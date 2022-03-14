Almost everybody has had Covid – even BEFORE Omicron, suggests study
The lockdowns and other measures to prevent Covid-19 infections have failed, suggest a recently published, peer-reviewed study.
About 70% of all Gauteng residents were likely infected in the first three waves of Covid-19, according to the study.
In high-density areas that number rose to 85%.
The overall proportion (all areas) rose to 85% after the fourth, Omicron-driven wave.
Future variants of SARS-COV-2 will therefore face even more immunity than Omicron, which rapidly swept the population but nevertheless caused fewer deaths and hospitalisations than the variants driving the first three waves.
John Maytham interviewed Shabir Madhi, Professor of Vaccinology at the University of the Witwatersrand (scroll up to listen).
We tested for antibodies in random households across the province… The 70% average [before Omicron] has now increased to 85%...Shabir Madhi, Professor of Vaccinology - University of the Witwatersrand
... another variant is a foregone conclusion… It’s extremely unlikely that we’ll see more hospitalisation or death than in the Omicron wave. In fact, it may be lower… Omicron was not less virulent, it’s just that population immunity evolved…Shabir Madhi, Professor of Vaccinology - University of the Witwatersrand
It’s going to be with us for the rest of our lives… South Africa has extensive protection by virtue of infections… The measures we had in place… hasn’t actually worked… Many of the regulations we currently have are obsolete…Shabir Madhi, Professor of Vaccinology - University of the Witwatersrand
