Tips to ensure you're insurance covers you for power surges and damaged goods





Insurance expert says it is essential to have all power backups and surge protectors installed professionally in order to ensure it is covered by household insurance

Wynand van Vuuren says it is essential to inform your insurance company of any changes implemented to the home in this regard to ensure coverage

Copyright : alexlmx /123rf

Load-shedding is on the menu again, and along with that of course is the discussion about alternative power supplies.

But are you making sure surge protectors to protect our appliances, as well as generators or backup power systems are installed professionally and covered by insurance?

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Wynand van Vuuren, client experience partner at King Price about how alternative power supplies can affect your insurance if not installed professionally.

● What are the risk factors that alternative power supplies can have on your insurance? It is vital that alternative power supplies like generators are installed and certified by accredited electricians. If these devices are installed or used incorrectly, you might not be covered for any damages that may result, explains Van Vuuren

● It is essential to inform and to check with your insurer to ensure you are covered when using alternative power supplies during loadshedding or power outages.

We have seen these battery inverter systems that can be a few hundred thousand rands so make sure you include it in your building's cover so that when something happens...so that items lost are also part of your cover. Wynand van Vuuren, Client Experience Partner - King Price Insurance

A good insurance company will cover clients for power surges and dips, that damage items such as television sets and other electronic goods, he notes.

We have seen people suffering big losses with items being damaged with electricity just coming on and off like that - so you must make sure what you buy and how it is installed is correct. Wynand van Vuuren, Client Experience Partner - King Price Insurance

This is because the short-term insurance policies in South Africa require construction and installation to be done correctly, he elaborates.

Workmanship must be professional and must be certified. Then you know that you have got nothing to worry about. Wynand van Vuuren, Client Experience Partner - King Price Insurance

1.\ Make sure products are SABS approved

There are a lot of products available now so first make sure it is SABS approved, that there is some kind of quality assurance or warranty on the item. Wynand van Vuuren, Client Experience Partner - King Price Insurance

2.\ Make sure the installer is a qualified accredited professional

This includes solar panels, generators, UPS, and gas, he notes.