'We booked Kulula months ago, now we're paying R3,5k each for a single flight'
- Frustrated travellers have been left stranded after Comair flights were grounded
- Comair, which operates British Airways (BA) and Kulula, had its air operator certificate suspended indefinitely on Sunday
- Eyewitness News has been inundated with messages from irate customers who have been scrambling to make alternative travel arrangments
- It's reported that other airlines are apparently hiking up their prices to cash in on the Comair flight cancellations
A Cape Town woman has told Eyewitness News that she and her husband have been charged R3,500 each for a one-way ticket to Durban after being stranded by Kulula which has been grounded since the weekend.
Durbanville resident Janette and her husband are setting off on a cruise ship and were meant to catch a Kulula flight from Cape Town to Durban on Monday morning at 7am.
They booked with Kulula almost three months ago.
However, due to the indefinite suspension of Kulula and British Airways flights, the couple was forced to make alternative flight arrangements.
The couple has booked a flight with CemAir at R3,500 per person, one way to make sure they don't miss the cruise which departs on Monday afternoon.
RELATED: Passengers left stranded after Comair operations suspended indefinitely
We were running around, family members finally got us on CemAir and they have charged us R3,500 per person one way.Janette, frustrated Kulula client
Our flight is not only at 2pm and lands at 4pm. We must rush to the harbour to make it for 5:30pm.Janette, frustrated Kulula client
RELATED: 'At least 3 Comair flights diverted for safe landing with passengers on board'
Plumstead resident Daphne and her husband says they have been left in limbo and don't know what to do about their travel plans.
The couple will be visiting family in Australia and will depart on an Emirates flight from Joburg on Friday.
They booked with British Airways to get from Cape Town to Joburg but they fear that flights may still be grounded by the end of the week.
Whether they drive up or book another flight, Daphne says it's going to be costly.
She and many other passengers are frustrated by the lack of clarity from Comair.
"There's no information coming out on as to whether they're going to rebook or refund or charter an airplane or make a plan", she says.
We don't want to struggle. We're even thinking of resorting to driving to actually make sure we get to that Emirates flight at OR Tambo at 3pm on Friday.Daphne, frustrated British Airways client
I'm wondering whether I should take that financial hit and book on another airline.Daphne, frustrated British Airways client
Eyewitness News has been inundated with messages from irate customers who have been left in limbo.
Many people who are having to fly out or later this week are saying they really don't know, they are in limbo at this moment... They don't know whether or not they should make alternative arrangements or whether or not there will be further feedback.Shamiela Fisher, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Meanwhile, Comair has confirmed that its flights will be cancelled for Tuesday 15 March due to the indefinite suspension.
Taking to the Kulula Twitter account on Monday, Comair has asked stranded passengers not to travel to airports unless they have purchased a ticket with an alternative carrier.
The airline says updates will be posted on its social media platforms and website.
2/6 - Our heartfelt apologies for the inconvenience. We are engaging with the CAA to have the suspension lifted as soon as possible to get our passengers where they need to be.— kulula (@kulula) March 14, 2022
5/6 - https://t.co/cK3xAJazYb customers will receive a full credit to the value of their ticket deposited in their Travel Bank for future travel valid for a period of six months. Customers wishing to rebook should email MNContactCentre@comair.co.za.— kulula (@kulula) March 14, 2022
Source : https://www.facebook.com/iflykulula/photos/10158671530203495
More from Lifestyle
Tips to ensure you're insurance covers you for power surges and damaged goods
Refilwe Moloto speaks to client experience partner at King Price Wynand van Vuuren about the impact of alternative power supplies.Read More
'It's devastating' - Life coach helping people heal from trauma of infidelity
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Lesley Ann van Niftrik, the founder of Life After Infidelity 4U.Read More
Vitamin drips are all the rage. The IV Bar founder shares everthing we must know
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Keri Rudolph, the founder and CEO of The IV Bar Group.Read More
[WATCH] Beautiful - Adidas partners with SA brand to showcase Tsonga design
Joe Public's Pepe Marais talks about the Adidas collab with Rich Mnisi on The Money Show's Heros and Zeros.Read More
Local initiative building social cohesion through free surfing lessons
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Salty Hour spokesperson Brett Sanderson.Read More
[WATCH] #CancelCourt: "It feels like Savanna's trying to be like Nando's"
The new TV ad introduces Savanna in a can. Joe Public's Pepe Marais explains why it doesn't work for him on The Money Show.Read More
'No one can get hold of her' - SA clients duped by CEO of dodgy travel agency
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Tashreeq Amien and attorney Farhana Asmal.Read More
The five golden rules of investing during a crisis (No 1: don't panic)
Invaluable tips from Chantal Marx, Head of Equity Research at FNB Wealth and Investments - on The Money ShowRead More
Solve your most complex problems in days – not weeks, months, or years
[REVIEW] "Cracking Complexity: The Breakthrough Formula for Solving Just About Anything Fast" by David Benjamin and David Komlos.Read More
More from Local
The Kyivness (The Kiffness) remixes Ukrainian folk song – tops charts worldwide
John Maytham interviews David Scott of The Kyivness.Read More
Ex-cricketer shares inspiring journey to recovery after surviving rare illness
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Carte Blanche producer Sinethemba Nogude.Read More
Almost everybody has had Covid – even BEFORE Omicron, suggests study
A new study finds that about 85% of Gauteng residents have been infected by Covid-19, says Prof Shabir Madhi.Read More
Five people dead in Khayelitsha shooting: 'It seems this was a planned attack'
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Weekend Argus reporter Velani Ludidi.Read More
CCID: Officials looking at safe injection sites to combat public drug use in CBD
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to CCID safety and security head Mo Hendricks and CapeTalk listener Peter.Read More
Security guards suspended after 'shocking' assault caught on camera in Stellies
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to MatieMedia reporter Bianke Neethling and PSIRA CEO Manabela Chauke.Read More
Cycle Tour sees first-time win for men’s race, hat trick for Le Court De Billot
Over 22,000 cyclists hit the road in Sunday's annual Cape Town Cycle Tour.Read More
Passengers left stranded after Comair operations suspended indefinitely
Comair, which operates British Airways (BA) and Kulula, has been grounded indefinitely.Read More
UPDATE: Power restored to parts of Cape Town
The City says power has been restored to all areas that were affected by Eskom's high voltage power line outage on Saturday.Read More