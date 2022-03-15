Proteas to welcome Bangladesh in ODI, Test series; fans allowed in stadia

Streaming issues? Report here
#HIKE2HEAL raises funds for Groote Schuur Hospital's Surgical Recoveries Fund
Music with Dan Patlansky
HEALA on the taxability of the sugar in packaged fruit juices.
National State of Disaster Deadline
Khayelitsha shooting could be linked to the Boko Haram and Gupta gang's extortion racket?
Discovery Service to Lower Income Market
Nastya Stanko: Journalist on the ground in Ukraine as she leaves Kyiv
Karyn Maughan Legal opinion: Mpofu
Impact of the draft electoral amendment bill on parties?
With a future this uncertain, SA needs economic reform right now
'Foolish' to extend State of Disaster to prevent infections – Prof Madhi Mandy Wiener interviews Shabir Madhi, Professor of Vaccinology at the University of the Witwatersrand. 15 March 2022 12:42 PM
Epidemiologist tired of SA govt's weak 'excuses' for extending state of disaster Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to epidemiologist and public health expert Dr Jo Barnes. 15 March 2022 10:44 AM
'It doesn't make sense' - Bike rental biz up in arms over proposed Promenade ban Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Up Cycles co-owner Jared Chaitowitz and the City of Cape Town's Rob Quintas. 15 March 2022 9:26 AM
Manenberg killings: 'Parents afraid to send kids to school in case they next' Roegshanda Pascoe, Chairperson  at Manenburg Safety Forum speaks to Africa Melane about the latest killings in the area. 15 March 2022 8:50 AM
Ukrainian pianist plays farewell melody before leaving bomb-torn home goes viral The emotional video of has tugged at heartstrings across the world and has already garnered over 1.6 million views. 14 March 2022 10:18 AM
'At least 3 Comair flights diverted for safe landing with passengers on board' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Luvuyo Silandela, senior legal and compliance manager at the South African Civil Aviation Authority. 14 March 2022 9:01 AM
Pain and suffering… coming to a petrol station near you in April, and beyond Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Iraj Abedian, Chief Economist at Pan-African Investment & Research Services. 14 March 2022 8:01 PM
'An immediate risk to passengers. We're not confident they're safe' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviewed Phindiwe "Phindi" Gwebu of the South African Civil Aviation Authority. 14 March 2022 7:01 PM
Sun International is finally making money again – as gambling recovers The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Anthony Leeming, CEO at Sun International Group. 14 March 2022 6:38 PM
'We booked Kulula months ago, now we're paying R3,5k each for a single flight' Disgruntled British Airways and Kulula customers share their frustrations with Eyewitness News on The Midday Report. 14 March 2022 1:50 PM
Tips to ensure you're insurance covers you for power surges and damaged goods Refilwe Moloto speaks to client experience partner at King Price Wynand van Vuuren about the impact of alternative power supplies. 14 March 2022 7:34 AM
'It's devastating' - Life coach helping people heal from trauma of infidelity Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Lesley Ann van Niftrik, the founder of Life After Infidelity 4U. 13 March 2022 2:22 PM
Proteas to welcome Bangladesh in ODI, Test series; fans allowed in stadia The first of three ODIs start on 18 March at Centurion and the first of a two-match Test series gets under way in Durban on 31 Mar... 15 March 2022 10:43 AM
Cycle Tour sees first-time win for men's race, hat trick for Le Court De Billot Over 22,000 cyclists hit the road in Sunday's annual Cape Town Cycle Tour. 13 March 2022 4:42 PM
Thando Dlodlo's doping ban reduced for coming clean but teammates still suffer Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Khalid Galant, CEO of South African Institute for Drug Free Sport. 10 March 2022 11:48 AM
The Kyivness (The Kiffness) remixes Ukrainian folk song – tops charts worldwide John Maytham interviews David Scott of The Kyivness. 14 March 2022 6:01 PM
[WATCH] 'Me and the boys thought we'd fix potholes ourselves' - Sir Rod Stewart The iconic pop star posted Instagram videos of the group fixing the road saying his Ferrari cannot get through at all. 14 March 2022 10:54 AM
SA's Kim Engelbrecht on scoring top acting gigs: 'I'm a professional auditioner' Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to South African actress Kim Engelbrecht. 13 March 2022 11:35 AM
[WATCH] Russian riot police drags woman for displaying sign saying 'two words' Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 15 March 2022 11:40 AM
The Kyivness (The Kiffness) remixes Ukrainian folk song – tops charts worldwide John Maytham interviews David Scott of The Kyivness. 14 March 2022 6:01 PM
[WATCH] 'Me and the boys thought we'd fix potholes ourselves' - Sir Rod Stewart The iconic pop star posted Instagram videos of the group fixing the road saying his Ferrari cannot get through at all. 14 March 2022 10:54 AM
How do we get more entrepreneurs in the African ecosystem? After two years of physical disconnect, the moving parts of the African ecosystem can come together at GTR Africa. 14 March 2022 5:02 PM
Aspen SA finally signs deal with J & J to produce own branded Covid vaccine The Money Show talks to CEO Stephen Saad about Aspen Pharmacare's half-year results and its agreement with Johnson & Johnson. 9 March 2022 9:41 PM
Europe looks to Africa to wean itself off Russian gas - forever Lester Kiewit interviews Africa Report's Jean-Jacques Cornish. 8 March 2022 11:49 AM
'Foolish' to extend State of Disaster to prevent infections – Prof Madhi Mandy Wiener interviews Shabir Madhi, Professor of Vaccinology at the University of the Witwatersrand. 15 March 2022 12:42 PM
Pain and suffering… coming to a petrol station near you in April, and beyond Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Iraj Abedian, Chief Economist at Pan-African Investment & Research Services. 14 March 2022 8:01 PM
How do we get more entrepreneurs in the African ecosystem? After two years of physical disconnect, the moving parts of the African ecosystem can come together at GTR Africa. 14 March 2022 5:02 PM
Proteas to welcome Bangladesh in ODI, Test series; fans allowed in stadia

