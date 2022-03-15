DMRE proposes limits on fuel sales per motorist to mitigate oil price impact





The volatility of global oil prices has everyone worried about the extent of the next fuel price increase.

Last week oil reached $140 a barrel; this week it dropped below $100.

What is certain is that consumers are going to be hit with fuel price hikes in the next month.

Layton Beard, spokesperson for the Automobile Association (AA), says prices are going to be pushed to new record highs in April.

When you look at the trajectory of oil over the last couple of weeks and the dip it took today... What's going to happen in the next week is anybody's guess. Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association

Based on yesterday's figures [Monday]... currently we're looking at an increase of about R2.20 for petrol, R3.20 for diesel, and R2.60 for illuminating paraffin which is going to hurt the poor, especially as we go into winter. Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association

Some governments are already introducing measures to mitigate the rising prices, include a bill to reduce fuel taxes (Brazil) and an increase in subsidy caps on petrol (Japan).

Beard notes that there have been calls for the South African government to scrap the fuel levy.

That might sound like a great idea but how would that R90 billion be recovered for the fiscus? he asks.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) on Tuesday presented a range of proposals in Parliament.

Possible mitigation measures.... would be strict enforcement of speed limits, encouraging working from home again, limits on diesel quotas exported, and even the possibility of limiting the amount of fuel per motorist should the situation deteriorate even further. Tseliso Maqubela, Deputy Director General - Dept of Mineral Resources and Energy

Beard notes that the DMRE did not explain how limiting fuel sales per motorist would be policed.

Also it's not a great idea. People may need fuel for emergency situations. In a country where electricity supply is not guaranteed people may use it for their generators. Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association

I think the DMRE is out of its depth! Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

