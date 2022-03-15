Manenberg killings: 'Parents afraid to send kids to school in case they next'

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:50
Travel 2 - ICA Live Art Festival
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kefilwe Silisa
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - Dummies' guide to Snapchat (in studio)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dean McCoubrey - Founder at MySocialLife
Today at 14:40
#HIKE2HEAL raises funds for Groote Schuur Hospital's Surgical Recoveries Fund
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Zaheer Parker
Today at 14:50
Music with Dan Patlansky
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dan Patlansky - Blues Guitar Player at ...
Today at 15:20
HEALA on the taxability of the sugar in packaged fruit juices.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nzama Lawrence Mbalati - Head at Healthy Living Alliance (HEALA)
Nzama Mbalati, Programmes Manager at Healthy Living Alliance
Today at 16:05
Khayelitsha shooting could be linked to the Boko Haram and Gupta gang's extortion racket?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Simon Howell - Research Fellow at Centre for Criminology at UCT
Today at 16:33
Discovery Service to Lower Income Market
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nonku Pitje
Today at 16:55
Nastya Stanko: Journalist on the ground in Ukraine as she leaves Kyiv
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nastya Stanko
Today at 17:05
Karyn Maughan Legal opinion: Mpofu
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan - journalist at Business Day and Financial Mail
Today at 17:20
Impact of the draft electoral amendment bill on parties?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carol Paton - Journalist/Writer at Business Day
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Foolish' to extend State of Disaster to prevent infections – Prof Madhi Mandy Wiener interviews Shabir Madhi, Professor of Vaccinology at the University of the Witwatersrand. 15 March 2022 12:42 PM
Epidemiologist tired of SA govt's weak 'excuses' for extending state of disaster Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to epidemiologist and public health expert Dr Jo Barnes. 15 March 2022 10:44 AM
'It doesn't make sense' - Bike rental biz up in arms over proposed Promenade ban Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Up Cycles co-owner Jared Chaitowitz and the City of Cape Town's Rob Quintas. 15 March 2022 9:26 AM
View all Local
Manenberg killings: 'Parents afraid to send kids to school in case they next' Roegshanda Pascoe, Chairperson  at Manenburg Safety Forum speaks to Africa Melane about the latest killings in the area. 15 March 2022 8:50 AM
Ukrainian pianist plays farewell melody before leaving bomb-torn home goes viral The emotional video of has tugged at heartstrings across the world and has already garnered over 1.6 million views. 14 March 2022 10:18 AM
'At least 3 Comair flights diverted for safe landing with passengers on board' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Luvuyo Silandela, senior legal and compliance manager at the South African Civil Aviation Authority. 14 March 2022 9:01 AM
View all Politics
Pain and suffering… coming to a petrol station near you in April, and beyond Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Iraj Abedian, Chief Economist at Pan-African Investment & Research Services. 14 March 2022 8:01 PM
'An immediate risk to passengers. We’re not confident they’re safe' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Phindiwe "Phindi" Gwebu of the South African Civil Aviation Authority. 14 March 2022 7:01 PM
Sun International is finally making money again – as gambling recovers The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Anthony Leeming, CEO at Sun International Group. 14 March 2022 6:38 PM
View all Business
'We booked Kulula months ago, now we're paying R3,5k each for a single flight' Disgruntled British Airways and Kulula customers share their frustrations with Eyewitness News on The Midday Report. 14 March 2022 1:50 PM
Tips to ensure you're insurance covers you for power surges and damaged goods Refilwe Moloto speaks to client experience partner at King Price Wynand van Vuuren about the impact of alternative power supplies. 14 March 2022 7:34 AM
'It's devastating' - Life coach helping people heal from trauma of infidelity Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Lesley Ann van Niftrik, the founder of Life After Infidelity 4U. 13 March 2022 2:22 PM
View all Lifestyle
Proteas to welcome Bangladesh in ODI, Test series; fans allowed in stadia The first of three ODIs start on 18 March at Centurion and the first of a two-match Test series gets under way in Durban on 31 Mar... 15 March 2022 10:43 AM
Cycle Tour sees first-time win for men’s race, hat trick for Le Court De Billot Over 22,000 cyclists hit the road in Sunday's annual Cape Town Cycle Tour. 13 March 2022 4:42 PM
Thando Dlodlo's doping ban reduced for coming clean but teammates still suffer Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Khalid Galant, CEO of South African Institute for Drug Free Sport. 10 March 2022 11:48 AM
View all Sport
The Kyivness (The Kiffness) remixes Ukrainian folk song – tops charts worldwide John Maytham interviews David Scott of The Kyivness. 14 March 2022 6:01 PM
[WATCH] 'Me and the boys thought we'd fix potholes ourselves' - Sir Rod Stewart The iconic pop star posted Instagram videos of the group fixing the road saying his Ferrari cannot get through at all. 14 March 2022 10:54 AM
SA's Kim Engelbrecht on scoring top acting gigs: 'I'm a professional auditioner' Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to South African actress Kim Engelbrecht. 13 March 2022 11:35 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Russian riot police drags woman for displaying sign saying 'two words' Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 15 March 2022 11:40 AM
The Kyivness (The Kiffness) remixes Ukrainian folk song – tops charts worldwide John Maytham interviews David Scott of The Kyivness. 14 March 2022 6:01 PM
[WATCH] 'Me and the boys thought we'd fix potholes ourselves' - Sir Rod Stewart The iconic pop star posted Instagram videos of the group fixing the road saying his Ferrari cannot get through at all. 14 March 2022 10:54 AM
View all World
How do we get more entrepreneurs in the African ecosystem? After two years of physical disconnect, the moving parts of the African ecosystem can come together at GTR Africa. 14 March 2022 5:02 PM
Aspen SA finally signs deal with J & J to produce own branded Covid vaccine The Money Show talks to CEO Stephen Saad about Aspen Pharmacare's half-year results and its agreement with Johnson & Johnson. 9 March 2022 9:41 PM
Europe looks to Africa to wean itself off Russian gas - forever Lester Kiewit interviews Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish. 8 March 2022 11:49 AM
View all Africa
'Foolish' to extend State of Disaster to prevent infections – Prof Madhi Mandy Wiener interviews Shabir Madhi, Professor of Vaccinology at the University of the Witwatersrand. 15 March 2022 12:42 PM
Pain and suffering… coming to a petrol station near you in April, and beyond Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Iraj Abedian, Chief Economist at Pan-African Investment & Research Services. 14 March 2022 8:01 PM
How do we get more entrepreneurs in the African ecosystem? After two years of physical disconnect, the moving parts of the African ecosystem can come together at GTR Africa. 14 March 2022 5:02 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Manenberg killings: 'Parents afraid to send kids to school in case they next'

