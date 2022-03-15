Proteas to welcome Bangladesh in ODI, Test series; fans allowed in stadia





JOHANNESBURG - Captain Temba Bavuma and the Proteas will welcome Bangladesh to South African shores throughout March and April in three one-day internationals (ODIs) and two Test matches.

The curtain raiser is Friday, 18 March at Centurion, followed by the 10th edition of the annual Pink ODI from the Wanderers on Sunday, 20 March, before they return to Centurion for the third and final ODI on Wednesday, 23 March.

The ODI series will form part of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, which is part of the 2023 Cricket World Cup qualifying. South Africa will be hoping for some positive results as they are languishing in 10th position out of 13 teams.

The action will then move to the coast, with Durban hosting the first Test from 31 March to 4 April and then Port Elizabeth closes off the tour in the second test from 8 April to 12 April.

Eyewitness News, CapeTalk, 702, 947 and Kfm will be broadcasting live commentary on the matches online, so you can look out for that in the coming week.

The #Proteas are back on home soil🥳



Temba Bavuma’s men take on Bangladesh in 3️⃣ Betway ODIs, including the #BetwayPinkODI at Imperial Wanderers.



Stay tuned for how you can #PledgePink and donate to the #BetwayPinkODI Fund👏#SAvBAN #BePartOfIt | @Betway_za pic.twitter.com/wAszmXfcNq — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) March 14, 2022

The series will be a homecoming for supporters, who will be allowed into the stadium even if it is limited to 2,000 people. For a first at national level since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, tickets have gone on sale.

Cricket South Africa have trialed a similar model throughout the recent CSA T20 Challenge as fans were seen scattered in the stands at St George’s Park in line with the rules and regulations of the Disaster Management Act.

The Proteas have named a nearly full-strength ODI squad, with Anrich Nortje the notable absentee as the pacer continues to recuperate from a hip injury.

Meanwhile, the visitors haven’t had the easiest preparation. The team, and by extension the Bangladesh Cricket Board, have been engrossed in a media frenzy after allrounder Shakib Al Hasan initially made himself unavailable for the tour citing fatigue. The 34-year-old has subsequently had a change of heart and travelled with the squad and will be available for the tour.

South Africa ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Keshav Maharaj (vice-captain), Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Zubayr Hamza, Marco Jansen, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne.

Bangladesh ODI squad: Tamim Iqbal (captain), Mushfiqur Rahim (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Khaled Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Yasir Ali, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mahmudullah, Mustafizur Rahman, Najmul Hossain Shanto.

This article first appeared on EWN : Proteas to welcome Bangladesh in ODI, Test series; fans allowed in stadia