Best of CapeTalk
Security guards suspended after 'shocking' assault caught on camera in Stellies

14 March 2022 10:54 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Assault
PSiRA
private security
MatieMedia
security gaurds assualt man

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to MatieMedia reporter Bianke Neethling and PSIRA CEO Manabela Chauke.
  • Two private security officers have been suspended after they were filmed assaulting a man in Stellenbosch over a week ago
  • Student journalist Bianke Neethling captured the off-campus incident and wrote about it on MatieMedia
  • Industry regulator PSIRA says it has identified the two private security officers involved and will take steps against them and the company for failing to report the incident
Private security officers caught on camera assaulting a man outside Eikestad Mall in Stellenbosch. Image screengrab: MatieMedia/Bianke Neethling

The Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSIRA) says it will be taking action against the two suspended private security officers who were filmed beating up a man in Stellenbosch.

PSIRA CEO Manabela Chauke says he's seen the "shocking" footage showing two security officers from TSU Protection Services restraining and assaulting a member of the public.

In the video posted on MatieMedia's Facebook page, the officers can be seen forcing the man to the ground and repeatedly kicking him in the head and upper body.

The off-campus incident took place after 1am outside Eikestad Mall in Stellenbosch earlier this month.

Student journalist Bianke Neethling captured it on her cellphone and wrote about it on MatieMedia.

Neethling says the security officers tried to intimidate her into deleting the footage after she identified herself as a MatieMedia reporter.

MatieMedia contacted the Stellenbosch SAPS. According to Captain Nathalie Martin, no complaint had been registered about the incident.

I already had my phone out and when I saw that things were getting more physical I just instinctively started filming and that's when I witnessed the graphic scene taking place with security guards restraining and kicking the man on the ground.

Bianke Neethling, Reporter - MatieMedia

We unfortunately have very little information on the victim of this assault.

Bianke Neethling, Reporter - MatieMedia

Chauke says PSIRA is close to uncovering the identity of the victim of the assault to get to the bottom of what happened.

He says the regulator has confirmed the identity of the officers involved. The pair have since been suspended after the TSU Protection Services launched an internal probe.

According to Chauke, TSU Protection Services and the officers were meant to have reported the incident to PSIRA and SAPS.

"There's is definitely some cover-up that was trying to take place here which we really need to bring to the fore", he tells CapeTalk.

The CEO has condemned the incident and says private security guards must act within the law at all times, no matter the situation.

The incident has been brought to our attention on Friday and we have already started investigating.

Manabela Chauke, CEO - Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority

We almost know the name of the victim and we are busy with investigations as we speak.

Manabela Chauke, CEO - Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority

It's quite shocking what we saw in the video, we condemn it in the strongest term possible.

Manabela Chauke, CEO - Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority



