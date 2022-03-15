Numsa members picket outside Comair demanding CEO's removal within 7 days





Workers union Numsa has called for Comair CEO Glenn Orsmond to step down

Comair members affiliated with Numsa staged a picket outside of the company's offices on Tuesday morning

This comes after the indefinite suspension of Comair's operating licence which grounded all Kulula and British Airways flights

Numsa affiliated workers protest outside Comair's offices in Kempton Park on 15 March 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has handed over a memorandum of demands to Comair CEO Glenn Orsmond, calling for his removal.

The union claims that Comair has compromised its safety standards under Orsmond's leadership.

Union members held a picket outside the company's Kempton Park office on Tuesday morning.

Comair-operated airlines British Airways and Kulula remain grounded after the South African Civil Aviation Authority suspended the company's operating licence indefinitely.

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola claims that Orsmond's mismanagement and drastic cost-cutting measures have contributed to the suspension.

Hlubi-Majola told Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo that Orsmond has failed to lead the company while workers made sacrifices to keep it afloat.

The union has given Comair's board seven days to sack Orsmond, should he refuse to step down voluntarily.

#Numsa members arrive outside #Comair offices in Kempton Park to handover their memorandum of demands. MS pic.twitter.com/zLjiknm7sJ — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 15, 2022

Members have dispersed after marching to Comair's offices where they handed over their memorandum of demands to the CEO who they've called to resign immediately. Masechaba Sefularo, Reporter - Eyewitness News

The concerns that they've raised is that, under his leadership, the company has failed to uphold its safety standards and that is why the operating licence has been revoked indefinitely. Masechaba Sefularo, Reporter - Eyewitness News

They also say that it's workers who have made sacrifices to keep Comair afloat. Masechaba Sefularo, Reporter - Eyewitness News