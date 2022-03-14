Streaming issues? Report here
'We booked Kulula months ago, now we're paying R3,5k each for a single flight'

14 March 2022 1:50 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Kulula
Civil Aviation Authority
Travel
airlines
kulula flight
Comair grounded
British Airways grounded
flighst suspended

Disgruntled British Airways and Kulula customers share their frustrations with Eyewitness News on The Midday Report.
  • Frustrated travellers have been left stranded after Comair flights were grounded
  • Comair, which operates British Airways (BA) and Kulula, had its air operator certificate suspended indefinitely on Sunday
  • Eyewitness News has been inundated with messages from irate customers who have been scrambling to make alternative travel arrangments
  • It's reported that other airlines are apparently hiking up their prices to cash in on the Comair flight cancellations
Image: kulula on Facebook @iflykulula

A Cape Town woman has told Eyewitness News that she and her husband have been charged R3,500 each for a one-way ticket to Durban after being stranded by Kulula which has been grounded since the weekend.

Durbanville resident Janette and her husband are setting off on a cruise ship and were meant to catch a Kulula flight from Cape Town to Durban on Monday morning at 7am.

They booked with Kulula almost three months ago.

However, due to the indefinite suspension of Kulula and British Airways flights, the couple was forced to make alternative flight arrangements.

The couple has booked a flight with CemAir at R3,500 per person, one way to make sure they don't miss the cruise which departs on Monday afternoon.

RELATED: Passengers left stranded after Comair operations suspended indefinitely

We were running around, family members finally got us on CemAir and they have charged us R3,500 per person one way.

Janette, frustrated Kulula client

Our flight is not only at 2pm and lands at 4pm. We must rush to the harbour to make it for 5:30pm.

Janette, frustrated Kulula client

RELATED: 'At least 3 Comair flights diverted for safe landing with passengers on board'

Plumstead resident Daphne and her husband says they have been left in limbo and don't know what to do about their travel plans.

The couple will be visiting family in Australia and will depart on an Emirates flight from Joburg on Friday.

They booked with British Airways to get from Cape Town to Joburg but they fear that flights may still be grounded by the end of the week.

Whether they drive up or book another flight, Daphne says it's going to be costly.

She and many other passengers are frustrated by the lack of clarity from Comair.

"There's no information coming out on as to whether they're going to rebook or refund or charter an airplane or make a plan", she says.

We don't want to struggle. We're even thinking of resorting to driving to actually make sure we get to that Emirates flight at OR Tambo at 3pm on Friday.

Daphne, frustrated British Airways client

I'm wondering whether I should take that financial hit and book on another airline.

Daphne, frustrated British Airways client

Eyewitness News has been inundated with messages from irate customers who have been left in limbo.

Many people who are having to fly out or later this week are saying they really don't know, they are in limbo at this moment... They don't know whether or not they should make alternative arrangements or whether or not there will be further feedback.

Shamiela Fisher, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Meanwhile, Comair has confirmed that its flights will be cancelled for Tuesday 15 March due to the indefinite suspension.

Taking to the Kulula Twitter account on Monday, Comair has asked stranded passengers not to travel to airports unless they have purchased a ticket with an alternative carrier.

The airline says updates will be posted on its social media platforms and website.




