Serial killer of homeless people on the loose in New York and Washington DC

Today at 04:50
Health & Wellness: Risk of too much salt intake
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dana Govender - Health Promotions Manager at The Heart and Stroke Foundation South Africa
Today at 05:46
Foreign national children struggling to get university funding
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Jessica Lawrence - Lawyer at Lawyers For Human Rights
Today at 06:10
Is the South African ad industry doing enough to rid itself of racial discrimination?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Zulaikha Patel
Today at 06:25
Drone fishing deemed illegal
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Yugen Govender - chair of SA Drone Angling Association
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday: Train services reinstated to Northern Line
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nana Zenani - Acting spokesperson for Metrorail
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: What a fifth Covid-19 wave could look like for SA
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Salim Abdool Karim
Today at 07:20
What the Labour Court ruling says about mandatory vaccinations
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Brett Abraham - Partner at Webber Wentzel
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel : Gender pay gap
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Gugu Mclaren-Ushewokunze, Head of Social Transformation at National Business Initiative
Today at 09:15
Agri SA on increasing food prices
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
kulani siweya
Today at 09:45
Pushback against new DSTV streaming rules - lawyer explains
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chanique Rautenbach - Attorney and senior associate at Barnard Inc. Attorneys
Today at 10:05
The History of Racial Slurs
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Gerhard van Hysten
Today at 10:30
Facing RDP evictions for bills they didn't get?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Celeste Holmes - Attorney at Holmes Attorneys
Today at 11:05
SA activist honoured internationally for bravery: Roegshanda Pascoe
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Roegshanda Pascoe - Chairperson at Manenburg Safety Forum
'FlySafair has not inflated ticket prices - it works on supply and demand' Bruce Whitfield talks to FlySafair's Kirby Gordon as accusations fly that the airline is profiting after Comair's suspension.
DMRE proposes limits on fuel sales per motorist to mitigate oil price impact Bruce Whitfield interviews the Automobile Association's Layton Beard about predicted fuel price hikes and the DMRE proposals.
'We've lost trust in SAPS', says Manenberg mom who's fed up with gang violence Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Manenberg activist Glynith Wessels and police ministry spokesperson Lirandzu Themba.
View all Local
Manenberg killings: 'Parents afraid to send kids to school in case they next' Roegshanda Pascoe, Chairperson  at Manenburg Safety Forum speaks to Africa Melane about the latest killings in the area.
Ukrainian pianist plays farewell melody before leaving bomb-torn home goes viral The emotional video of has tugged at heartstrings across the world and has already garnered over 1.6 million views.
'At least 3 Comair flights diverted for safe landing with passengers on board' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Luvuyo Silandela, senior legal and compliance manager at the South African Civil Aviation Authority.
View all Politics
Numsa members picket outside Comair demanding CEO's removal within 7 days Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo.
Competition authorities in South Africa gun for Facebook (Meta) The Competition Commission wants the social media behemoth to be prosecuted for abusing its dominance.
Pain and suffering… coming to a petrol station near you in April, and beyond Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Iraj Abedian, Chief Economist at Pan-African Investment & Research Services.
View all Business
'We booked Kulula months ago, now we're paying R3,5k each for a single flight' Disgruntled British Airways and Kulula customers share their frustrations with Eyewitness News on The Midday Report.
Tips to ensure you're insurance covers you for power surges and damaged goods Refilwe Moloto speaks to client experience partner at King Price Wynand van Vuuren about the impact of alternative power supplies.
'It's devastating' - Life coach helping people heal from trauma of infidelity Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Lesley Ann van Niftrik, the founder of Life After Infidelity 4U.
View all Lifestyle
Proteas to welcome Bangladesh in ODI, Test series; fans allowed in stadia The first of three ODIs start on 18 March at Centurion and the first of a two-match Test series gets under way in Durban on 31 Mar...
Cycle Tour sees first-time win for men's race, hat trick for Le Court De Billot Over 22,000 cyclists hit the road in Sunday's annual Cape Town Cycle Tour.
Thando Dlodlo's doping ban reduced for coming clean but teammates still suffer Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Khalid Galant, CEO of South African Institute for Drug Free Sport.
View all Sport
The Kyivness (The Kiffness) remixes Ukrainian folk song – tops charts worldwide John Maytham interviews David Scott of The Kyivness.
[WATCH] 'Me and the boys thought we'd fix potholes ourselves' - Sir Rod Stewart The iconic pop star posted Instagram videos of the group fixing the road saying his Ferrari cannot get through at all.
SA's Kim Engelbrecht on scoring top acting gigs: 'I'm a professional auditioner' Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to South African actress Kim Engelbrecht.
View all Entertainment
Serial killer of homeless people on the loose in New York and Washington DC Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
Gazillionaire Elon Musk challenges tyrant Vladimir Putin to 'single combat' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
[WATCH] Russian riot police drags woman for displaying sign saying 'two words' Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.
View all World
How do we get more entrepreneurs in the African ecosystem? After two years of physical disconnect, the moving parts of the African ecosystem can come together at GTR Africa.
Aspen SA finally signs deal with J & J to produce own branded Covid vaccine The Money Show talks to CEO Stephen Saad about Aspen Pharmacare's half-year results and its agreement with Johnson & Johnson.
Europe looks to Africa to wean itself off Russian gas - forever Lester Kiewit interviews Africa Report's Jean-Jacques Cornish.
View all Africa
'Toyota ad replaces body parts for car parts, ends up objectifying female form' Not going places - intersectional strategist Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show.
'Traumatic enough losing my wife, now bank's forcing me to sell my home' Why property co-owners need to get life insurance - Wendy Knowler relates the tale of a 72-year-old forced to sell his house.
State of Disaster was obsolete even before Omicron wave - Prof Madhi Bruce Whitfield talks to Shabir Madhi, Wits Professor of Vaccinology, about government's decision to extend the State of Disaster.
View all Opinion
Serial killer of homeless people on the loose in New York and Washington DC

