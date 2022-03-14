Tips to ensure you're insurance covers you for power surges and damaged goods

Streaming issues? Report here
The Kyivness (The Kiffness) remixes Ukrainian folk song – tops charts worldwide John Maytham interviews David Scott of The Kyivness. 14 March 2022 6:01 PM
Ex-cricketer shares inspiring journey to recovery after surviving rare illness CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Carte Blanche producer Sinethemba Nogude. 14 March 2022 5:57 PM
Almost everybody has had Covid – even BEFORE Omicron, suggests study A new study finds that about 85% of Gauteng residents have been infected by Covid-19, says Prof Shabir Madhi. 14 March 2022 3:36 PM
Ukrainian pianist plays farewell melody before leaving bomb-torn home goes viral The emotional video of has tugged at heartstrings across the world and has already garnered over 1.6 million views. 14 March 2022 10:18 AM
'At least 3 Comair flights diverted for safe landing with passengers on board' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Luvuyo Silandela, senior legal and compliance manager at the South African Civil Aviation Authority. 14 March 2022 9:01 AM
Fraudulent vax certificates: 'If you look at them there's no way of telling' John Maytham chats to producer Nicky Troll about a Carte Blanche investigation into fraudulent Covid-19 vaccination certificates. 11 March 2022 7:28 PM
Pain and suffering… coming to a petrol station near you in April, and beyond Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Iraj Abedian, Chief Economist at Pan-African Investment & Research Services. 14 March 2022 8:01 PM
'An immediate risk to passengers. We're not confident they're safe' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviewed Phindiwe "Phindi" Gwebu of the South African Civil Aviation Authority. 14 March 2022 7:01 PM
Sun International is finally making money again – as gambling recovers The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Anthony Leeming, CEO at Sun International Group. 14 March 2022 6:38 PM
'We booked Kulula months ago, now we're paying R3,5k each for a single flight' Disgruntled British Airways and Kulula customers share their frustrations with Eyewitness News on The Midday Report. 14 March 2022 1:50 PM
Tips to ensure you're insurance covers you for power surges and damaged goods Refilwe Moloto speaks to client experience partner at King Price Wynand van Vuuren about the impact of alternative power supplies. 14 March 2022 7:34 AM
'It's devastating' - Life coach helping people heal from trauma of infidelity Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Lesley Ann van Niftrik, the founder of Life After Infidelity 4U. 13 March 2022 2:22 PM
Cycle Tour sees first-time win for men's race, hat trick for Le Court De Billot Over 22,000 cyclists hit the road in Sunday's annual Cape Town Cycle Tour. 13 March 2022 4:42 PM
Thando Dlodlo's doping ban reduced for coming clean but teammates still suffer Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Khalid Galant, CEO of South African Institute for Drug Free Sport. 10 March 2022 11:48 AM
The sport world pays tribute to the legendary Shane Warne who died aged 52 Weekend Breakfast presenter, Sara-Jayne King speaks to cricket writer Fatima Ahmed who pays tribute to cricket legend, Shane Warne... 5 March 2022 10:01 AM
[WATCH] 'Me and the boys thought we'd fix potholes ourselves' - Sir Rod Stewart The iconic pop star posted Instagram videos of the group fixing the road saying his Ferrari cannot get through at all. 14 March 2022 10:54 AM
SA's Kim Engelbrecht on scoring top acting gigs: 'I'm a professional auditioner' Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to South African actress Kim Engelbrecht. 13 March 2022 11:35 AM
[WATCH] 'Me and the boys thought we'd fix potholes ourselves' - Sir Rod Stewart The iconic pop star posted Instagram videos of the group fixing the road saying his Ferrari cannot get through at all. 14 March 2022 10:54 AM
Ukrainian pianist plays farewell melody before leaving bomb-torn home goes viral The emotional video of has tugged at heartstrings across the world and has already garnered over 1.6 million views. 14 March 2022 10:18 AM
How do we get more entrepreneurs in the African ecosystem? After two years of physical disconnect, the moving parts of the African ecosystem can come together at GTR Africa. 14 March 2022 5:02 PM
Aspen SA finally signs deal with J & J to produce own branded Covid vaccine The Money Show talks to CEO Stephen Saad about Aspen Pharmacare's half-year results and its agreement with Johnson & Johnson. 9 March 2022 9:41 PM
Europe looks to Africa to wean itself off Russian gas - forever Lester Kiewit interviews Africa Report's Jean-Jacques Cornish. 8 March 2022 11:49 AM
Pain and suffering… coming to a petrol station near you in April, and beyond Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Iraj Abedian, Chief Economist at Pan-African Investment & Research Services. 14 March 2022 8:01 PM
How do we get more entrepreneurs in the African ecosystem? After two years of physical disconnect, the moving parts of the African ecosystem can come together at GTR Africa. 14 March 2022 5:02 PM
Almost everybody has had Covid – even BEFORE Omicron, suggests study A new study finds that about 85% of Gauteng residents have been infected by Covid-19, says Prof Shabir Madhi. 14 March 2022 3:36 PM
Tips to ensure you're insurance covers you for power surges and damaged goods

14 March 2022 7:34 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Loadshedding
power surges
household insurance

Refilwe Moloto speaks to client experience partner at King Price Wynand van Vuuren about the impact of alternative power supplies.
  • Insurance expert says it is essential to have all power backups and surge protectors installed professionally in order to ensure it is covered by household insurance
  • Wynand van Vuuren says it is essential to inform your insurance company of any changes implemented to the home in this regard to ensure coverage
Copyright : alexlmx /123rf

Load-shedding is on the menu again, and along with that of course is the discussion about alternative power supplies.

But are you making sure surge protectors to protect our appliances, as well as generators or backup power systems are installed professionally and covered by insurance?

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Wynand van Vuuren, client experience partner at King Price about how alternative power supplies can affect your insurance if not installed professionally.

● What are the risk factors that alternative power supplies can have on your insurance? It is vital that alternative power supplies like generators are installed and certified by accredited electricians. If these devices are installed or used incorrectly, you might not be covered for any damages that may result, explains Van Vuuren

● It is essential to inform and to check with your insurer to ensure you are covered when using alternative power supplies during loadshedding or power outages.

We have seen these battery inverter systems that can be a few hundred thousand rands so make sure you include it in your building's cover so that when something happens...so that items lost are also part of your cover.

Wynand van Vuuren, Client Experience Partner - King Price Insurance

A good insurance company will cover clients for power surges and dips, that damage items such as television sets and other electronic goods, he notes.

We have seen people suffering big losses with items being damaged with electricity just coming on and off like that - so you must make sure what you buy and how it is installed is correct.

Wynand van Vuuren, Client Experience Partner - King Price Insurance

This is because the short-term insurance policies in South Africa require construction and installation to be done correctly, he elaborates.

Workmanship must be professional and must be certified. Then you know that you have got nothing to worry about.

Wynand van Vuuren, Client Experience Partner - King Price Insurance

1.\ Make sure products are SABS approved

There are a lot of products available now so first make sure it is SABS approved, that there is some kind of quality assurance or warranty on the item.

Wynand van Vuuren, Client Experience Partner - King Price Insurance

2.\ Make sure the installer is a qualified accredited professional

This includes solar panels, generators, UPS, and gas, he notes.

They give you a certificate so you know everything is correctly installed.

Wynand van Vuuren, Client Experience Partner - King Price Insurance



