Epidemiologist tired of SA govt's weak 'excuses' for extending state of disaster

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:50
Travel 2 - ICA Live Art Festival
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kefilwe Silisa
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - Dummies' guide to Snapchat (in studio)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dean McCoubrey - Founder at MySocialLife
Today at 14:40
#HIKE2HEAL raises funds for Groote Schuur Hospital's Surgical Recoveries Fund
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Zaheer Parker
Today at 14:50
Music with Dan Patlansky
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dan Patlansky - Blues Guitar Player at ...
Today at 15:20
HEALA on the taxability of the sugar in packaged fruit juices.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nzama Lawrence Mbalati - Head at Healthy Living Alliance (HEALA)
Nzama Mbalati, Programmes Manager at Healthy Living Alliance
Today at 16:05
Khayelitsha shooting could be linked to the Boko Haram and Gupta gang's extortion racket?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Simon Howell - Research Fellow at Centre for Criminology at UCT
Today at 16:33
Discovery Service to Lower Income Market
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nonku Pitje
Today at 16:55
Nastya Stanko: Journalist on the ground in Ukraine as she leaves Kyiv
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nastya Stanko
Today at 17:05
Karyn Maughan Legal opinion: Mpofu
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan - journalist at Business Day and Financial Mail
Today at 17:20
Impact of the draft electoral amendment bill on parties?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carol Paton - Journalist/Writer at Business Day
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Foolish' to extend State of Disaster to prevent infections – Prof Madhi Mandy Wiener interviews Shabir Madhi, Professor of Vaccinology at the University of the Witwatersrand. 15 March 2022 12:42 PM
Epidemiologist tired of SA govt's weak 'excuses' for extending state of disaster Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to epidemiologist and public health expert Dr Jo Barnes. 15 March 2022 10:44 AM
'It doesn't make sense' - Bike rental biz up in arms over proposed Promenade ban Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Up Cycles co-owner Jared Chaitowitz and the City of Cape Town's Rob Quintas. 15 March 2022 9:26 AM
View all Local
Manenberg killings: 'Parents afraid to send kids to school in case they next' Roegshanda Pascoe, Chairperson  at Manenburg Safety Forum speaks to Africa Melane about the latest killings in the area. 15 March 2022 8:50 AM
Ukrainian pianist plays farewell melody before leaving bomb-torn home goes viral The emotional video of has tugged at heartstrings across the world and has already garnered over 1.6 million views. 14 March 2022 10:18 AM
'At least 3 Comair flights diverted for safe landing with passengers on board' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Luvuyo Silandela, senior legal and compliance manager at the South African Civil Aviation Authority. 14 March 2022 9:01 AM
View all Politics
Pain and suffering… coming to a petrol station near you in April, and beyond Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Iraj Abedian, Chief Economist at Pan-African Investment & Research Services. 14 March 2022 8:01 PM
'An immediate risk to passengers. We’re not confident they’re safe' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Phindiwe "Phindi" Gwebu of the South African Civil Aviation Authority. 14 March 2022 7:01 PM
Sun International is finally making money again – as gambling recovers The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Anthony Leeming, CEO at Sun International Group. 14 March 2022 6:38 PM
View all Business
'We booked Kulula months ago, now we're paying R3,5k each for a single flight' Disgruntled British Airways and Kulula customers share their frustrations with Eyewitness News on The Midday Report. 14 March 2022 1:50 PM
Tips to ensure you're insurance covers you for power surges and damaged goods Refilwe Moloto speaks to client experience partner at King Price Wynand van Vuuren about the impact of alternative power supplies. 14 March 2022 7:34 AM
'It's devastating' - Life coach helping people heal from trauma of infidelity Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Lesley Ann van Niftrik, the founder of Life After Infidelity 4U. 13 March 2022 2:22 PM
View all Lifestyle
Proteas to welcome Bangladesh in ODI, Test series; fans allowed in stadia The first of three ODIs start on 18 March at Centurion and the first of a two-match Test series gets under way in Durban on 31 Mar... 15 March 2022 10:43 AM
Cycle Tour sees first-time win for men’s race, hat trick for Le Court De Billot Over 22,000 cyclists hit the road in Sunday's annual Cape Town Cycle Tour. 13 March 2022 4:42 PM
Thando Dlodlo's doping ban reduced for coming clean but teammates still suffer Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Khalid Galant, CEO of South African Institute for Drug Free Sport. 10 March 2022 11:48 AM
View all Sport
The Kyivness (The Kiffness) remixes Ukrainian folk song – tops charts worldwide John Maytham interviews David Scott of The Kyivness. 14 March 2022 6:01 PM
[WATCH] 'Me and the boys thought we'd fix potholes ourselves' - Sir Rod Stewart The iconic pop star posted Instagram videos of the group fixing the road saying his Ferrari cannot get through at all. 14 March 2022 10:54 AM
SA's Kim Engelbrecht on scoring top acting gigs: 'I'm a professional auditioner' Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to South African actress Kim Engelbrecht. 13 March 2022 11:35 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Russian riot police drags woman for displaying sign saying 'two words' Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 15 March 2022 11:40 AM
The Kyivness (The Kiffness) remixes Ukrainian folk song – tops charts worldwide John Maytham interviews David Scott of The Kyivness. 14 March 2022 6:01 PM
[WATCH] 'Me and the boys thought we'd fix potholes ourselves' - Sir Rod Stewart The iconic pop star posted Instagram videos of the group fixing the road saying his Ferrari cannot get through at all. 14 March 2022 10:54 AM
View all World
How do we get more entrepreneurs in the African ecosystem? After two years of physical disconnect, the moving parts of the African ecosystem can come together at GTR Africa. 14 March 2022 5:02 PM
Aspen SA finally signs deal with J & J to produce own branded Covid vaccine The Money Show talks to CEO Stephen Saad about Aspen Pharmacare's half-year results and its agreement with Johnson & Johnson. 9 March 2022 9:41 PM
Europe looks to Africa to wean itself off Russian gas - forever Lester Kiewit interviews Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish. 8 March 2022 11:49 AM
View all Africa
'Foolish' to extend State of Disaster to prevent infections – Prof Madhi Mandy Wiener interviews Shabir Madhi, Professor of Vaccinology at the University of the Witwatersrand. 15 March 2022 12:42 PM
Pain and suffering… coming to a petrol station near you in April, and beyond Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Iraj Abedian, Chief Economist at Pan-African Investment & Research Services. 14 March 2022 8:01 PM
How do we get more entrepreneurs in the African ecosystem? After two years of physical disconnect, the moving parts of the African ecosystem can come together at GTR Africa. 14 March 2022 5:02 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Epidemiologist tired of SA govt's weak 'excuses' for extending state of disaster

