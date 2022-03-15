[WATCH] Russian riot police drags woman for displaying sign saying 'two words'





Vladimir Putin is violently clamping down on even the slightest sign of protest against the war Russia is waging in Ukraine.

Russians risk their lives if they even say the word “war” (“military operation” being the acceptable term).

In Russia, this sign land you in jail, if you're lucky. © belchonock/123rf.com

A video is making the rounds of a woman in Moscow’s Manezhnaya Square holding up a small sign saying, “two words”.

A moment after showing the placard, a group of heavily armed riot police grabs her and drags her away.

Another woman tries to voice support for the war (she even calls it a military operation) but is dragged away.

Два слова - и ты в автозаке: сколько нужно секунд, чтобы тебя задержали на Манежной площади. Спойлер: полторы #StopPutin #StopWar pic.twitter.com/XrjQ1t1lAU — Activatica (@Activatica) March 13, 2022

The Kremlin has banned social media and news that does not emanate from the government, as it scrambles to keep the truth about the violence reigning in Ukraine from its people.

Meanwhile, an editor at Russia’s state-owned Channel One interrupted the main news insert with a potentially life-threatening protest against the invasion of Ukraine.

Marina Ovsyannikova interrupted a live broadcast of the nightly news by shouting: “Stop the war. No to war.”

Ovsyannikova held up a placard saying, “Don’t believe the propaganda. They’re lying to you here”.

The poster was signed “Russians against the war.”

Ovsyannikova was swiftly arrested and now faces 15 years in jail.

This is fantastic. A brave woman interrupted Russian state TV’s live broadcast with a sign that says: “Stop the war. Don’t believe propaganda. They’re lying to you here." It was signed: "Russians against war.”pic.twitter.com/673cO668nM — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) March 14, 2022

About 15 000 Russians have been imprisoned in the past two weeks for protesting against the war.

About 2.5 million people have so far fled Ukraine since the invasion began on 24 February.

The video footage is astonishing… three seconds and these scary-looking cops come… They literally lift her and march her off… Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire