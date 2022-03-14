[WATCH] 'Me and the boys thought we'd fix potholes ourselves' - Sir Rod Stewart
- It is clearly not only a South African problem
- Renowned UK pop star Rod Stewart picked up a shovel and together with a group of chaps is fixing a pot-hole covered road near his Harlow home
77-year-old iconic popstar Sir Rod Stewart's videos of himself and a group of chaps fixing potholes in a road near his home in Harlow, Essex have gone viral.
Stewart can be heard saying that the potholes have been like this for years, took to his TikTok and Instagram account to share him hard at work with shovel in hand.
It has been like this for years and the other day an ambulance got a burst tire, and my Ferrari can't go through here at all. So me and the boys thought we would do it ourselves.Sir Rod Stewart
@sirrodstewart
Filling holes is good for the soul! 🕳 😇♬ Da Ya Think I'm Sexy? - Rod Stewart
Source : https://www.tiktok.com/@sirrodstewart/video/7073935237310336262?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1
