Best of CapeTalk
Latest Local
The Kyivness (The Kiffness) remixes Ukrainian folk song – tops charts worldwide John Maytham interviews David Scott of The Kyivness. 14 March 2022 6:01 PM
Ex-cricketer shares inspiring journey to recovery after surviving rare illness CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Carte Blanche producer Sinethemba Nogude. 14 March 2022 5:57 PM
Almost everybody has had Covid – even BEFORE Omicron, suggests study A new study finds that about 85% of Gauteng residents have been infected by Covid-19, says Prof Shabir Madhi. 14 March 2022 3:36 PM
View all Local
Ukrainian pianist plays farewell melody before leaving bomb-torn home goes viral The emotional video of has tugged at heartstrings across the world and has already garnered over 1.6 million views. 14 March 2022 10:18 AM
'At least 3 Comair flights diverted for safe landing with passengers on board' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Luvuyo Silandela, senior legal and compliance manager at the South African Civil Aviation Authority. 14 March 2022 9:01 AM
Fraudulent vax certificates: 'If you look at them there's no way of telling' John Maytham chats to producer Nicky Troll about a Carte Blanche investigation into fraudulent Covid-19 vaccination certificates. 11 March 2022 7:28 PM
View all Politics
Pain and suffering… coming to a petrol station near you in April, and beyond Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Iraj Abedian, Chief Economist at Pan-African Investment & Research Services. 14 March 2022 8:01 PM
'An immediate risk to passengers. We’re not confident they’re safe' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Phindiwe "Phindi" Gwebu of the South African Civil Aviation Authority. 14 March 2022 7:01 PM
Sun International is finally making money again – as gambling recovers The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Anthony Leeming, CEO at Sun International Group. 14 March 2022 6:38 PM
View all Business
'We booked Kulula months ago, now we're paying R3,5k each for a single flight' Disgruntled British Airways and Kulula customers share their frustrations with Eyewitness News on The Midday Report. 14 March 2022 1:50 PM
Tips to ensure you're insurance covers you for power surges and damaged goods Refilwe Moloto speaks to client experience partner at King Price Wynand van Vuuren about the impact of alternative power supplies. 14 March 2022 7:34 AM
'It's devastating' - Life coach helping people heal from trauma of infidelity Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Lesley Ann van Niftrik, the founder of Life After Infidelity 4U. 13 March 2022 2:22 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cycle Tour sees first-time win for men’s race, hat trick for Le Court De Billot Over 22,000 cyclists hit the road in Sunday's annual Cape Town Cycle Tour. 13 March 2022 4:42 PM
Thando Dlodlo's doping ban reduced for coming clean but teammates still suffer Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Khalid Galant, CEO of South African Institute for Drug Free Sport. 10 March 2022 11:48 AM
The sport world pays tribute to the legendary Shane Warne who died aged 52 Weekend Breakfast presenter, Sara-Jayne King speaks to cricket writer Fatima Ahmed who pays tribute to cricket legend, Shane Warne... 5 March 2022 10:01 AM
View all Sport
The Kyivness (The Kiffness) remixes Ukrainian folk song – tops charts worldwide John Maytham interviews David Scott of The Kyivness. 14 March 2022 6:01 PM
[WATCH] 'Me and the boys thought we'd fix potholes ourselves' - Sir Rod Stewart The iconic pop star posted Instagram videos of the group fixing the road saying his Ferrari cannot get through at all. 14 March 2022 10:54 AM
SA's Kim Engelbrecht on scoring top acting gigs: 'I'm a professional auditioner' Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to South African actress Kim Engelbrecht. 13 March 2022 11:35 AM
View all Entertainment
The Kyivness (The Kiffness) remixes Ukrainian folk song – tops charts worldwide John Maytham interviews David Scott of The Kyivness. 14 March 2022 6:01 PM
[WATCH] 'Me and the boys thought we'd fix potholes ourselves' - Sir Rod Stewart The iconic pop star posted Instagram videos of the group fixing the road saying his Ferrari cannot get through at all. 14 March 2022 10:54 AM
Ukrainian pianist plays farewell melody before leaving bomb-torn home goes viral The emotional video of has tugged at heartstrings across the world and has already garnered over 1.6 million views. 14 March 2022 10:18 AM
View all World
How do we get more entrepreneurs in the African ecosystem? After two years of physical disconnect, the moving parts of the African ecosystem can come together at GTR Africa. 14 March 2022 5:02 PM
Aspen SA finally signs deal with J & J to produce own branded Covid vaccine The Money Show talks to CEO Stephen Saad about Aspen Pharmacare's half-year results and its agreement with Johnson & Johnson. 9 March 2022 9:41 PM
Europe looks to Africa to wean itself off Russian gas - forever Lester Kiewit interviews Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish. 8 March 2022 11:49 AM
View all Africa
Pain and suffering… coming to a petrol station near you in April, and beyond Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Iraj Abedian, Chief Economist at Pan-African Investment & Research Services. 14 March 2022 8:01 PM
How do we get more entrepreneurs in the African ecosystem? After two years of physical disconnect, the moving parts of the African ecosystem can come together at GTR Africa. 14 March 2022 5:02 PM
Almost everybody has had Covid – even BEFORE Omicron, suggests study A new study finds that about 85% of Gauteng residents have been infected by Covid-19, says Prof Shabir Madhi. 14 March 2022 3:36 PM
View all Opinion
Almost everybody has had Covid – even BEFORE Omicron, suggests study

