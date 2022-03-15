'Foolish' to extend State of Disaster to prevent infections – Prof Madhi





The disaster may be over, but the National State of Disaster is not.

Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on Tuesday announced its extension to 15 April.

Dlamini-Zuma says the government still needs to adapt existing laws to control the spread of Covid-19.

Covid-19 infections, hospitalisations and deaths are still declining across South Africa and studies have shown that about 85% of South Africans have immunity, either through infection or vaccination.

Decision to extend SoD in SA indicative of NCCC being devoid of any understanding of the pandemic and flight of fantasy of what needs to be done without any clear goal in mind. Somehow foolishly still believes in being able to prevent infections. Predictable given it’s record — Shabir Madhi (@ShabirMadh) March 15, 2022

RELATED: Epidemiologist tired of SA govt's weak 'excuses' for extending state of disaster

Mandy Wiener interviewed Shabir Madhi, Professor of Vaccinology at the University of the Witwatersrand (scroll up to listen).

It was almost predictable that government departments would fail… The government is oblivious to having a meaningful goal in sight, that’s why it keeps on rolling over… Shabir Madhi, Professor of Vaccinology - University of the Witwatersrand

Universities… can’t go back to proper face to face teaching… Asking people to do things that are not fit for purpose… It’s got an impact on mental wellbeing… Shabir Madhi, Professor of Vaccinology - University of the Witwatersrand

We have 85% of the population with meaningful protection… Shabir Madhi, Professor of Vaccinology - University of the Witwatersrand

… the NCCC has gone against what came up in the Ministerial Advisory Committee… We’re no longer in a state in South Africa, or in any other country, where you’re trying to prevent infections… Vaccinating 90% of people over 50 will put us in a much better state than… these types of regulations… that have no value… Shabir Madhi, Professor of Vaccinology - University of the Witwatersrand