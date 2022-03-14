The Kyivness (The Kiffness) remixes Ukrainian folk song – tops charts worldwide
The Kyivness (AKA The Kiffness AKA David Scott) has remixed a folk song popularised in 1918 during the Ukrainian War of Independence.
A video of Scott and famed Ukrainian musician Andriy Khlyvnyuk has the internet abuzz around the world.
The video showing the pair singing “Oy u luzi chervona kalyna” is racking up views in the tens of millions and has earned the Ukrainian Ministry of Social Policy more than R200 000 so far.
Khlyvnyuk was on tour with his band in the United States when Russia invaded his country, but he has since arrived back home to fight.
RELATED: Ukrainian pianist plays farewell melody before leaving bomb-torn home goes viral
John Maytham interviewed Scott (scroll up to listen).
I’m going to pay the next 10 000 euros soon… it’s for displaced people, anywhere the money is needed… I’m being as transparent as possible… I don’t want to buy bullets…David Scott, The Kiffness
The lead singer of Boombox [Andriy Khlyvnyuk] … dropped everything to defend his country… I wanted to make sure I wasn’t profiting off of this…David Scott, The Kiffness
On Bandcamp… you can set how much you want to pay… Some have paid $1000…David Scott, The Kiffness
It’s number five in Kyiv at the moment… It’s number one in Lithuania, it’s on radio stations there… [It’s charting] in Canada and California… It’s become an unofficial anthem…David Scott, The Kiffness
Andriy is... on the frontlines defending his country… a terrible time…David Scott, The Kiffness
RELATED: A folk song remixed by SA's The Kiffness has raised over R200 000 for Ukraine's govt so far - Business Insider SA
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lu8m5FA2nL8
More from Local
Ex-cricketer shares inspiring journey to recovery after surviving rare illness
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Carte Blanche producer Sinethemba Nogude.Read More
Almost everybody has had Covid – even BEFORE Omicron, suggests study
A new study finds that about 85% of Gauteng residents have been infected by Covid-19, says Prof Shabir Madhi.Read More
Five people dead in Khayelitsha shooting: 'It seems this was a planned attack'
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Weekend Argus reporter Velani Ludidi.Read More
'We booked Kulula months ago, now we're paying R3,5k each for a single flight'
Disgruntled British Airways and Kulula customers share their frustrations with Eyewitness News on The Midday Report.Read More
CCID: Officials looking at safe injection sites to combat public drug use in CBD
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to CCID safety and security head Mo Hendricks and CapeTalk listener Peter.Read More
Security guards suspended after 'shocking' assault caught on camera in Stellies
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to MatieMedia reporter Bianke Neethling and PSIRA CEO Manabela Chauke.Read More
Cycle Tour sees first-time win for men’s race, hat trick for Le Court De Billot
Over 22,000 cyclists hit the road in Sunday's annual Cape Town Cycle Tour.Read More
Passengers left stranded after Comair operations suspended indefinitely
Comair, which operates British Airways (BA) and Kulula, has been grounded indefinitely.Read More
UPDATE: Power restored to parts of Cape Town
The City says power has been restored to all areas that were affected by Eskom's high voltage power line outage on Saturday.Read More
More from World
[WATCH] 'Me and the boys thought we'd fix potholes ourselves' - Sir Rod Stewart
The iconic pop star posted Instagram videos of the group fixing the road saying his Ferrari cannot get through at all.Read More
Ukrainian pianist plays farewell melody before leaving bomb-torn home goes viral
The emotional video of has tugged at heartstrings across the world and has already garnered over 1.6 million views.Read More
UK households will get paid nearly R7k per month to host Ukrainian refugees
CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King chats to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the top stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.Read More
'Putin needs Kyiv victory, but we Ukrainians won't give it to him as a gift'
John Maytham checks in with Ukrainian journalist Mika Skoryk as she travels west to get her family across the border to safety.Read More
Police wrongly arrest Black Panther director Ryan Coogler for bank robbery
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
'Ramaphosa spoke to Putin, but did he speak to Zelenskyy?'
Mandy Wiener asks Steven Gruzd of the South African Institute of International Affairs what role South Africa can play.Read More
Russians sell McDonald’s on black-market for R5000 a meal
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Cyril Ramaphosa approached to mediate between Putin and Zelenskyy
The request came after Ramaphosa spoke with Putin on Thursday, telling him to resolve the “conflict” through negotiations.Read More
Berlin authorities 'seem overwhelmed' by sheer number of Ukrainian refugees
Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Daniel Pelz.Read More
More from Business
Pain and suffering… coming to a petrol station near you in April, and beyond
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Iraj Abedian, Chief Economist at Pan-African Investment & Research Services.Read More
'An immediate risk to passengers. We’re not confident they’re safe'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Phindiwe "Phindi" Gwebu of the South African Civil Aviation Authority.Read More
Sun International is finally making money again – as gambling recovers
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Anthony Leeming, CEO at Sun International Group.Read More
Absa earnings skyrocketed to R18.6 billion in 2021
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jason Quinn, acting-CEO at Absa.Read More
How do we get more entrepreneurs in the African ecosystem?
After two years of physical disconnect, the moving parts of the African ecosystem can come together at GTR Africa.Read More
'At least 3 Comair flights diverted for safe landing with passengers on board'
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Luvuyo Silandela, senior legal and compliance manager at the South African Civil Aviation Authority.Read More
BA and Kulula flights grounded for 24 hours, Comair says suspension unjustified
All flights operated by Comair have been grounded by the SA Civil Aviation Authority.Read More
Russians sell McDonald’s on black-market for R5000 a meal
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Moeletsi Mbeki: SA on the path to becoming failed state due to failure of ANC
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to businessman and political analyst Moeletsi Mbeki.Read More
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] 'Me and the boys thought we'd fix potholes ourselves' - Sir Rod Stewart
The iconic pop star posted Instagram videos of the group fixing the road saying his Ferrari cannot get through at all.Read More
SA's Kim Engelbrecht on scoring top acting gigs: 'I'm a professional auditioner'
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to South African actress Kim Engelbrecht.Read More
Looking for something to do this weekend? These are Sara-Jayne King's top picks
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend.Read More
Police wrongly arrest Black Panther director Ryan Coogler for bank robbery
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Lester and Refilwe reenact scene from upcoming CT play 'May I Have This Dance'
CapeTalk hosts Refilwe Moloto and Lester Kiewit read a scene from the upcoming theatre production 'May I Have This Dance'.Read More
That's the Spirit! Thuso Mbedu bags Best Female Performance at Spirit Awards
Thuso Mbedu wins the Best Female Performance in a New Scripted Series award for 'The Underground Railroad' at the Spirit Awards.Read More
'I didn't suspect she was a scammer' - the real Neff Davis from 'Inventing Anna'
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to real-life Neff Davis from 'Inventing Anna'.Read More
Local actress Melissa de Vries is determined to create her own success
Weekend Breakfast Sara-Jayne King speaks to actress, dancer and TV presenter, Melissa de Vries.Read More
Celebrity chef Pete Goffe-Wood swaps his pots and pans for a mic on CapeTalk
Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More