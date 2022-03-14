'At least 3 Comair flights diverted for safe landing with passengers on board'





Legal and Compliance Manager at the SA Civil Aviation Authority says at least three Comair flights were diverted in order to land safely with passengers on board

SACAA conducted an audit was conducted including on-site inspection and a follow-up meeting to relay the results and planned action to Comair

The South African Civil Aviation Authority suspended Comair's air operator certificate indefinitely due to safety concerns, including engine failures and landing gear malfunctions. This includes British Airways and Kulula flights.

British Airways and Kulula flights were grounded on Saturday following numerous safety incidents involving the airlines.

Luvuyo Silandela, advocate and senior manager for legal and compliance at the South African Civil Aviation Authority, tells Refilwe Moloto there have been more than three incidents of safety concerns that motivated their move to ground Comair flights - which includes local British Airways and Kulula flights.

There were at least three occurrences of significance that were reported. These range from engine failures as well as landing gear failures. Luvuyo Silandela, Senior Legal and Compliance Manager - South African Civil Aviation Authority

He notes that these flights had to be diverted from their intended destinations so that they could land safely.

The regulator, therefore, conducted surveillance with the operator to get a basis for these incidents of concern. Luvuyo Silandela, Senior Legal and Compliance Manager - South African Civil Aviation Authority

He says this culminated in an on-site inspection on 8 March 2022 to find out if the systems in place mitigate these issues of safety.

An official meeting was then held with Comair on Friday the 10 march he notes, in order to inform the company of the findings of the audit, and the intended action.

This afforded them an opportunity to present evidence that would satisfy the authority that there are necessary systems in place to ensure that the risk is sufficiently mitigated. Luvuyo Silandela, Senior Legal and Compliance Manager - South African Civil Aviation Authority

There were at least three such flights where they took off and they had to be diverted for safe landing with passengers on board. There were at least three level 1 findings which are the most significant findings with a direct impact on safety. Luvuyo Silandela, Senior Legal and Compliance Manager - South African Civil Aviation Authority

Silandela says these relate to the safety management systems.