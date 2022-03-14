Absa earnings skyrocketed to R18.6 billion in 2021
Absa on Monday reported headline earnings of R18.6 billion for the year to 31 December 2021.
Full-year return on equity rose by 15.8% (from 7.2%) while impairments fell by 59% (to R8.5 billion).
The bank earns most of its income in South Africa, where the economy recovered more strongly than it anticipated.
Absa has increased its Covid-19 provisions for its insurance business by R330 million in anticipation of a fifth wave of infections, which it expects by late April.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Jason Quinn, acting-CEO at Absa (scroll up to listen).
Good operation performance… The mortgage market is vibrant…Jason Quinn, acting-CEO - Absa
If you think about the depth of the crisis we experienced… today we sit with a resource boom… The Ukrainian situation… the impact on inflation is a concern…Jason Quinn, acting-CEO - Absa
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_156497575_prince-albert-south-africa-jun-02-2019-absa-bank-sign-on-the-side-of-a-building-.html?term=absa&vti=mopsd5b4r6lpcb0m2r-1-4
More from Business
Pain and suffering… coming to a petrol station near you in April, and beyond
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Iraj Abedian, Chief Economist at Pan-African Investment & Research Services.Read More
'An immediate risk to passengers. We’re not confident they’re safe'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Phindiwe "Phindi" Gwebu of the South African Civil Aviation Authority.Read More
Sun International is finally making money again – as gambling recovers
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Anthony Leeming, CEO at Sun International Group.Read More
The Kyivness (The Kiffness) remixes Ukrainian folk song – tops charts worldwide
John Maytham interviews David Scott of The Kyivness.Read More
How do we get more entrepreneurs in the African ecosystem?
After two years of physical disconnect, the moving parts of the African ecosystem can come together at GTR Africa.Read More
'At least 3 Comair flights diverted for safe landing with passengers on board'
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Luvuyo Silandela, senior legal and compliance manager at the South African Civil Aviation Authority.Read More
BA and Kulula flights grounded for 24 hours, Comair says suspension unjustified
All flights operated by Comair have been grounded by the SA Civil Aviation Authority.Read More
Russians sell McDonald’s on black-market for R5000 a meal
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Moeletsi Mbeki: SA on the path to becoming failed state due to failure of ANC
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to businessman and political analyst Moeletsi Mbeki.Read More