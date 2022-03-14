Sun International is finally making money again – as gambling recovers
Sun International is back in the black.
On Monday, it reported a 29% rise in income to R7.8 billion for the year ending on 31 December 2021.
Headline earnings came in at R265 million after a loss of R409 million in 2020.
Income from gambling and gaming, which contributes to 80% of Sun International’s revenue, grew by 22%.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Anthony Leeming, CEO at Sun International Group (scroll up to listen).
It’s been a very good recovery… gaming income is basically in line with 2019… It’s looking a lot better for us… Still not the best environment… We’re not hosting big shows…Anthony Leeming, CEO - Sun International Group
Local leisure has been solid… conferencing has been soft… We see it rebounding nicely…Anthony Leeming, CEO - Sun International Group
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_114849596_sun-city-or-lost-city-big-entertainment-center-in-south-africa-like-las-vegas-in-north-america-.html?term=sun%2Bcity&vti=n81jkdnbx90hefczfu-1-1
More from Business
Pain and suffering… coming to a petrol station near you in April, and beyond
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Iraj Abedian, Chief Economist at Pan-African Investment & Research Services.Read More
'An immediate risk to passengers. We’re not confident they’re safe'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Phindiwe "Phindi" Gwebu of the South African Civil Aviation Authority.Read More
Absa earnings skyrocketed to R18.6 billion in 2021
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jason Quinn, acting-CEO at Absa.Read More
The Kyivness (The Kiffness) remixes Ukrainian folk song – tops charts worldwide
John Maytham interviews David Scott of The Kyivness.Read More
How do we get more entrepreneurs in the African ecosystem?
After two years of physical disconnect, the moving parts of the African ecosystem can come together at GTR Africa.Read More
'At least 3 Comair flights diverted for safe landing with passengers on board'
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Luvuyo Silandela, senior legal and compliance manager at the South African Civil Aviation Authority.Read More
BA and Kulula flights grounded for 24 hours, Comair says suspension unjustified
All flights operated by Comair have been grounded by the SA Civil Aviation Authority.Read More
Russians sell McDonald’s on black-market for R5000 a meal
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Moeletsi Mbeki: SA on the path to becoming failed state due to failure of ANC
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to businessman and political analyst Moeletsi Mbeki.Read More