15 March 2022 8:50 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Gang violence
Manenberg

Roegshanda Pascoe, Chairperson  at Manenburg Safety Forum speaks to Africa Melane about the latest killings in the area.
  • The Fancy Boys gang is now vying for the top spot against the established Hard Livings and the Americans gangs in Manenberg says Manenberg Safety Forum chair Roegshanda Pascoe
  • Pascoe believes there should be a lockdown of the area and a search for all weapons
FILE: Law enforcement officers and patrolling the streets in Manenberg. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN.

Pascoe says it has gone beyond a flare-up in Manenberg.

The shooting has been going on violently in the Tambo Village/Heideveld area. You have this contentious fight between the gangs in Manenberg and of course, it is a concern because from last week until Sunday you have a total of 10 shot.

Roegshanda Pascoe, Chairperson - Manenburg Safety Forum

This includes a young man who had been visiting his parents says Pascoe.

You have parents afraid to go to work, afraid to send their children to school because they do not know if they will be the next victim - and that is the harsh reality that we are staring in the face currently in Manenberg.

Roegshanda Pascoe, Chairperson - Manenburg Safety Forum

What has caused this escalation after a relatively peaceful period in the area asks Africa.

It has been peaceful for quite some time. It is seasonal fighting. The difference between this fighting is this gang wants leadership - and the leadership they want is who will be the next strongest gang in Manenberg.

Roegshanda Pascoe, Chairperson - Manenburg Safety Forum

She explains that there have been two gangs operating historically in Maneneberg, the Americans and the Hard Livings. The latter was considered the stronger gang with larger numbers she adds.

At the current moment, there is here has been conflict between all these gangs, and there is a rip between them.

Roegshanda Pascoe, Chairperson - Manenburg Safety Forum

But the Fancy Boys is now making its presence felt and wants control says Pascoe.

The Fancy Boys have been killing the Americans and the Hard Livings - these are their two target gangs. They want to be that gang that controls everything.

Roegshanda Pascoe, Chairperson - Manenburg Safety Forum

She says the community wants action and has been asking for many years to bring in other means to track down weapons.

Why not bring in the sniffer dogs and metal detectors? Why not lock down the whole community? We know for a fact that the weapons are mostly state weapons that are used and they are buried in Manenberg.

Roegshanda Pascoe, Chairperson - Manenburg Safety Forum

There was no shooting during the Covid lockdown.

Roegshanda Pascoe, Chairperson - Manenburg Safety Forum

She says it is because they were all doing a great deal of business but now she says it is a quest for power.

They don't want police in the area.

Roegshanda Pascoe, Chairperson - Manenburg Safety Forum

I feel very sorry for the constables serving in places like Manenberg and Heideveld because they are human, they have families.

