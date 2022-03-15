Manenberg killings: 'Parents afraid to send kids to school in case they next'
- The Fancy Boys gang is now vying for the top spot against the established Hard Livings and the Americans gangs in Manenberg says Manenberg Safety Forum chair Roegshanda Pascoe
- Pascoe believes there should be a lockdown of the area and a search for all weapons
Pascoe says it has gone beyond a flare-up in Manenberg.
The shooting has been going on violently in the Tambo Village/Heideveld area. You have this contentious fight between the gangs in Manenberg and of course, it is a concern because from last week until Sunday you have a total of 10 shot.Roegshanda Pascoe, Chairperson - Manenburg Safety Forum
This includes a young man who had been visiting his parents says Pascoe.
You have parents afraid to go to work, afraid to send their children to school because they do not know if they will be the next victim - and that is the harsh reality that we are staring in the face currently in Manenberg.Roegshanda Pascoe, Chairperson - Manenburg Safety Forum
What has caused this escalation after a relatively peaceful period in the area asks Africa.
It has been peaceful for quite some time. It is seasonal fighting. The difference between this fighting is this gang wants leadership - and the leadership they want is who will be the next strongest gang in Manenberg.Roegshanda Pascoe, Chairperson - Manenburg Safety Forum
She explains that there have been two gangs operating historically in Maneneberg, the Americans and the Hard Livings. The latter was considered the stronger gang with larger numbers she adds.
At the current moment, there is here has been conflict between all these gangs, and there is a rip between them.Roegshanda Pascoe, Chairperson - Manenburg Safety Forum
But the Fancy Boys is now making its presence felt and wants control says Pascoe.
The Fancy Boys have been killing the Americans and the Hard Livings - these are their two target gangs. They want to be that gang that controls everything.Roegshanda Pascoe, Chairperson - Manenburg Safety Forum
She says the community wants action and has been asking for many years to bring in other means to track down weapons.
Why not bring in the sniffer dogs and metal detectors? Why not lock down the whole community? We know for a fact that the weapons are mostly state weapons that are used and they are buried in Manenberg.Roegshanda Pascoe, Chairperson - Manenburg Safety Forum
There was no shooting during the Covid lockdown.Roegshanda Pascoe, Chairperson - Manenburg Safety Forum
She says it is because they were all doing a great deal of business but now she says it is a quest for power.
They don't want police in the area.Roegshanda Pascoe, Chairperson - Manenburg Safety Forum
I feel very sorry for the constables serving in places like Manenberg and Heideveld because they are human, they have families.Roegshanda Pascoe, Chairperson - Manenburg Safety Forum
The social fabric of Manenberg has broken down. it is in a worse mess than before.Roegshanda Pascoe, Chairperson - Manenburg Safety Forum
