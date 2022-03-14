[WATCH] 'Me and the boys thought we'd fix potholes ourselves' - Sir Rod Stewart





It is clearly not only a South African problem

Renowned UK pop star Rod Stewart picked up a shovel and together with a group of chaps is fixing a pot-hole covered road near his Harlow home

https://www.tiktok.com/@sirrodstewart/video/7073935237310336262?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1

77-year-old iconic popstar Sir Rod Stewart's videos of himself and a group of chaps fixing potholes in a road near his home in Harlow, Essex have gone viral.

Stewart can be heard saying that the potholes have been like this for years, took to his TikTok and Instagram account to share him hard at work with shovel in hand.