A serial killer is on the loose, terrorising homeless people in New York and Washington – cities 350 kilometres apart.

Police believe the same man is responsible for shooting five people in the past nine days.

Unconfirmed reports have it that the man has shot a sixth victim.

Investigators say the same person is behind the murders, based on comparisons between each shooting and evidence from the scene.

The attacks came without incitement.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen).

… utterly motiveless, apart from the fact this guy has a grudge against people sleeping rough. He wears a mask. He’s a gunman who has struck five times in nine days in both New York and Washington, cities 350 kilometres apart…

Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

We know it’s a youngish bloke… the modus operandi is the same in each case. He walks up to somebody who is homeless while they’re asleep. In some cases, he stabs them but, in all cases, he shoots them…

Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

In two of the five times he struck… he also set a tent on fire… It’s grim. The idea that this guy is on the loose right now, and striking every day or two, it’s got the police departments of New York and DC extremely worried.

Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent



More from World

Gazillionaire Elon Musk challenges tyrant Vladimir Putin to 'single combat'

15 March 2022 3:37 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

[WATCH] Russian riot police drags woman for displaying sign saying 'two words'

15 March 2022 11:40 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

The Kyivness (The Kiffness) remixes Ukrainian folk song – tops charts worldwide

14 March 2022 6:01 PM

John Maytham interviews David Scott of The Kyivness.

[WATCH] 'Me and the boys thought we'd fix potholes ourselves' - Sir Rod Stewart

14 March 2022 10:54 AM

The iconic pop star posted Instagram videos of the group fixing the road saying his Ferrari cannot get through at all.

Ukrainian pianist plays farewell melody before leaving bomb-torn home goes viral

14 March 2022 10:18 AM

The emotional video of has tugged at heartstrings across the world and has already garnered over 1.6 million views.

UK households will get paid nearly R7k per month to host Ukrainian refugees

13 March 2022 6:21 PM

CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King chats to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the top stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.

'Putin needs Kyiv victory, but we Ukrainians won't give it to him as a gift'

11 March 2022 6:05 PM

John Maytham checks in with Ukrainian journalist Mika Skoryk as she travels west to get her family across the border to safety.

Police wrongly arrest Black Panther director Ryan Coogler for bank robbery

11 March 2022 2:54 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

'Ramaphosa spoke to Putin, but did he speak to Zelenskyy?'

11 March 2022 2:03 PM

Mandy Wiener asks Steven Gruzd of the South African Institute of International Affairs what role South Africa can play.

Russians sell McDonald’s on black-market for R5000 a meal

11 March 2022 12:53 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

DMRE proposes limits on fuel sales per motorist to mitigate oil price impact

Business Local

State of Disaster was obsolete even before Omicron wave - Prof Madhi

Business Local Opinion Politics

Gazillionaire Elon Musk challenges tyrant Vladimir Putin to 'single combat'

World

SAA assures customers it won't increase prices amid demand for domestic flights

15 March 2022 8:43 PM

15 March 2022 8:43 PM

WFP concerned about Russia-Ukraine war's impact on wheat supply in Africa

15 March 2022 8:38 PM

15 March 2022 8:38 PM

130 CoJ staff to forge ahead with legal action as their jobs are at stake

15 March 2022 8:20 PM

15 March 2022 8:20 PM

