CCID: Officials looking at safe injection sites to combat public drug use in CBD





Safe injection sites are being identified as a possible solution for drug users in Cape Town's inner city

CCID safety boss Mo Hendricks says the City of Cape Town is working with social partners to identify the right locations

Safe injection sites are one of the measures that could potentially help improve public safety in the CBD amid growing complaints

Tamboerskloof resident Peter says more must be done to reverse inner-city decay

A table inside a heroin den holds spent lighters, a used needle, old cigarette ends and piece of foil used for chasing the drug in Woodstock, Cape Town. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN

The Cape Town Central City Improvement District (CCID) says there could soon be safe injection sites in the CBD to help reduce drug use in public places.

According to CCID safety and security head Moeneeb Hendricks, the City of Cape Town is working with social partners to identify the right spaces for this initiative.

The supervised sites are used to provide a hygienic and secure environment for drug users to inject safely.

Hendricks says the aim of the sites, which will most likely spark controversy and debate, is to improve public safety in the inner city.

We are also looking at safe injecting places and we're actually working with the Human Rights Commission with the City of Cape Town where we are identifying spaces where people can go inject safely. Moeneeb Hendricks, Head of Safety and Security - Cape Town Central City Improvement District

There's going to be a lot of opposition saying that we are allowing or condoning it but... the people are injecting anyway, but I don't want them injecting in front of [families and children]... I don't want to expose my kids to that. Moeneeb Hendricks, Head of Safety and Security - Cape Town Central City Improvement District

Let's find a spot out of the public space where they can do it. Moeneeb Hendricks, Head of Safety and Security - Cape Town Central City Improvement District

Tamboerskloof resident Peter has told CapeTalk that inner-city degradation is worsening in Cape Town due to the rising poverty levels and homelessness.

If you go and have a look over there... you would see the litter and the excrement in the downtown areas... and also groups of drug addicts shooting up in broad daylight. Peter, CapeTalk listener

These are public health issues that do need to be addressed and drugs and drug abuse are associated with crime. Peter, CapeTalk listener

Hendricks says safe injections sites are just one of the social interventions that are needed to combat drug use, crime, and decay in the CBD.

"You can't police away poverty, you need social interventions", he tells CapeTalk.

Hendricks says the CCID will be investing in portaloo portable toilets that will be open for public use in the CBD as a solution to the problem of defecating and urinating on Cape Town's streets.

He says officials are also working with various NGOs to provide rehabilitation programmes for drug users in the city bowl and to give homeless people job opportunities.

We've got cleaning teams that are cleaning almost 24hours a day now we've got teams that deal with this human waste because there are no [public] toilets in the CBD. We're actually busy with a project where that is concerned. Moeneeb Hendricks, Head of Safety and Security - Cape Town Central City Improvement District