15 March 2022 10:44 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
National State of Disaster
Dr Jo Barnes
Disaster regulations
covid-19 pandemic
disaster declaration
state of disaster extended

Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to epidemiologist and public health expert Dr Jo Barnes.
  • SA’s national state of disaster has been extended for another month
  • The state of disaster is now set to expire on 15 April 2022
  • Government has been promising to lift the disaster declaration once the Health Dept has finalised new Covid-19 measures
  • Stellenbosch University epidemiologist Dr.Jo Barnes says the national government's excuses just aren't cutting it anymore
FILE: Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma updates South Africans on regulations pertaining to the COVID-19 lockdown. Picture: @GovernmentZA/Twitter

Every time the government extends the National State of Disaster the excuses get weaker and weaker, says epidemiologist and public health expert Dr. Jo Barnes.

On Tuesday, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced that South Africa’s national state of disaster has been extended by a further month.

The state of disaster is now set to expire on 15 April 2022.

This means that the declaration, which was first implemented at the end of March 2020, will have been in place for more than two years.

Government officials have promised that the declaration will be lifted once the Department of Health finalises new Covid-19 rules that will replace the disaster regulations.

RELATED: 'Foolish' to extend State of Disaster to prevent infections – Prof Madhi

Barnes says that the Health Department has had two years to prepare for the eventual lifting of the state of the disaster.

RELATED: SA's low vax rate means we're not yet ready to ditch mask-wearing - Health Dept

She's also concerned that the drafting of any new legislation will be a "rush job".

The health expert claims that the government's decision-making during the Covid-19 pandemic has been shrouded in secrecy.