Roegshanda Pascoe, Chairperson - Manenburg Safety Forum

The social fabric of Manenberg has broken down. it is in a worse mess than before.

Roegshanda Pascoe, Chairperson - Manenburg Safety Forum



15 March 2022 8:50 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Gang violence
Manenberg

More from Local

'Foolish' to extend State of Disaster to prevent infections – Prof Madhi

15 March 2022 12:42 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Shabir Madhi, Professor of Vaccinology at the University of the Witwatersrand.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Epidemiologist tired of SA govt's weak 'excuses' for extending state of disaster

15 March 2022 10:44 AM

Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to epidemiologist and public health expert Dr Jo Barnes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It doesn't make sense' - Bike rental biz up in arms over proposed Promenade ban

15 March 2022 9:26 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Up Cycles co-owner Jared Chaitowitz and the City of Cape Town's Rob Quintas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[SPECIAL REPORT] Pain, fear, hunger & hope: one day in a teenage parent's life

15 March 2022 6:04 AM

It's been two years since the state of disaster was declared and during that time teenage parenthood reached an all-time high.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Kyivness (The Kiffness) remixes Ukrainian folk song – tops charts worldwide

14 March 2022 6:01 PM

John Maytham interviews David Scott of The Kyivness.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ex-cricketer shares inspiring journey to recovery after surviving rare illness

14 March 2022 5:57 PM

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Carte Blanche producer Sinethemba Nogude.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Almost everybody has had Covid – even BEFORE Omicron, suggests study

14 March 2022 3:36 PM

A new study finds that about 85% of Gauteng residents have been infected by Covid-19, says Prof Shabir Madhi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Five people dead in Khayelitsha shooting: 'It seems this was a planned attack'

14 March 2022 2:34 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Weekend Argus reporter Velani Ludidi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We booked Kulula months ago, now we're paying R3,5k each for a single flight'

14 March 2022 1:50 PM

Disgruntled British Airways and Kulula customers share their frustrations with Eyewitness News on The Midday Report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

CCID: Officials looking at safe injection sites to combat public drug use in CBD

14 March 2022 12:15 PM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to CCID safety and security head Mo Hendricks and CapeTalk listener Peter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Ukrainian pianist plays farewell melody before leaving bomb-torn home goes viral

14 March 2022 10:18 AM

The emotional video of has tugged at heartstrings across the world and has already garnered over 1.6 million views.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'At least 3 Comair flights diverted for safe landing with passengers on board'

14 March 2022 9:01 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Luvuyo Silandela, senior legal and compliance manager at the South African Civil Aviation Authority.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fraudulent vax certificates: 'If you look at them there's no way of telling'

11 March 2022 7:28 PM

John Maytham chats to producer Nicky Troll about a Carte Blanche investigation into fraudulent Covid-19 vaccination certificates.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Enviro groups take govt to court over Eskom gas power plant plan in Richards Bay

11 March 2022 4:52 PM

John Maytham talks to environmental journo Tony Carnie about the proposed expansion of gas-to-power plants in the port city.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Ramaphosa spoke to Putin, but did he speak to Zelenskyy?'

11 March 2022 2:03 PM

Mandy Wiener asks Steven Gruzd of the South African Institute of International Affairs what role South Africa can play.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Moeletsi Mbeki: SA on the path to becoming failed state due to failure of ANC

11 March 2022 11:33 AM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to businessman and political analyst Moeletsi Mbeki.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ConCourt term limit means Zondo will have a short stint as Chief Justice

11 March 2022 9:20 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Alison Tilley from the Judges Matter project.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Zondo appt a good judgement call by President after some recent poor decisions'

10 March 2022 7:23 PM

News24's Pieter du Toit and analyst Prof. Tinyiko Maluleke on the appointment of Raymond Zondo as Chief Justice - The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa announces Zondo as pick for SA's Chief Justice with Maya as his deputy

10 March 2022 6:22 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Justice Zondo as Chief Justice of South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WC govt blocks Russian Embassy staff and diplomats from events and meetings

9 March 2022 6:14 PM

The Western Cape government says it cannot and will not remain silent in the face of an international crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Epidemiologist tired of SA govt's weak 'excuses' for extending state of disaster

Local

'It doesn't make sense' - Bike rental biz up in arms over proposed Promenade ban

Local

The Kyivness (The Kiffness) remixes Ukrainian folk song – tops charts worldwide

Local World Business Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Kyiv to impose curfew for 'difficult and dangerous' 36 hours

15 March 2022 12:58 PM

Comair trying to intimidate and silence protesting workers, says Numsa

15 March 2022 12:16 PM

Gauteng Transport Dept reaches deal with NDSA, RTMC on Natis booking system

15 March 2022 11:44 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA