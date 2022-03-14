Tips to ensure you're insurance covers you for power surges and damaged goods
- Insurance expert says it is essential to have all power backups and surge protectors installed professionally in order to ensure it is covered by household insurance
- Wynand van Vuuren says it is essential to inform your insurance company of any changes implemented to the home in this regard to ensure coverage
Load-shedding is on the menu again, and along with that of course is the discussion about alternative power supplies.
But are you making sure surge protectors to protect our appliances, as well as generators or backup power systems are installed professionally and covered by insurance?
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Wynand van Vuuren, client experience partner at King Price about how alternative power supplies can affect your insurance if not installed professionally.
● What are the risk factors that alternative power supplies can have on your insurance? It is vital that alternative power supplies like generators are installed and certified by accredited electricians. If these devices are installed or used incorrectly, you might not be covered for any damages that may result, explains Van Vuuren
● It is essential to inform and to check with your insurer to ensure you are covered when using alternative power supplies during loadshedding or power outages.
We have seen these battery inverter systems that can be a few hundred thousand rands so make sure you include it in your building's cover so that when something happens...so that items lost are also part of your cover.Wynand van Vuuren, Client Experience Partner - King Price Insurance
A good insurance company will cover clients for power surges and dips, that damage items such as television sets and other electronic goods, he notes.
We have seen people suffering big losses with items being damaged with electricity just coming on and off like that - so you must make sure what you buy and how it is installed is correct.Wynand van Vuuren, Client Experience Partner - King Price Insurance
This is because the short-term insurance policies in South Africa require construction and installation to be done correctly, he elaborates.
Workmanship must be professional and must be certified. Then you know that you have got nothing to worry about.Wynand van Vuuren, Client Experience Partner - King Price Insurance
1.\ Make sure products are SABS approved
There are a lot of products available now so first make sure it is SABS approved, that there is some kind of quality assurance or warranty on the item.Wynand van Vuuren, Client Experience Partner - King Price Insurance
2.\ Make sure the installer is a qualified accredited professional
This includes solar panels, generators, UPS, and gas, he notes.
They give you a certificate so you know everything is correctly installed.Wynand van Vuuren, Client Experience Partner - King Price Insurance
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_122825840_uninterruptible-power-supply-backup-power-ups-with-battery-isolated-on-table-ups-for-pc-equipment-fo.html?vti=m1sour4eoqdqgqurdz-1-10
More from Lifestyle
'We booked Kulula months ago, now we're paying R3,5k each for a single flight'
Disgruntled British Airways and Kulula customers share their frustrations with Eyewitness News on The Midday Report.Read More
'It's devastating' - Life coach helping people heal from trauma of infidelity
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Lesley Ann van Niftrik, the founder of Life After Infidelity 4U.Read More
Vitamin drips are all the rage. The IV Bar founder shares everthing we must know
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Keri Rudolph, the founder and CEO of The IV Bar Group.Read More
[WATCH] Beautiful - Adidas partners with SA brand to showcase Tsonga design
Joe Public's Pepe Marais talks about the Adidas collab with Rich Mnisi on The Money Show's Heros and Zeros.Read More
Local initiative building social cohesion through free surfing lessons
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Salty Hour spokesperson Brett Sanderson.Read More
[WATCH] #CancelCourt: "It feels like Savanna's trying to be like Nando's"
The new TV ad introduces Savanna in a can. Joe Public's Pepe Marais explains why it doesn't work for him on The Money Show.Read More
'No one can get hold of her' - SA clients duped by CEO of dodgy travel agency
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Tashreeq Amien and attorney Farhana Asmal.Read More
The five golden rules of investing during a crisis (No 1: don't panic)
Invaluable tips from Chantal Marx, Head of Equity Research at FNB Wealth and Investments - on The Money ShowRead More
Solve your most complex problems in days – not weeks, months, or years
[REVIEW] "Cracking Complexity: The Breakthrough Formula for Solving Just About Anything Fast" by David Benjamin and David Komlos.Read More