15 March 2022 10:43 AM

15 March 2022 10:43 AM
The first of three ODIs start on 18 March at Centurion and the first of a two-match Test series gets under way in Durban on 31 March.

JOHANNESBURG - Captain Temba Bavuma and the Proteas will welcome Bangladesh to South African shores throughout March and April in three one-day internationals (ODIs) and two Test matches.

The curtain raiser is Friday, 18 March at Centurion, followed by the 10th edition of the annual Pink ODI from the Wanderers on Sunday, 20 March, before they return to Centurion for the third and final ODI on Wednesday, 23 March.

The ODI series will form part of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, which is part of the 2023 Cricket World Cup qualifying. South Africa will be hoping for some positive results as they are languishing in 10th position out of 13 teams.

The action will then move to the coast, with Durban hosting the first Test from 31 March to 4 April and then Port Elizabeth closes off the tour in the second test from 8 April to 12 April.

Eyewitness News, CapeTalk, 702, 947 and Kfm will be broadcasting live commentary on the matches online, so you can look out for that in the coming week.

The series will be a homecoming for supporters, who will be allowed into the stadium even if it is limited to 2,000 people. For a first at national level since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, tickets have gone on sale.

Cricket South Africa have trialed a similar model throughout the recent CSA T20 Challenge as fans were seen scattered in the stands at St George’s Park in line with the rules and regulations of the Disaster Management Act.

The Proteas have named a nearly full-strength ODI squad, with Anrich Nortje the notable absentee as the pacer continues to recuperate from a hip injury.

Meanwhile, the visitors haven’t had the easiest preparation. The team, and by extension the Bangladesh Cricket Board, have been engrossed in a media frenzy after allrounder Shakib Al Hasan initially made himself unavailable for the tour citing fatigue. The 34-year-old has subsequently had a change of heart and travelled with the squad and will be available for the tour.

South Africa ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Keshav Maharaj (vice-captain), Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Zubayr Hamza, Marco Jansen, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne.

Bangladesh ODI squad: Tamim Iqbal (captain), Mushfiqur Rahim (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Khaled Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Yasir Ali, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mahmudullah, Mustafizur Rahman, Najmul Hossain Shanto.


Cycle Tour sees first-time win for men’s race, hat trick for Le Court De Billot

13 March 2022 4:42 PM

Over 22,000 cyclists hit the road in Sunday's annual Cape Town Cycle Tour.

Thando Dlodlo's doping ban reduced for coming clean but teammates still suffer

10 March 2022 11:48 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Khalid Galant, CEO of South African Institute for Drug Free Sport.

The sport world pays tribute to the legendary Shane Warne who died aged 52

5 March 2022 10:01 AM

Weekend Breakfast presenter, Sara-Jayne King speaks to cricket writer Fatima Ahmed who pays tribute to cricket legend, Shane Warne.

Australian cricket great Shane Warne has died

4 March 2022 4:34 PM

The famous leg-spinner has died at the age of 52 of a suspected heart attack.

Formula E IS coming to Cape Town confirms founder ahead of big track reveal

3 March 2022 9:15 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield catches up with the co-founder of Formula E, Alberto Longo.

Simon Ince (62) swims across False Bay - 33kms of shark-infested water

23 February 2022 11:34 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Ince about his record-breaking swim.

Kamila Valieva doping scandal is damaging the Winter Olympics - Ross Tucker

16 February 2022 5:50 PM

Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Sports Scientist, Ross Tucker.

Could SA rugby pay cap stand in way of Eben Etzebeth signing with the Sharks?

15 February 2022 1:17 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Heinz Schenk, sports journalist at Sports24 about whether there should be pay caps for top rugby stars.

[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win

1 February 2022 8:57 PM

Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show.

8 dead, dozens injured as deadly crush brings tragedy to Afcon in Cameroon

25 January 2022 12:30 PM

CAF President Patrice Motsepe is understood to have sent the organisation's General Secretary to visit the supporters in hospital.

