Serial killer of homeless people on the loose in New York and Washington DC
A serial killer is on the loose, terrorising homeless people in New York and Washington – cities 350 kilometres apart.
Police believe the same man is responsible for shooting five people in the past nine days.
Unconfirmed reports have it that the man has shot a sixth victim.
Investigators say the same person is behind the murders, based on comparisons between each shooting and evidence from the scene.
The attacks came without incitement.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen).
… utterly motiveless, apart from the fact this guy has a grudge against people sleeping rough. He wears a mask. He’s a gunman who has struck five times in nine days in both New York and Washington, cities 350 kilometres apart…Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
We know it’s a youngish bloke… the modus operandi is the same in each case. He walks up to somebody who is homeless while they’re asleep. In some cases, he stabs them but, in all cases, he shoots them…Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
In two of the five times he struck… he also set a tent on fire… It’s grim. The idea that this guy is on the loose right now, and striking every day or two, it’s got the police departments of New York and DC extremely worried.Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
