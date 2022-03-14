Ex-cricketer shares inspiring journey to recovery after surviving rare illness





Solo Nqweni had a promising cricket career but it was cut short by a devastating diagnosis

Nqweni spent two years fighting for his life after being struck by an auto-immune disease which left him unable to walk for several months

Carte Blanche producer Sinethemba Nogude says Nqweni is now rebuilding his life with a fighting spirit that has inspired many South Africans online

Every Monday, CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson takes a closer look at a Carte Blanche story from the night before

Solo Nqweni dreamed of playing for the Proteas one day before a debilitating illness ended his budding cricket career and changed his life in 2019.

The South African cricketer was playing professionally in Scotland when he became seriously ill.

He was sitting in his flat, watching the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup final, when he suddenly felt paralysed and started having slurred speech.

He woke up in the ICU in hospital and Scottish doctors later found that he had Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), an auto-immune condition in which the body attacks its own nervous system.

Nqweni spent six months in hospital fighting for his life, surviving TB, liver and kidney failure, and Covid-19. He had to relearn how to walk, talk and swallow.

Donors raised funds for him to return to South Africa and he underwent months of intensive rehabilitation.

The Gqeberha-born all-rounder has been sharing his recovery journey on social media and inspiring others with his inspiring story of resilience.

Carte Blanche producer Sinethemba Nogude says Nqweni shares his journey publicly to give hope to those who need it.

He now works for the property development firm, Flanagan & Gerard, in his hometown alongside the company co-founder Peter Gerard who survived GBS in 2013.

Come back stronger than before. pic.twitter.com/UYCyuqmZCF — Solo Nicholas Nqweni (@SoloNqweni) January 29, 2022

Of course I miss this game. It was a massive part of my life but a big part of why I have been able to recover and move forward with my life is because I have been able to let go of who and what I was - and focus on who and what I am now. pic.twitter.com/YINY71B1T8 — Solo Nicholas Nqweni (@SoloNqweni) February 20, 2022

This guy had a promising career, he was well on his way to eventually representing the Proteas. That was his dream. Sinethemba Nogude, Carte Blanche producer

GBS is so progressive that within a few hours, he was paralysed... He was so scared... he couldn't speak, he could only move his eyes. Sinethemba Nogude, Carte Blanche producer

He's such a positive character, you'd need a strong mindset to overcome this, and thankfully he did... He been through a lot and he is still a positive gut despite what he has gone through. Sinethemba Nogude, Carte Blanche producer

What could've been a lonesome journey towards recovery, turned into an inspiring story that aspiring cricketer @SoloNqweni wanted to share with the world. @clairemawisa #CarteBlanche pic.twitter.com/v9XfO1RBx4 — Carte Blanche (@carteblanchetv) March 13, 2022