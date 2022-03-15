DMRE proposes limits on fuel sales per motorist to mitigate oil price impact
The volatility of global oil prices has everyone worried about the extent of the next fuel price increase.
Last week oil reached $140 a barrel; this week it dropped below $100.
What is certain is that consumers are going to be hit with fuel price hikes in the next month.
Layton Beard, spokesperson for the Automobile Association (AA), says prices are going to be pushed to new record highs in April.
When you look at the trajectory of oil over the last couple of weeks and the dip it took today... What's going to happen in the next week is anybody's guess.Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association
Based on yesterday's figures [Monday]... currently we're looking at an increase of about R2.20 for petrol, R3.20 for diesel, and R2.60 for illuminating paraffin which is going to hurt the poor, especially as we go into winter.Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association
Some governments are already introducing measures to mitigate the rising prices, include a bill to reduce fuel taxes (Brazil) and an increase in subsidy caps on petrol (Japan).
Beard notes that there have been calls for the South African government to scrap the fuel levy.
That might sound like a great idea but how would that R90 billion be recovered for the fiscus? he asks.
The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) on Tuesday presented a range of proposals in Parliament.
Possible mitigation measures.... would be strict enforcement of speed limits, encouraging working from home again, limits on diesel quotas exported, and even the possibility of limiting the amount of fuel per motorist should the situation deteriorate even further.Tseliso Maqubela, Deputy Director General - Dept of Mineral Resources and Energy
Beard notes that the DMRE did not explain how limiting fuel sales per motorist would be policed.
Also it's not a great idea. People may need fuel for emergency situations. In a country where electricity supply is not guaranteed people may use it for their generators.Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association
I think the DMRE is out of its depth!Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
Listen to the conversation on The Money Show:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/bizoon/bizoon1602/bizoon160200048/52676686-d%C3%A9tail-d-une-main-tenant-une-pompe-%C3%A0-carburant-dans-une-station.jpg
More from Business
'Toyota ad replaces body parts for car parts, ends up objectifying female form'
Not going places - intersectional strategist Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show.Read More
'Traumatic enough losing my wife, now bank's forcing me to sell my home'
Why property co-owners need to get life insurance - Wendy Knowler relates the tale of a 72-year-old forced to sell his house.Read More
State of Disaster was obsolete even before Omicron wave - Prof Madhi
Bruce Whitfield talks to Shabir Madhi, Wits Professor of Vaccinology, about government's decision to extend the State of Disaster.Read More
'FlySafair has not inflated ticket prices - it works on supply and demand'
Bruce Whitfield talks to FlySafair's Kirby Gordon as accusations fly that the airline is profiting after Comair's suspension.Read More
Numsa members picket outside Comair demanding CEO's removal within 7 days
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo.Read More
Competition authorities in South Africa gun for Facebook (Meta)
The Competition Commission wants the social media behemoth to be prosecuted for abusing its dominance.Read More
Pain and suffering… coming to a petrol station near you in April, and beyond
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Iraj Abedian, Chief Economist at Pan-African Investment & Research Services.Read More
'An immediate risk to passengers. We’re not confident they’re safe'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Phindiwe "Phindi" Gwebu of the South African Civil Aviation Authority.Read More
Sun International is finally making money again – as gambling recovers
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Anthony Leeming, CEO at Sun International Group.Read More
More from Local
'Traumatic enough losing my wife, now bank's forcing me to sell my home'
Why property co-owners need to get life insurance - Wendy Knowler relates the tale of a 72-year-old forced to sell his house.Read More
State of Disaster was obsolete even before Omicron wave - Prof Madhi
Bruce Whitfield talks to Shabir Madhi, Wits Professor of Vaccinology, about government's decision to extend the State of Disaster.Read More
'FlySafair has not inflated ticket prices - it works on supply and demand'
Bruce Whitfield talks to FlySafair's Kirby Gordon as accusations fly that the airline is profiting after Comair's suspension.Read More
'We've lost trust in SAPS', says Manenberg mom who's fed up with gang violence
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Manenberg activist Glynith Wessels and police ministry spokesperson Lirandzu Themba.Read More
'Foolish' to extend State of Disaster to prevent infections – Prof Madhi
Mandy Wiener interviews Shabir Madhi, Professor of Vaccinology at the University of the Witwatersrand.Read More
Epidemiologist tired of SA govt's weak 'excuses' for extending state of disaster
Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to epidemiologist and public health expert Dr Jo Barnes.Read More
'It doesn't make sense' - Bike rental biz up in arms over proposed Promenade ban
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Up Cycles co-owner Jared Chaitowitz and the City of Cape Town's Rob Quintas.Read More
Manenberg killings: 'Parents afraid to send kids to school in case they next'
Roegshanda Pascoe, Chairperson at Manenburg Safety Forum speaks to Africa Melane about the latest killings in the area.Read More
[SPECIAL REPORT] Pain, fear, hunger & hope: one day in a teenage parent's life
It's been two years since the state of disaster was declared and during that time teenage parenthood reached an all-time high.Read More