'At least 3 Comair flights diverted for safe landing with passengers on board'
- Legal and Compliance Manager at the SA Civil Aviation Authority says at least three Comair flights were diverted in order to land safely with passengers on board
- SACAA conducted an audit was conducted including on-site inspection and a follow-up meeting to relay the results and planned action to Comair
The South African Civil Aviation Authority suspended Comair's air operator certificate indefinitely due to safety concerns, including engine failures and landing gear malfunctions. This includes British Airways and Kulula flights.
RELATED: Passengers left stranded after Comair operations suspended indefinitely
British Airways and Kulula flights were grounded on Saturday following numerous safety incidents involving the airlines.
Luvuyo Silandela, advocate and senior manager for legal and compliance at the South African Civil Aviation Authority, tells Refilwe Moloto there have been more than three incidents of safety concerns that motivated their move to ground Comair flights - which includes local British Airways and Kulula flights.
There were at least three occurrences of significance that were reported. These range from engine failures as well as landing gear failures.Luvuyo Silandela, Senior Legal and Compliance Manager - South African Civil Aviation Authority
He notes that these flights had to be diverted from their intended destinations so that they could land safely.
The regulator, therefore, conducted surveillance with the operator to get a basis for these incidents of concern.Luvuyo Silandela, Senior Legal and Compliance Manager - South African Civil Aviation Authority
He says this culminated in an on-site inspection on 8 March 2022 to find out if the systems in place mitigate these issues of safety.
An official meeting was then held with Comair on Friday the 10 march he notes, in order to inform the company of the findings of the audit, and the intended action.
This afforded them an opportunity to present evidence that would satisfy the authority that there are necessary systems in place to ensure that the risk is sufficiently mitigated.Luvuyo Silandela, Senior Legal and Compliance Manager - South African Civil Aviation Authority
There were at least three such flights where they took off and they had to be diverted for safe landing with passengers on board. There were at least three level 1 findings which are the most significant findings with a direct impact on safety.Luvuyo Silandela, Senior Legal and Compliance Manager - South African Civil Aviation Authority
Silandela says these relate to the safety management systems.
One aircraft had an invalidated certificate of airworthiness.Luvuyo Silandela, Senior Legal and Compliance Manager - South African Civil Aviation Authority
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/khunaspix/khunaspix1501/khunaspix150100180/36029759-passenger-jet-plane-take-off-fron-airport-runway-with-beautiful-light-of-sun-rising-behind.jpg
More from Business
Pain and suffering… coming to a petrol station near you in April, and beyond
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Iraj Abedian, Chief Economist at Pan-African Investment & Research Services.Read More
'An immediate risk to passengers. We’re not confident they’re safe'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Phindiwe "Phindi" Gwebu of the South African Civil Aviation Authority.Read More
Sun International is finally making money again – as gambling recovers
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Anthony Leeming, CEO at Sun International Group.Read More
Absa earnings skyrocketed to R18.6 billion in 2021
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jason Quinn, acting-CEO at Absa.Read More
The Kyivness (The Kiffness) remixes Ukrainian folk song – tops charts worldwide
John Maytham interviews David Scott of The Kyivness.Read More
How do we get more entrepreneurs in the African ecosystem?
After two years of physical disconnect, the moving parts of the African ecosystem can come together at GTR Africa.Read More
BA and Kulula flights grounded for 24 hours, Comair says suspension unjustified
All flights operated by Comair have been grounded by the SA Civil Aviation Authority.Read More
Russians sell McDonald’s on black-market for R5000 a meal
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Moeletsi Mbeki: SA on the path to becoming failed state due to failure of ANC
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to businessman and political analyst Moeletsi Mbeki.Read More
More from Politics
Ukrainian pianist plays farewell melody before leaving bomb-torn home goes viral
The emotional video of has tugged at heartstrings across the world and has already garnered over 1.6 million views.Read More
Fraudulent vax certificates: 'If you look at them there's no way of telling'
John Maytham chats to producer Nicky Troll about a Carte Blanche investigation into fraudulent Covid-19 vaccination certificates.Read More
Enviro groups take govt to court over Eskom gas power plant plan in Richards Bay
John Maytham talks to environmental journo Tony Carnie about the proposed expansion of gas-to-power plants in the port city.Read More
'Ramaphosa spoke to Putin, but did he speak to Zelenskyy?'
Mandy Wiener asks Steven Gruzd of the South African Institute of International Affairs what role South Africa can play.Read More
Moeletsi Mbeki: SA on the path to becoming failed state due to failure of ANC
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to businessman and political analyst Moeletsi Mbeki.Read More
ConCourt term limit means Zondo will have a short stint as Chief Justice
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Alison Tilley from the Judges Matter project.Read More
'Zondo appt a good judgement call by President after some recent poor decisions'
News24's Pieter du Toit and analyst Prof. Tinyiko Maluleke on the appointment of Raymond Zondo as Chief Justice - The Money ShowRead More
Ramaphosa announces Zondo as pick for SA's Chief Justice with Maya as his deputy
President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Justice Zondo as Chief Justice of South Africa.Read More
WC govt blocks Russian Embassy staff and diplomats from events and meetings
The Western Cape government says it cannot and will not remain silent in the face of an international crisis.Read More