14 March 2022 3:36 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
University of the Witwatersrand
John Maytham
covid-19 in south africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
herd immunity
vaccinology
SARS-CoV-2
Shabir Madhi
population immunity
Covid-19 in Gauteng
Omicron

A new study finds that about 85% of Gauteng residents have been infected by Covid-19, says Prof Shabir Madhi.

The lockdowns and other measures to prevent Covid-19 infections have failed, suggest a recently published, peer-reviewed study.

About 70% of all Gauteng residents were likely infected in the first three waves of Covid-19, according to the study.

In high-density areas that number rose to 85%.

The overall proportion (all areas) rose to 85% after the fourth, Omicron-driven wave.

© Dzmitry Dzemidovich/123rf.com

Click here for all our Covid-19 coverage in one place.

Future variants of SARS-COV-2 will therefore face even more immunity than Omicron, which rapidly swept the population but nevertheless caused fewer deaths and hospitalisations than the variants driving the first three waves.

John Maytham interviewed Shabir Madhi, Professor of Vaccinology at the University of the Witwatersrand (scroll up to listen).

We tested for antibodies in random households across the province… The 70% average [before Omicron] has now increased to 85%...

Shabir Madhi, Professor of Vaccinology - University of the Witwatersrand

... another variant is a foregone conclusion… It’s extremely unlikely that we’ll see more hospitalisation or death than in the Omicron wave. In fact, it may be lower… Omicron was not less virulent, it’s just that population immunity evolved…

Shabir Madhi, Professor of Vaccinology - University of the Witwatersrand

It’s going to be with us for the rest of our lives… South Africa has extensive protection by virtue of infections… The measures we had in place… hasn’t actually worked… Many of the regulations we currently have are obsolete…

Shabir Madhi, Professor of Vaccinology - University of the Witwatersrand



More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

We want to blow the lid off Covid-19 vaccine secrecy - Health Justice Initiative

23 February 2022 1:53 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Health Justice Initiative founder Fatima Hassan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'South Africa should now move on from Covid-19 and end restrictions'

22 February 2022 3:45 PM

Mike Wills interviews Jeremy Nel, an infectious diseases specialist at Wits University.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Patrick Soon-Shiong, the planet's richest doctor, returns to SA with big plans

18 February 2022 8:09 AM

Patrick Soon-Shiong spoke to CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto about science, his career and his love for the country and its people.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Zero Covid' Hong Kong is rapidly losing its grip

15 February 2022 2:52 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'End the National State of Disaster, President Ramaphosa!'

9 February 2022 8:50 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Fedhasa Chairperson Rosemary Anderson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Beginning of the end of the Covid-19 pandemic in Europe?

3 February 2022 11:37 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Daniel Pelz.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is the Covid-19 pandemic starting to end?

2 February 2022 6:58 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Lessells, infectious disease specialist of the University of KwaZulu Natal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lockdown downgraded: 'Room for people to protect themselves without government'

1 February 2022 12:50 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation at UKZN.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Our people have a right to refuse vaccination – labour unions

28 January 2022 3:21 PM

Unions are slamming the CCMA, who this week ruled that it was fair for an employer to fire an employee who refused vaccination.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Companies may now legally fire employees for refusing vaccination

27 January 2022 12:27 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Jonathan Goldberg, joint-CEO of Global Business Solutions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

