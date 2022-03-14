[WATCH] 'Me and the boys thought we'd fix potholes ourselves' - Sir Rod Stewart

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
The Kyivness (The Kiffness) remixes Ukrainian folk song – tops charts worldwide John Maytham interviews David Scott of The Kyivness. 14 March 2022 6:01 PM
Ex-cricketer shares inspiring journey to recovery after surviving rare illness CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Carte Blanche producer Sinethemba Nogude. 14 March 2022 5:57 PM
Almost everybody has had Covid – even BEFORE Omicron, suggests study A new study finds that about 85% of Gauteng residents have been infected by Covid-19, says Prof Shabir Madhi. 14 March 2022 3:36 PM
View all Local
Ukrainian pianist plays farewell melody before leaving bomb-torn home goes viral The emotional video of has tugged at heartstrings across the world and has already garnered over 1.6 million views. 14 March 2022 10:18 AM
'At least 3 Comair flights diverted for safe landing with passengers on board' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Luvuyo Silandela, senior legal and compliance manager at the South African Civil Aviation Authority. 14 March 2022 9:01 AM
Fraudulent vax certificates: 'If you look at them there's no way of telling' John Maytham chats to producer Nicky Troll about a Carte Blanche investigation into fraudulent Covid-19 vaccination certificates. 11 March 2022 7:28 PM
View all Politics
Pain and suffering… coming to a petrol station near you in April, and beyond Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Iraj Abedian, Chief Economist at Pan-African Investment & Research Services. 14 March 2022 8:01 PM
'An immediate risk to passengers. We’re not confident they’re safe' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Phindiwe "Phindi" Gwebu of the South African Civil Aviation Authority. 14 March 2022 7:01 PM
Sun International is finally making money again – as gambling recovers The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Anthony Leeming, CEO at Sun International Group. 14 March 2022 6:38 PM
View all Business
'We booked Kulula months ago, now we're paying R3,5k each for a single flight' Disgruntled British Airways and Kulula customers share their frustrations with Eyewitness News on The Midday Report. 14 March 2022 1:50 PM
Tips to ensure you're insurance covers you for power surges and damaged goods Refilwe Moloto speaks to client experience partner at King Price Wynand van Vuuren about the impact of alternative power supplies. 14 March 2022 7:34 AM
'It's devastating' - Life coach helping people heal from trauma of infidelity Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Lesley Ann van Niftrik, the founder of Life After Infidelity 4U. 13 March 2022 2:22 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cycle Tour sees first-time win for men’s race, hat trick for Le Court De Billot Over 22,000 cyclists hit the road in Sunday's annual Cape Town Cycle Tour. 13 March 2022 4:42 PM
Thando Dlodlo's doping ban reduced for coming clean but teammates still suffer Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Khalid Galant, CEO of South African Institute for Drug Free Sport. 10 March 2022 11:48 AM
The sport world pays tribute to the legendary Shane Warne who died aged 52 Weekend Breakfast presenter, Sara-Jayne King speaks to cricket writer Fatima Ahmed who pays tribute to cricket legend, Shane Warne... 5 March 2022 10:01 AM
View all Sport
The Kyivness (The Kiffness) remixes Ukrainian folk song – tops charts worldwide John Maytham interviews David Scott of The Kyivness. 14 March 2022 6:01 PM
[WATCH] 'Me and the boys thought we'd fix potholes ourselves' - Sir Rod Stewart The iconic pop star posted Instagram videos of the group fixing the road saying his Ferrari cannot get through at all. 14 March 2022 10:54 AM
SA's Kim Engelbrecht on scoring top acting gigs: 'I'm a professional auditioner' Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to South African actress Kim Engelbrecht. 13 March 2022 11:35 AM
View all Entertainment
The Kyivness (The Kiffness) remixes Ukrainian folk song – tops charts worldwide John Maytham interviews David Scott of The Kyivness. 14 March 2022 6:01 PM
[WATCH] 'Me and the boys thought we'd fix potholes ourselves' - Sir Rod Stewart The iconic pop star posted Instagram videos of the group fixing the road saying his Ferrari cannot get through at all. 14 March 2022 10:54 AM
Ukrainian pianist plays farewell melody before leaving bomb-torn home goes viral The emotional video of has tugged at heartstrings across the world and has already garnered over 1.6 million views. 14 March 2022 10:18 AM
View all World
How do we get more entrepreneurs in the African ecosystem? After two years of physical disconnect, the moving parts of the African ecosystem can come together at GTR Africa. 14 March 2022 5:02 PM
Aspen SA finally signs deal with J & J to produce own branded Covid vaccine The Money Show talks to CEO Stephen Saad about Aspen Pharmacare's half-year results and its agreement with Johnson & Johnson. 9 March 2022 9:41 PM
Europe looks to Africa to wean itself off Russian gas - forever Lester Kiewit interviews Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish. 8 March 2022 11:49 AM
View all Africa
Pain and suffering… coming to a petrol station near you in April, and beyond Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Iraj Abedian, Chief Economist at Pan-African Investment & Research Services. 14 March 2022 8:01 PM
How do we get more entrepreneurs in the African ecosystem? After two years of physical disconnect, the moving parts of the African ecosystem can come together at GTR Africa. 14 March 2022 5:02 PM
Almost everybody has had Covid – even BEFORE Omicron, suggests study A new study finds that about 85% of Gauteng residents have been infected by Covid-19, says Prof Shabir Madhi. 14 March 2022 3:36 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World
fiber_manual_record
Entertainment

[WATCH] 'Me and the boys thought we'd fix potholes ourselves' - Sir Rod Stewart

14 March 2022 10:54 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Potholes
Rod Stewart
Sir Rod Stewart

The iconic pop star posted Instagram videos of the group fixing the road saying his Ferrari cannot get through at all.
  • It is clearly not only a South African problem
  • Renowned UK pop star Rod Stewart picked up a shovel and together with a group of chaps is fixing a pot-hole covered road near his Harlow home
https://www.tiktok.com/@sirrodstewart/video/7073935237310336262?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1

77-year-old iconic popstar Sir Rod Stewart's videos of himself and a group of chaps fixing potholes in a road near his home in Harlow, Essex have gone viral.

