 11 March 2022 4:52 PM
'Ramaphosa spoke to Putin, but did he speak to Zelenskyy?' Mandy Wiener asks Steven Gruzd of the South African Institute of International Affairs what role South Africa can play. 11 March 2022 2:03 PM
View all Politics
BA and Kulula flights grounded for 24 hours, Comair says suspension unjustified All flights operated by Comair have been grounded by the SA Civil Aviation Authority. 12 March 2022 1:05 PM
Russians sell McDonald’s on black-market for R5000 a meal Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 11 March 2022 12:53 PM
Moeletsi Mbeki: SA on the path to becoming failed state due to failure of ANC Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to businessman and political analyst Moeletsi Mbeki. 11 March 2022 11:33 AM
View all Business
'It's devastating' - Life coach helping people heal from trauma of infidelity Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Lesley Ann van Niftrik, the founder of Life After Infidelity 4U. 13 March 2022 2:22 PM
Vitamin drips are all the rage. The IV Bar founder shares everthing we must know Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Keri Rudolph, the founder and CEO of The IV Bar Group. 12 March 2022 11:46 AM
[WATCH] Beautiful - Adidas partners with SA brand to showcase Tsonga design Joe Public's Pepe Marais talks about the Adidas collab with Rich Mnisi on The Money Show's Heros and Zeros. 10 March 2022 9:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
Thando Dlodlo's doping ban reduced for coming clean but teammates still suffer Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Khalid Galant, CEO of South African Institute for Drug Free Sport. 10 March 2022 11:48 AM
The sport world pays tribute to the legendary Shane Warne who died aged 52 Weekend Breakfast presenter, Sara-Jayne King speaks to cricket writer Fatima Ahmed who pays tribute to cricket legend, Shane Warne... 5 March 2022 10:01 AM
Australian cricket great Shane Warne has died The famous leg-spinner has died at the age of 52 of a suspected heart attack. 4 March 2022 4:34 PM
View all Sport
SA's Kim Engelbrecht on scoring top acting gigs: 'I'm a professional auditioner' Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to South African actress Kim Engelbrecht. 13 March 2022 11:35 AM
Looking for something to do this weekend? These are Sara-Jayne King's top picks Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend. 12 March 2022 8:48 AM
Police wrongly arrest Black Panther director Ryan Coogler for bank robbery Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 11 March 2022 2:54 PM
View all Entertainment
UK households will get paid nearly R7k per month to host Ukrainian refugees CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King chats to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the top stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 13 March 2022 6:21 PM
'Putin needs Kyiv victory, but we Ukrainians won't give it to him as a gift' John Maytham checks in with Ukrainian journalist Mika Skoryk as she travels west to get her family across the border to safety. 11 March 2022 6:05 PM
Police wrongly arrest Black Panther director Ryan Coogler for bank robbery Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 11 March 2022 2:54 PM
View all World
Aspen SA finally signs deal with J & J to produce own branded Covid vaccine The Money Show talks to CEO Stephen Saad about Aspen Pharmacare's half-year results and its agreement with Johnson & Johnson. 9 March 2022 9:41 PM
Europe looks to Africa to wean itself off Russian gas - forever Lester Kiewit interviews Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish. 8 March 2022 11:49 AM
Botswana may soon take over from sanctions-smashed Russia as #1 diamond producer Lester Kiewit interviews Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish. 8 March 2022 10:54 AM
View all Africa
'Ramaphosa spoke to Putin, but did he speak to Zelenskyy?' Mandy Wiener asks Steven Gruzd of the South African Institute of International Affairs what role South Africa can play. 11 March 2022 2:03 PM
[WATCH] Beautiful - Adidas partners with SA brand to showcase Tsonga design Joe Public's Pepe Marais talks about the Adidas collab with Rich Mnisi on The Money Show's Heros and Zeros. 10 March 2022 9:52 PM
Dark days ahead if Eskom runs out of diesel 'like it has many times before' Nickolaus Bauer interviews energy expert Chris Yelland, Managing Director at EE Business Intelligence. 10 March 2022 2:17 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Passengers left stranded after Comair operations suspended indefinitely

13 March 2022 12:36 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
British Airways
Comair
Kulula
flights grounded
Kulula.com and British Airways

Comair, which operates British Airways (BA) and Kulula, has been grounded indefinitely.
  • The company failed to convince the SA Civil Aviation Authority that it was safe to take to the skies again
  • The indefinite suspension comes after Comair announced that its flights had been grounded for 24 hours on Saturday
  • Comair says its priority is now is to assist passengers who have been stranded after initially promising to resume operations at midday
A British Airways A380 flying over Cape Town. Picture: Supplied.

