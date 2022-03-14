The Kyivness (The Kiffness) remixes Ukrainian folk song – tops charts worldwide





The Kyivness (AKA The Kiffness AKA David Scott) has remixed a folk song popularised in 1918 during the Ukrainian War of Independence.

A video of Scott and famed Ukrainian musician Andriy Khlyvnyuk has the internet abuzz around the world.

The video showing the pair singing “Oy u luzi chervona kalyna” is racking up views in the tens of millions and has earned the Ukrainian Ministry of Social Policy more than R200 000 so far.

Khlyvnyuk was on tour with his band in the United States when Russia invaded his country, but he has since arrived back home to fight.

RELATED: Ukrainian pianist plays farewell melody before leaving bomb-torn home goes viral

John Maytham interviewed Scott (scroll up to listen).

I’m going to pay the next 10 000 euros soon… it’s for displaced people, anywhere the money is needed… I’m being as transparent as possible… I don’t want to buy bullets… David Scott, The Kiffness

The lead singer of Boombox [Andriy Khlyvnyuk] … dropped everything to defend his country… I wanted to make sure I wasn’t profiting off of this… David Scott, The Kiffness

On Bandcamp… you can set how much you want to pay… Some have paid $1000… David Scott, The Kiffness

It’s number five in Kyiv at the moment… It’s number one in Lithuania, it’s on radio stations there… [It’s charting] in Canada and California… It’s become an unofficial anthem… David Scott, The Kiffness

Andriy is... on the frontlines defending his country… a terrible time… David Scott, The Kiffness

RELATED: A folk song remixed by SA's The Kiffness has raised over R200 000 for Ukraine's govt so far - Business Insider SA