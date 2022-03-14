Pain and suffering… coming to a petrol station near you in April, and beyond





Brent crude oil fell to $105 a barrel on Monday, the lowest level since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Russia is the world’s leading oil producer, contributing 7% of the world’s entire supply.

South Africa is facing a petrol price increase of R2.44 a litre in April, according to Investec Chief economist Annabel Bishop.

She expects the diesel price to be R3.35 a litre more expensive.

Fuel levies contributed R83 billion to the Fiscus in the past year – about 15% of total revenue.

Can the government afford to suspend them?

The Scream by Edvard Munch.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Dr Iraj Abedian, Chief Economist at Pan-African Investment & Research Services (scroll up to listen).

… the government has become addicted [to the fuel levy] … easy to collect… The problem of our Fiscus… is on the expenditure side… It’s very difficult for the government to just scrap it… Dr Iraj Abedian, Chief Economist - Pan-African Investment & Research Services

It’s a question of phasing it out as opposed to eliminating it… We need to sort out expenditure… Billions are being squandered… We need to intentionally diminish our reliance on carbon fuel… There is no magic here… Dr Iraj Abedian, Chief Economist - Pan-African Investment & Research Services

Global oil geopolitics… it’s not a short-term phenomenon… Oil will be used as a weapon… for the next decade. We need to plan in that context… Dr Iraj Abedian, Chief Economist - Pan-African Investment & Research Services