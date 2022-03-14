Streaming issues? Report here
Five people dead in Khayelitsha shooting: 'It seems this was a planned attack'

14 March 2022 2:34 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Khayelitsha
Endlovini informal settlement
Mass shooting
gunmen
mass murder
Endlovini shooting
Endlovini murders

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Weekend Argus reporter Velani Ludidi.
  • Five people were killed in Endlovini informal settlement in Khayelitsha early on Monday
  • A 72-hour activation plan has been initiated as police search for the gunmen
  • Residents in Endlovini claim that the gunmen entered several informal settlements, looking for the victims
  • Weekend Argus reporter Velani Ludidi says the area has become a dumping ground for dead bodies
Five people were killed in a shooting in Khayelitsha. Picture: Piet Smit

Police are searching for the gunmen who shot and killed five people at the Endlovini informal settlement in Khayelitsha on Monday morning.

A woman and four men were killed at around 4am, according to Weekend Argus reporter Velani Ludidi.

They are estimated to be between the ages of 25 and 35.

Crime experts have been combing the scene and a 72-hour activation plan has been initiated to help catch the shooters.

According to residents, the gunmen entered several shacks in search of their victims.

Didi says residents believe that it was a targeted hit after the gunmen warned them to look out for dead bodies.

It seems like this was a planned attack. Residents here say that three men first entered a different shack and apparently found that it was not the people they were looking for. They told the people they left there [in the shack] that they should be on the lookout for seven bodies.

Velani Ludidi, Journalist - Weekend Argus

Residents say it's difficult to say what could be behind the gruesome killings that happened in this area.

Velani Ludidi, Journalist - Weekend Argus

Endlovini is a fairly new settlement but residents call the area a mortuary because "almost every day there is a body dumped that is found in the area", Ludidi tells CapeTalk.

The Endlovini shooting takes place after a deadly week in Cape Town where in Manenberg eight people were murdered over the weekend in addition to multiple murders in the Delft area.

It's a daily occurrence that you find a murdered body in the area. Even kids as young as seven are not shocked... People are being murdered and it's happening at a high rate.

Velani Ludidi, Journalist - Weekend Argus

Meanwhile, Acting Community Safety MEC Anroux Marais has condemned the killings and called on SAPS to leave no stone unturned in order to bring the perpetrators to brought to book.

According to Marais, organised crime detectives are investigating the murders.