RELATED: Karim: SA ready to remove most Covid-19 measures, including outdoor mask-wearing

Meanwhile, the extension of the state of disaster has been a trending conversation on Twitter with many South Africans voicing their frustrations. Scroll down to the bottom to see some of the responses.

I reckon we're going to see an extension... but every time we see an extension, the excuses given seem to be getting weaker and weaker.

Dr Jo Barnes, Senior Lecturer Emeritus - Department of Community Health (University of Stellenbosch)

They've known for two years that we are in a state of the disaster which to my mind is a misuse of the National Disaster Management Act... this [excuse] that they need to put legislation in place [but] they have known that we are going to slowly wind down after some hectic activity and eventually the Department of Health should take over. Why have they not started preparing this earlier?

Dr Jo Barnes, Senior Lecturer Emeritus - Department of Community Health (University of Stellenbosch)

It looks as if they are postponing and postponing and postponing. One wonders why. What are they trying to plan?

Dr Jo Barnes, Senior Lecturer Emeritus - Department of Community Health (University of Stellenbosch)

We in the health services are also asking what is it that is not on the statute books that the Department of Health needs because they coped with listeriosis outbreak and there was no command council then - please not the term 'command council' which almost sounds like a military operation or some kind of ideological approach - and why that has to be run from the Presidency, one doesn't know.

Dr Jo Barnes, Senior Lecturer Emeritus - Department of Community Health (University of Stellenbosch)



15 March 2022 10:44 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
National State of Disaster
Dr Jo Barnes
Disaster regulations
covid-19 pandemic
disaster declaration
state of disaster extended

More from Local

'Foolish' to extend State of Disaster to prevent infections – Prof Madhi

15 March 2022 12:42 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Shabir Madhi, Professor of Vaccinology at the University of the Witwatersrand.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It doesn't make sense' - Bike rental biz up in arms over proposed Promenade ban

15 March 2022 9:26 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Up Cycles co-owner Jared Chaitowitz and the City of Cape Town's Rob Quintas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Manenberg killings: 'Parents afraid to send kids to school in case they next'

15 March 2022 8:50 AM

Roegshanda Pascoe, Chairperson  at Manenburg Safety Forum speaks to Africa Melane about the latest killings in the area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[SPECIAL REPORT] Pain, fear, hunger & hope: one day in a teenage parent's life

15 March 2022 6:04 AM

It's been two years since the state of disaster was declared and during that time teenage parenthood reached an all-time high.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Kyivness (The Kiffness) remixes Ukrainian folk song – tops charts worldwide

14 March 2022 6:01 PM

John Maytham interviews David Scott of The Kyivness.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ex-cricketer shares inspiring journey to recovery after surviving rare illness

14 March 2022 5:57 PM

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Carte Blanche producer Sinethemba Nogude.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Almost everybody has had Covid – even BEFORE Omicron, suggests study

14 March 2022 3:36 PM

A new study finds that about 85% of Gauteng residents have been infected by Covid-19, says Prof Shabir Madhi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Five people dead in Khayelitsha shooting: 'It seems this was a planned attack'

14 March 2022 2:34 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Weekend Argus reporter Velani Ludidi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We booked Kulula months ago, now we're paying R3,5k each for a single flight'

14 March 2022 1:50 PM

Disgruntled British Airways and Kulula customers share their frustrations with Eyewitness News on The Midday Report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

CCID: Officials looking at safe injection sites to combat public drug use in CBD

14 March 2022 12:15 PM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to CCID safety and security head Mo Hendricks and CapeTalk listener Peter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Epidemiologist tired of SA govt's weak 'excuses' for extending state of disaster

Local

'It doesn't make sense' - Bike rental biz up in arms over proposed Promenade ban

Local

The Kyivness (The Kiffness) remixes Ukrainian folk song – tops charts worldwide

Local World Business Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Kyiv to impose curfew for 'difficult and dangerous' 36 hours

15 March 2022 12:58 PM

Comair trying to intimidate and silence protesting workers, says Numsa

15 March 2022 12:16 PM

Gauteng Transport Dept reaches deal with NDSA, RTMC on Natis booking system

15 March 2022 11:44 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA