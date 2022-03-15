Competition authorities in South Africa gun for Facebook (Meta)
The Competition Commission is going after Facebook, now known as Meta.
It has referred the social media behemoth and its subsidiaries to its tribunal for prosecution.
The Commission accuses Meta of abusing its dominance.
It alleges that in mid-2020, Facebook decided to remove GovChat and #LetsTalk, a technology start-up that connects government and people, from the WhatsApp business application programming interface.
The move was exclusionary, and therefore contravenes the Competition Act, argues the Commission.
It wants the tribunal to impose the maximum penalty against Meta Platforms, WhatsApp and Facebook South Africa, amounting to 10% of their collective turnover.
Media Release - Facebook prosecuted for abusing its dominance pic.twitter.com/fhKDMdhn2o— CompComSA (@CompComSA) March 14, 2022
RELATED: Competition Commission refers Meta for prosecution over GovChat removal - Eyewitness News
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_128211194_tula-russia-17-06-2019-facebook-on-the-phone-display-.html?term=facebook%2Bangry&vti=o037kevjtxn36nemmh-1-32
