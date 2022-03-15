'Traumatic enough losing my wife, now bank's forcing me to sell my home'
If you buy a property with someone else, you need to get insurance cover so that you're not placed in a terrible predicament if one of the co-owners dies.
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a 72-year old man who'd consistently met his bond repayments on a home he owned with his wife.
When she passed away seven months ago Alan assumed he'd simply continue paying the R9,000 instalment as he had since 2008. (His spouse had not contributed in any case.)
However, the attorneys winding up the estate received a notification from Nedbank outlining Alan's options which included paying the outstanding amount of R582,000 or applying for an 'endorsement'.
The endorsement turned out to be an application for a new loan and he was rejected on the basis of his age, which meant his only option was to sell his home
Alan wrote to Knowler, saying he simply cannot understand the logic behind this process.
I have never defaulted on any payment since Day 1 in 2008 and to this day continue to pay on time through my banking account.Alan, Home owner
The answer Knowler got from Nedbank boils down to the fact that banks have to follow this prescribed process in terms of the Administration of the Deceased Estates Act of 1965.
General or credit life insurance covering the bond could have saved Alan from this predicament.
As the banks have no choice in terms of the law, the take-out here is to get some kind of insurance to cover you in the event of a co-owner's death says Knowler.
