Epidemiologist tired of SA govt's weak 'excuses' for extending state of disaster





SA’s national state of disaster has been extended for another month

The state of disaster is now set to expire on 15 April 2022

Government has been promising to lift the disaster declaration once the Health Dept has finalised new Covid-19 measures

Stellenbosch University epidemiologist Dr.Jo Barnes says the national government's excuses just aren't cutting it anymore

Every time the government extends the National State of Disaster the excuses get weaker and weaker, says epidemiologist and public health expert Dr. Jo Barnes.

On Tuesday, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced that South Africa’s national state of disaster has been extended by a further month.

The state of disaster is now set to expire on 15 April 2022.

This means that the declaration, which was first implemented at the end of March 2020, will have been in place for more than two years.

Government officials have promised that the declaration will be lifted once the Department of Health finalises new Covid-19 rules that will replace the disaster regulations.

Barnes says that the Health Department has had two years to prepare for the eventual lifting of the state of the disaster.

She's also concerned that the drafting of any new legislation will be a "rush job".

The health expert claims that the government's decision-making during the Covid-19 pandemic has been shrouded in secrecy.

Meanwhile, the extension of the state of disaster has been a trending conversation on Twitter with many South Africans voicing their frustrations. Scroll down to the bottom to see some of the responses.

I reckon we're going to see an extension... but every time we see an extension, the excuses given seem to be getting weaker and weaker. Dr Jo Barnes, Senior Lecturer Emeritus - Department of Community Health (University of Stellenbosch)

They've known for two years that we are in a state of the disaster which to my mind is a misuse of the National Disaster Management Act... this [excuse] that they need to put legislation in place [but] they have known that we are going to slowly wind down after some hectic activity and eventually the Department of Health should take over. Why have they not started preparing this earlier? Dr Jo Barnes, Senior Lecturer Emeritus - Department of Community Health (University of Stellenbosch)

It looks as if they are postponing and postponing and postponing. One wonders why. What are they trying to plan? Dr Jo Barnes, Senior Lecturer Emeritus - Department of Community Health (University of Stellenbosch)

We in the health services are also asking what is it that is not on the statute books that the Department of Health needs because they coped with listeriosis outbreak and there was no command council then - please not the term 'command council' which almost sounds like a military operation or some kind of ideological approach - and why that has to be run from the Presidency, one doesn't know. Dr Jo Barnes, Senior Lecturer Emeritus - Department of Community Health (University of Stellenbosch)

The extension of the national state of disaster is nothing but an attempted show of force by a group of power hungry petty socialists under the leadership of Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC. — Ian Cameron (@IanCameron23) March 15, 2022

The only National State of Disaster is unemployment, food prices, petrol prices, service delivery and corruption. — Kev. (@mensah_kev) March 15, 2022

This extension of the National State of Disaster is totally irrational. There was no consultation on this matter. It is deeply frustrating that national government continues to hamper post covid economic recovery and growth in the country. https://t.co/08noxP6HA6 — Mayor Randall Williams (@tshwane_mayor) March 15, 2022

Government extends the national state of disaster for another month and says it's still trying to adapt existing laws based on the impact of the pandemic. What are THOSE laws? When could we expect the state to actually END?



The shift to another "new normal" isn't clear at all. — Graeme Raubenheimer (@GraemeRauby) March 15, 2022

This government is now overreaching and over extending its powers. End the national state of disaster. https://t.co/i8H9p2RwTw — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) March 15, 2022

The extension of the National State of Disaster by our government and President Ramaphosa is the vehicle through which they loot our tax money and enable corruption Where will this stop? @JackD157 @IanCameron23 — Heinrich Gonzales (@GonzalesHein) March 15, 2022

There was never a need for the national state of disaster to begin with



Especially with those self contradicting regulations put in place by this government — The Musician (@bongzmessi) March 15, 2022