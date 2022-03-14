Ukrainian pianist plays farewell melody before leaving bomb-torn home goes viral
- The Russian invasion of Ukraine has seen millions of citizens fleeing for their lives
- A pianist and mother, 48-year-old Irina Maniukina played a farewell melody before having to leave her bombed home in Bila Tserkva about 80 kilometres from Ukrainian capital Kyiv
- The emotional video of Maniukina playing Chopin has tugged at heartstrings across the world and has already garnered over 1.6 million views
- Scroll down to watch the heart-wrenching video
In the video, the visibly emotional Maniukina is seen playing her beloved white piano as the camera pans across the rubble of her home caused by Russian missile attacks.
She posted the video to TikTok and it was then shared on Twitter.
Many have compared the moment to the iconic movie 'The Pianist' starring Adrien Brody who plays the role of Polish-Jewish pianist and composer Władysław Szpilman who suffered during World War II.
Watch the moving video below:
Before leaving her apartment in Kiev she plays the piano for the last time.. pic.twitter.com/i1AmkGhKZX— Lord Ashcroft (@LordAshcroft) March 13, 2022
Source : https://twitter.com/LordAshcroft/status/1503010995282788355
