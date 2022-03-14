CCID: Officials looking at safe injection sites to combat public drug use in CBD
- Safe injection sites are being identified as a possible solution for drug users in Cape Town's inner city
- CCID safety boss Mo Hendricks says the City of Cape Town is working with social partners to identify the right locations
- Safe injection sites are one of the measures that could potentially help improve public safety in the CBD amid growing complaints
- Tamboerskloof resident Peter says more must be done to reverse inner-city decay
The Cape Town Central City Improvement District (CCID) says there could soon be safe injection sites in the CBD to help reduce drug use in public places.
According to CCID safety and security head Moeneeb Hendricks, the City of Cape Town is working with social partners to identify the right spaces for this initiative.
The supervised sites are used to provide a hygienic and secure environment for drug users to inject safely.
Hendricks says the aim of the sites, which will most likely spark controversy and debate, is to improve public safety in the inner city.
We are also looking at safe injecting places and we're actually working with the Human Rights Commission with the City of Cape Town where we are identifying spaces where people can go inject safely.Moeneeb Hendricks, Head of Safety and Security - Cape Town Central City Improvement District
There's going to be a lot of opposition saying that we are allowing or condoning it but... the people are injecting anyway, but I don't want them injecting in front of [families and children]... I don't want to expose my kids to that.Moeneeb Hendricks, Head of Safety and Security - Cape Town Central City Improvement District
Let's find a spot out of the public space where they can do it.Moeneeb Hendricks, Head of Safety and Security - Cape Town Central City Improvement District
Tamboerskloof resident Peter has told CapeTalk that inner-city degradation is worsening in Cape Town due to the rising poverty levels and homelessness.
If you go and have a look over there... you would see the litter and the excrement in the downtown areas... and also groups of drug addicts shooting up in broad daylight.Peter, CapeTalk listener
These are public health issues that do need to be addressed and drugs and drug abuse are associated with crime.Peter, CapeTalk listener
Hendricks says safe injections sites are just one of the social interventions that are needed to combat drug use, crime, and decay in the CBD.
"You can't police away poverty, you need social interventions", he tells CapeTalk.
Hendricks says the CCID will be investing in portaloo portable toilets that will be open for public use in the CBD as a solution to the problem of defecating and urinating on Cape Town's streets.
RELATED: There’s no crime around Eastern Bazaar; just begging - CCID
He says officials are also working with various NGOs to provide rehabilitation programmes for drug users in the city bowl and to give homeless people job opportunities.
We've got cleaning teams that are cleaning almost 24hours a day now we've got teams that deal with this human waste because there are no [public] toilets in the CBD. We're actually busy with a project where that is concerned.Moeneeb Hendricks, Head of Safety and Security - Cape Town Central City Improvement District
There are lots of issues of poverty and homelessness throughout Cape Town, it's not just the CBD. Human rights groups have taken on the City and the City has lost many cases so now we have to deal with these issues.Moeneeb Hendricks, Head of Safety and Security - Cape Town Central City Improvement District
Source : Thomas Holder/EWN
More from Local
The Kyivness (The Kiffness) remixes Ukrainian folk song – tops charts worldwide
John Maytham interviews David Scott of The Kyivness.Read More
Ex-cricketer shares inspiring journey to recovery after surviving rare illness
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Carte Blanche producer Sinethemba Nogude.Read More
Almost everybody has had Covid – even BEFORE Omicron, suggests study
A new study finds that about 85% of Gauteng residents have been infected by Covid-19, says Prof Shabir Madhi.Read More
Five people dead in Khayelitsha shooting: 'It seems this was a planned attack'
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Weekend Argus reporter Velani Ludidi.Read More
'We booked Kulula months ago, now we're paying R3,5k each for a single flight'
Disgruntled British Airways and Kulula customers share their frustrations with Eyewitness News on The Midday Report.Read More
Security guards suspended after 'shocking' assault caught on camera in Stellies
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to MatieMedia reporter Bianke Neethling and PSIRA CEO Manabela Chauke.Read More
Cycle Tour sees first-time win for men’s race, hat trick for Le Court De Billot
Over 22,000 cyclists hit the road in Sunday's annual Cape Town Cycle Tour.Read More
Passengers left stranded after Comair operations suspended indefinitely
Comair, which operates British Airways (BA) and Kulula, has been grounded indefinitely.Read More
UPDATE: Power restored to parts of Cape Town
The City says power has been restored to all areas that were affected by Eskom's high voltage power line outage on Saturday.Read More