'We've lost trust in SAPS', says Manenberg mom who's fed up with gang violence





Manenberg resident and activist Glynith Wessels says there's no protection for community members who are caught in the crossfire of gang warfare

Wessels says Manenberg households are being held hostage by gang violence while the police fail to act

She took police top brass to task on Monday night at a crime imbizo hosted in the gang-ridden neighborhood

8 people were killed in Manenberg this past week, five of whom were shot dead over the weekend

Manenberg Police Station. Picture: EWN

Manenberg is one of Cape Town's deadliest suburbs.

Eight people have been killed in less than a week due to escalating gang violence in the area.

Manenberg resident and activist Glynith Wessels says community members don't trust the South African Police Service (SAPS) to protect them.

Wessels was part of a community meeting held in Manenberg on Monday night hosted by senior police officials to address crime in the area.

She has accused the police in Manenberg of being reactive and "lazy". Wessels has also alleged that some police officers in Manenberg are corrupt.

She's slammed SAPS members for only being visible after there has been a mass shooting or string of murders.

Last night the police visibility was extremely high, but over the weekend while all shootings played out in Manenberg there was very little or poor visibility of the police in Manenberg. Glynith Wessels, Manenberg resident and activist

If we can get that police visibility on a daily basis, I think that the gang violence would subside, not completely but just a little in order for our kids to live a normal life, sit outside on a chair and enjoy the sunshine. Glynith Wessels, Manenberg resident and activist

We have lost trust in the police because there is a lot of rotten apples... in the system... The police at Manenberg, not all of them but most of them, are too lazy to do their job... most of the time the majority of them are under the influence while on duty. Glynith Wessels, Manenberg resident and activist

Wessels says children living in the community can't even play outside or go to the shops because they are living in fear.

You can't even let your kids play outside, your kids are hostage, we are also held hostage in our households because of the gang violence... It's inhumane for our children to live that life on a daily basis. Glynith Wessels, Manenberg resident and activist

She has also spoken out against families who protect gang members instead of turning them in or getting them help.

She adds that the government needs to provide more jobs and social interventions so that young children don't feel like gangsterism is the only option for them.

We all know who the naught kids our community are but we as the community are scared of them because they are trigger happy and we all know that there is not enough protection even for whistleblowers. How many people have lost their lives due to whistleblowing? There's not enough protection for us. Glynith Wessels, Manenberg resident and activist