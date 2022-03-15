'Toyota ad replaces body parts for car parts, ends up objectifying female form'





Toyota metal logo up close. Image: 123rf.com

Toyota is a much-loved and well-trusted brand in South Africa.

However an advertisement trying to be 'too clever' lands it in the loser category on The Money Show's Heroes and Zeros slot this week.

RELATED: 'You can do better, Toyota - 60th anniversary ad generic, self-congratulatory'

The ad for Toyota Genuine Parts kicks off with the line 'This alternator will tell you if your bum looks big in those jeans'.

Intersectional strategist Dr Sizakele Marutlulle (standing in for Andy Rice) explains why the Toyota ad oversteps the mark.

What I think is that some very smart inspired, creative person decided 'Why don't we replace body parts for car parts and it's going to sound amazing... everybody will understand and we'll have a good laugh'. Dr Sizakele Marutlulle, Intersectional strategist and creative problem-solver

The problem is that the ad doesn't sound funny when you're listening to it as a potential clients says Marutlulle.

We live in a world, and in a culture and country where these things are problematic... this idea of almost objectifying a female form... I don't know if anyone has said to a man 'your bum looks big in those jeans'... Dr Sizakele Marutlulle, Intersectional strategist and creative problem-solver

The Toyota brand has in the past always been very clear about its promise of giving owners peace of mind, she says.

"You have the territory. Don't squander it by making loose and callous ads like this one... Stick to what the 'genuine parts' delivers as a benefit."

Listen to Dr Marutlulle's critiques on Heroes and Zeros (Toyota discussion at 6:28):