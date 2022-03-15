Gazillionaire Elon Musk challenges tyrant Vladimir Putin to 'single combat'





Elon Musk has challenged Vladimir Putin to “single combat”.

"I hereby challenge Vladimir Putin to single combat," tweeted the eccentric billionaire. “Stakes are Ukraine. Do you agree to this fight?"

"You, little devil, are still young," replied Dmitry Rogozin of Russian space agency Roscosmos. "Compete with me weakling; It would only be a waste of time. Overtake my brother first."

Vladimir Putin. © fotogigi85/123rf.com

Musk has sent SpaceX Starlink terminals to Ukraine to secure the country’s internet connections amid continued bombardment and cyberattacks by Russia.

Rogozin recently announced that Roscosmos would stop supplying the United States with rockets. "In a situation like this, we can't supply the United States with our world's best rocket engines," he said. "Let them fly on something else, their broomsticks. I don't know what."

Last week, just after SpaceX launched 48 Starlink satellites into space, Musk tweeted “American broomstick” in an obvious stab at Rogozin.

© dennizn/123rf.com

Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen – skip to 5:50).

It’s tongue in cheek because Vladimir Putin’s language is all about that. It is about bare-chested ‘I will fight you!’… It’s all very macho and Rambo and nonsense... Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent