State of Disaster was obsolete even before Omicron wave - Prof Madhi
The National State of Disaster has been extended for another month to 15 April, Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced on Tuesday.
Dlamini-Zuma said this is to give authorities enough time to make the arrangements that will ensure new legislation is in place "for the continued management of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic after the termination of the state of disaster".
The State of Disaster has now been in force for two years.
The National State of Disaster (#Covid19) has been extended to to 15 April 2022 https://t.co/uHpnqttKQQ— South African Government (@GovernmentZA) March 15, 2022
Shabir Madhi, Professor of Vaccinology at the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits), is one of the leading voices criticising government's decision.
Bruce Whitfield talks to Professor Madhi on The Money Show.
It doesn't come as too much of a surprise that government hasn't done what the President indicated would happen one month ago, but at the same time the reality is that this decision doesn't have any scientific merit to it.Prof. Shabir Madhi, Professor of Vaccinology - University of the Witwatersrand
Many of the regulations under the State of Disaster are geared towards preventing infection or reducing the number of infections that transpire... In fact South Africa has been a critical example of how poorly these regulations performed in preventing infections from transpiring.Prof. Shabir Madhi, Professor of Vaccinology - University of the Witwatersrand
The trend globally right now is to lift regulations, says Prof. Madhi.
RELATED: Almost everybody has had Covid – even BEFORE Omicron, suggests study
He points out that the latest Omicron wave in South Africa contributed to about 5% of the total number of Covid-19 deaths recorded since the start of the pandemic.
This is compared to about 50% contributed by the Delta variant during our third wave.
This is not necessarily because viruses become less virulent (Hong Kong is struggling) but rather because there's been a buildup of population immunity... In many high-income countries that's from vaccines; in South Africa it's a combination of part infection and vaccines.Prof. Shabir Madhi, Professor of Vaccinology - University of the Witwatersrand
We've got protection against severe disease, and the chances of the virus mutating to the extent where it's able to evade the arm of the immune system that protects against severe disease, is nominal.Prof. Shabir Madhi, Professor of Vaccinology - University of the Witwatersrand
So what is government's 'addiction' to the State of Disaster? Whitfield asks.
The problem is that government doesn't have a clear goal in mind, responds Madhi, making it difficult to comprehend what drives this agenda.
A fifth wave would probably be even more subdued than the Omicron wave, so that certainly isn't a reason to continue the State of Disaster.Prof. Shabir Madhi, Professor of Vaccinology - University of the Witwatersrand
Those that have chosen not to be vaccinated aren't going to get vaccinated and we need to come to accept that... We'll probably have about 10 million vaccine doses that we eventually would need to throw away...Prof. Shabir Madhi, Professor of Vaccinology - University of the Witwatersrand
Listen to Professor Madhi's analysis below:
Source : https://www.wits.ac.za/news/latest-news/general-news/2020/2020-08/wits-university-begins-its-second-covid-19-vaccine-trial-in-south-africa.html