The operator of British Airways (BA) and Kulula has been grounded indefinitely.

The South African Civil Aviation Authority has suspended Comair's air operator certificate indefinitely after the company failed to show the regulator that its safety systems were up to scratch.

British Airways and Kulula flights were grounded for 24 hours on Saturday following numerous safety incidents involving the airlines, including engine failures and landing gear malfunctions.

After conducting an investigation into their operations, the aviation authority found that Comair was non-compliant with Civil Aviation Regulations.

RELATED: BA and Kulula flights grounded for 24 hours, Comair says suspension unjustified

Taking to the Kulula Twitter account on Sunday, Comair confirmed that it would not be able to resume operations on Sunday.

According to the company, the Civil Aviation Authority still needs to review the documentation it provided overnight.

"We continue to engage constructively with the SACAA", the company tweeted.

Comair says its priority is now is to assist passengers who have been stranded after initially promising that it would resume its flight schedule from 12pm on Sunday.

On Saturday, the company said it did not believe that the suspension was warranted.




13 March 2022 12:36 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
British Airways
Comair
Kulula
flights grounded
Kulula.com and British Airways

More from Local

Cycle Tour sees first-time win for men’s race, hat trick for Le Court De Billot

13 March 2022 4:42 PM

Over 22,000 cyclists hit the road in Sunday's annual Cape Town Cycle Tour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UPDATE: Power restored to parts of Cape Town

12 March 2022 9:40 PM

The City says power has been restored to all areas that were affected by Eskom's high voltage power line outage on Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Officials plan three-day rabies vaccination drive after case confirmed in Strand

12 March 2022 10:04 AM

Western Cape Veterinary Services received lab results confirming rabies in a dog in Strand outside Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fraudulent vax certificates: 'If you look at them there's no way of telling'

11 March 2022 7:28 PM

John Maytham chats to producer Nicky Troll about a Carte Blanche investigation into fraudulent Covid-19 vaccination certificates.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Enviro groups take govt to court over Eskom gas power plant plan in Richards Bay

11 March 2022 4:52 PM

John Maytham talks to environmental journo Tony Carnie about the proposed expansion of gas-to-power plants in the port city.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Must Sea Point Promenade be a pedestrian-only path? Here's how to have your say

11 March 2022 2:07 PM

The City of Cape Town has invited residents to comment on the proposal about the recreational use of Sea Point Promenade.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Ramaphosa spoke to Putin, but did he speak to Zelenskyy?'

11 March 2022 2:03 PM

Mandy Wiener asks Steven Gruzd of the South African Institute of International Affairs what role South Africa can play.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City of CT blames Eskom for failing to power-up new homes in Eindhoven

11 March 2022 1:15 PM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the City of Cape Town's Malusi Booi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lester and Refilwe reenact scene from upcoming CT play 'May I Have This Dance'

11 March 2022 10:09 AM

CapeTalk hosts Refilwe Moloto and Lester Kiewit read a scene from the upcoming theatre production 'May I Have This Dance'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cyril Ramaphosa approached to mediate between Putin and Zelenskyy

11 March 2022 8:49 AM

The request came after Ramaphosa spoke with Putin on Thursday, telling him to resolve the “conflict” through negotiations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

UK households will get paid nearly R7k per month to host Ukrainian refugees

World

Passengers left stranded after Comair operations suspended indefinitely

Local

Cycle Tour sees first-time win for men’s race, hat trick for Le Court De Billot

Local Sport

EWN Highlights

Eskom to suspend load shedding from 8pm on Sunday

13 March 2022 6:37 PM

Gauteng Arts MEC meets with Zola 7: Govt commits to working with local artists

13 March 2022 6:12 PM

Messi and PSG stars jeered despite win over Bordeaux after European exit

13 March 2022 6:05 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA