Gazillionaire Elon Musk challenges tyrant Vladimir Putin to 'single combat'
Elon Musk has challenged Vladimir Putin to “single combat”.
"I hereby challenge Vladimir Putin to single combat," tweeted the eccentric billionaire. “Stakes are Ukraine. Do you agree to this fight?"
"You, little devil, are still young," replied Dmitry Rogozin of Russian space agency Roscosmos. "Compete with me weakling; It would only be a waste of time. Overtake my brother first."
Musk has sent SpaceX Starlink terminals to Ukraine to secure the country’s internet connections amid continued bombardment and cyberattacks by Russia.
Rogozin recently announced that Roscosmos would stop supplying the United States with rockets. "In a situation like this, we can't supply the United States with our world's best rocket engines," he said. "Let them fly on something else, their broomsticks. I don't know what."
Last week, just after SpaceX launched 48 Starlink satellites into space, Musk tweeted “American broomstick” in an obvious stab at Rogozin.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen – skip to 5:50).
It’s tongue in cheek because Vladimir Putin’s language is all about that. It is about bare-chested ‘I will fight you!’… It’s all very macho and Rambo and nonsense...Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
I would pay to see Musk versus Putin, wouldn’t you? …Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_109447321_miami-usa-august-23-2018-newsweek-magazine-with-elon-musk-on-main-page-in-a-hand-newsweek-is-an-amer.html?term=elon%2Bmusk&vti=lbwyq5iaf1donwoa5p-1-2
More from World
Serial killer of homeless people on the loose in New York and Washington DC
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
[WATCH] Russian riot police drags woman for displaying sign saying 'two words'
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
The Kyivness (The Kiffness) remixes Ukrainian folk song – tops charts worldwide
John Maytham interviews David Scott of The Kyivness.Read More
[WATCH] 'Me and the boys thought we'd fix potholes ourselves' - Sir Rod Stewart
The iconic pop star posted Instagram videos of the group fixing the road saying his Ferrari cannot get through at all.Read More
Ukrainian pianist plays farewell melody before leaving bomb-torn home goes viral
The emotional video of has tugged at heartstrings across the world and has already garnered over 1.6 million views.Read More
UK households will get paid nearly R7k per month to host Ukrainian refugees
CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King chats to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the top stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.Read More
'Putin needs Kyiv victory, but we Ukrainians won't give it to him as a gift'
John Maytham checks in with Ukrainian journalist Mika Skoryk as she travels west to get her family across the border to safety.Read More
Police wrongly arrest Black Panther director Ryan Coogler for bank robbery
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
'Ramaphosa spoke to Putin, but did he speak to Zelenskyy?'
Mandy Wiener asks Steven Gruzd of the South African Institute of International Affairs what role South Africa can play.Read More