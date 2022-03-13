Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Sport

Cycle Tour sees first-time win for men’s race, hat trick for Le Court De Billot

13 March 2022 4:42 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Cape Town Cycle Tour
CT Cycle Tour 2022

Over 22,000 cyclists hit the road in Sunday's annual Cape Town Cycle Tour.
  • First-time winner Marc Pritzen took the men's title
  • Mauritian-born Kim Le Court De Billot bagged her third victory in the women’s elite event
  • Entrants braved the cold and rainy weather conditions to participate in the 44th edition of the race
  • It's the second Cape Town Cycle Tour that's been hosted since the Covid-19 pandemic hit
Cape Town Cycle Tour winners Kim Le Court De Billot and Marc Pritzen. Image: City of Cape Town.

Mauritian Kim Le Court De Billot won her third Cape Town Cycle Tour in the women's category on Sunday and South African Marc Pritzen took his first win in the men's elite race.

Le Court De Billot won the 78km women’s elite event which started in Fish Hoek in 2 hours 8 minutes 5 seconds.

She beat Hout Bay local and former SA road champion Hayley Preen as well as mountain biking star Candice Lill who came in second and third place respectively.

Pritzen won the men’s 109km event in 2 hours 37 minutes and 55 seconds ahead of German cyclocross professional Sascha Weber and another mountain bike specialist HB Kruger.

The 22-year-old also won the South African road championships in Swellendam last year.

Around 22,500 participants braved the rainy and cold weather to complete the 44th edition of the CycleTour.

In 2021 the event was restricted to a field of 18 000.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says the annual Cape Town Cycle Tour brings a R500 million injection into the local economy, creating work for over 3,000 people.

"The Cycle Tour is a major contributor to our local economy – helping particularly in the recovery of our tourism and hospitality sector. It plays a huge role in helping us to drive economic growth and fight the second pandemic of joblessness", says Winde, who also participated in the race.

In addition to the support provided to the Western Cape economy, the Cycle Tour raises large sums for charity and welfare to support those in need.




13 March 2022 4:42 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Cape Town Cycle Tour
CT Cycle Tour 2022