Stewart can be heard saying that the potholes have been like this for years, took to his TikTok and Instagram account to share him hard at work with shovel in hand.

It has been like this for years and the other day an ambulance got a burst tire, and my Ferrari can't go through here at all. So me and the boys thought we would do it ourselves.

Sir Rod Stewart
@sirrodstewart

Filling holes is good for the soul! 🕳 😇

♬ Da Ya Think I'm Sexy? - Rod Stewart



14 March 2022 10:54 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Potholes
Rod Stewart
Sir Rod Stewart

More from World

The Kyivness (The Kiffness) remixes Ukrainian folk song – tops charts worldwide

14 March 2022 6:01 PM

John Maytham interviews David Scott of The Kyivness.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ukrainian pianist plays farewell melody before leaving bomb-torn home goes viral

14 March 2022 10:18 AM

The emotional video of has tugged at heartstrings across the world and has already garnered over 1.6 million views.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UK households will get paid nearly R7k per month to host Ukrainian refugees

13 March 2022 6:21 PM

CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King chats to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the top stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Putin needs Kyiv victory, but we Ukrainians won't give it to him as a gift'

11 March 2022 6:05 PM

John Maytham checks in with Ukrainian journalist Mika Skoryk as she travels west to get her family across the border to safety.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Police wrongly arrest Black Panther director Ryan Coogler for bank robbery

11 March 2022 2:54 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Ramaphosa spoke to Putin, but did he speak to Zelenskyy?'

11 March 2022 2:03 PM

Mandy Wiener asks Steven Gruzd of the South African Institute of International Affairs what role South Africa can play.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Russians sell McDonald’s on black-market for R5000 a meal

11 March 2022 12:53 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cyril Ramaphosa approached to mediate between Putin and Zelenskyy

11 March 2022 8:49 AM

The request came after Ramaphosa spoke with Putin on Thursday, telling him to resolve the “conflict” through negotiations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Berlin authorities 'seem overwhelmed' by sheer number of Ukrainian refugees

10 March 2022 3:24 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Daniel Pelz.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ukraine was my home. I love them! – South African student on fleeing war

10 March 2022 12:55 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Luphumlo Ntengu, a South African medical student who fled the war in Ukraine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Entertainment

The Kyivness (The Kiffness) remixes Ukrainian folk song – tops charts worldwide

14 March 2022 6:01 PM

John Maytham interviews David Scott of The Kyivness.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA's Kim Engelbrecht on scoring top acting gigs: 'I'm a professional auditioner'

13 March 2022 11:35 AM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to South African actress Kim Engelbrecht.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Looking for something to do this weekend? These are Sara-Jayne King's top picks

12 March 2022 8:48 AM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Police wrongly arrest Black Panther director Ryan Coogler for bank robbery

11 March 2022 2:54 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lester and Refilwe reenact scene from upcoming CT play 'May I Have This Dance'

11 March 2022 10:09 AM

CapeTalk hosts Refilwe Moloto and Lester Kiewit read a scene from the upcoming theatre production 'May I Have This Dance'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

That's the Spirit! Thuso Mbedu bags Best Female Performance at Spirit Awards

7 March 2022 11:23 AM

Thuso Mbedu wins the Best Female Performance in a New Scripted Series award for 'The Underground Railroad' at the Spirit Awards.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I didn't suspect she was a scammer' - the real Neff Davis from 'Inventing Anna'

6 March 2022 10:40 AM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to real-life Neff Davis from 'Inventing Anna'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Local actress Melissa de Vries is determined to create her own success

5 March 2022 11:55 AM

Weekend Breakfast Sara-Jayne King speaks to actress, dancer and TV presenter, Melissa de Vries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Celebrity chef Pete Goffe-Wood swaps his pots and pans for a mic on CapeTalk

3 March 2022 1:23 PM

Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A play for our era: Sandra Prinsloo on SA premiere of Life & Times of Michael K

26 February 2022 12:50 PM

SA acting icon Sandra Prinsloo shares her experience of working with puppets in the adaptation of JM Coetzee's novel with SJ King.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

The Kyivness (The Kiffness) remixes Ukrainian folk song – tops charts worldwide

Local World Business Entertainment

Pain and suffering… coming to a petrol station near you in April, and beyond

Business Opinion

Almost everybody has had Covid – even BEFORE Omicron, suggests study

Local Opinion

EWN Highlights

Julian Assange denied final US extradition appeal

14 March 2022 7:53 PM

Russia-Ukraine war: UN chief warns of global food system 'meltdown'

14 March 2022 7:24 PM

UN rights chief condemns Saudi 'mass execution'

14 March 2022 7:23 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA