'It doesn't make sense' - Bike rental biz up in arms over proposed Promenade ban





Bike rental company 'Up Cycles' has slammed the proposal to have bicycles banned on a section of the Sea Point Promenade

The City of Cape Town's proposal, which is open for public comment, could see part of the promenade turned into a pedestrian-only zone

The City's Rob Quintas says the proposal would only apply to a specific portion of the prom

Up Cycles co-owner Jared Chaitowitz says moving bike users to the pavement on Beach Road is dangerous and exclusionary

The City of Cape Town's proposal to ban cyclists from a section of the Sea Point Promenade has received mixed reactions from locals.

The City has proposed that the stretch on the promenade between Mouille Point to the Pavilion swimming pool should be reserved for pedestrians only, citing safety issues.

Mayoral committee member for urban mobility, Rob Quintas, says there have been numerous complaints and injuries as a result of cyclists crashing into pedestrians on the promenade.

The City has proposed that cyclists use the sidewalk adjacent to Beach Road "to minimise conflict", Quintas says.

Which means that there's the section all the way from the Waterfront to Mouille Point and then the section from the Pavilion all the way to Bantry Bay and the little cove beyond that that will allow still for the mixed-use of bicycles - not electrical bicycles - and pedestrians Rob Quintas, Mayoral Committee member for Transport - City of Cape Town

The conflict arose when young children, people walking dogs on leashes, particularly the elderly, the frail, the vulnerable, and those with walkers, etc. had been bumped and knocked by some pretty fast-moving and heavy non-motorised transport modes. Rob Quintas, Mayoral Committee member for Transport - City of Cape Town

We have to really create a safe environment for all users of the promenade. Rob Quintas, Mayoral Committee member for Transport - City of Cape Town

Jared Chaitowitz, the founder of the popular bicycle rental company 'Up Cycles', says the move does not make any sense.

Chaitowitz says it is not safe for cyclists to use the sidewalk next to the busy, congested, and narrow Beach Road.

It doesn't make any sense to move the bicycle traffic from a wide space onto the pavement... where it is congested and dangerous. Jared Chaitowitz, Co-owner - Up Cycles

The part of the promenade that they want to limit the bicycle traffic on is actually quite wide. Jared Chaitowitz, Co-owner - Up Cycles

It doesn't make sense that in the report released by the City, their own non-motorised transport experts have said that riding of the [sidewalk] is not advised.., on the part of Breach Road they're suggesting that all the bicycle traffic goes to, they're saying it's actually dangerous and they wouldn't recommend that at all. Jared Chaitowitz, Co-owner - Up Cycles

Chaitowitz says he had previously approached the ward councillor in the area to find solutions to the safety concerns around the promenade, but he never anticipated a possible bike ban.

"Never in a million years did I think that my initiative to enhance safety would lead to a potential ban", he tells CapeTalk.

The businessman says the City's proposal is also reversing the spirit of inclusivity in Sea Point.

The City is hosting three open days for members of the public to obtain more information and submit their comments on the proposal.

You can visit the Sea Point Civic Centre on Main Road on Tuesday 15 March and Thursday 17 March from 2pm until 7pm.

Alternatively, you can go to the grass area along the Sea Point Promenade (closest corner Rocklands Road) on Saturday 26 March from 10am until 2pm.

Comments can also be submitted online by emailing transport.info@capetown.gov.za and quoting reference number: 7200334254

Or, you can click on the City of Cape Town website here and submit your input.