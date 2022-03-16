'Tone-deaf' Bolt reportedly offers assault victims free rides and food discounts
The e-hailing service Bolt has reportedly offered clients who were victims of sexual assault in their vehicles rewards to make up for the attacks.
According to an article in The Citizen, Bolt allegedly offered a month of discounted rides and food vouchers to passengers who reported sexual assault, abuse, robbery and attempted murder.
After one woman tweeted at the end of February that her friend had been raped by a Bolt driver, more female customers came forward with accounts of alleged sexual assault.
RELATED: PPTA says Bolt complicit in safety issues: 'They're putting rapists in vehicles'
The accused driver was suspended and has since made a first appearance in court on charges of rape, robbery and kidnapping.
Bolt's reported response is an example of a brand that's truly tone-deaf says Dr Sizakele Marutlulle, intersectional strategist and creative problem solver.
I don't understand how, if I'm assaulted in a Bolt vehicle, that you think a reward would be free rides in the same vehicle and discounted food...Dr Sizakele Marutlulle, Intersectional strategist and creative problem solver
It's an important time to be paying attention to what your brand stands for and what your ambassadors also communicate about your brand.Dr Sizakele Marutlulle, Intersectional strategist and creative problem solver
We've heard you and share your sentiments as a community that uses ride-hailing services. Our Regional Manager has shared his thoughts in this open letter to you.https://t.co/hRvIF0XV9N— Bolt South Africa (@Boltapp_za) March 4, 2022
Dr Marutlulle says Bolt has really done itself a great disservice in this instance.
... because it lacks consumer credibility in its own segment, it's now grasping at straws and just trying to find what we call low-hanging fruit...Dr Sizakele Marutlulle, Intersectional strategist and creative problem solver
If I were anywhere near this brand... I'd just tell them to get out of town and re-establish someplace else after having had a good refresh of who they are and what they want to stand for... and what leadership they actually want to have.Dr Sizakele Marutlulle, Intersectional strategist and creative problem solver
Listen to Dr Marutlulle's insights on Heroes and Zeros on The Money Show:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/milkos/milkos2109/milkos210901748/174327705-rear-view-of-indian-man-driving-auto-copy-space.jpg
