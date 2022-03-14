Absa earnings skyrocketed to R18.6 billion in 2021





Absa on Monday reported headline earnings of R18.6 billion for the year to 31 December 2021.

Full-year return on equity rose by 15.8% (from 7.2%) while impairments fell by 59% (to R8.5 billion).

The bank earns most of its income in South Africa, where the economy recovered more strongly than it anticipated.

Absa has increased its Covid-19 provisions for its insurance business by R330 million in anticipation of a fifth wave of infections, which it expects by late April.

An Absa bank branch. © wirestock/123rf

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Jason Quinn, acting-CEO at Absa (scroll up to listen).

Good operation performance… The mortgage market is vibrant… Jason Quinn, acting-CEO - Absa