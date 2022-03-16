Streaming issues? Report here
European leaders defiantly meet in besieged Kyiv while Russia keeps on pummeling

16 March 2022 9:29 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Russia
Ukraine
Poland
Czech Republic
Slovenia
Joe Biden
EU summit
NATO summit
Antony Blinken
Kyiv

Three courageous EU Prime Ministers are meeting President Zelenskyy in Kyiv as Russia steps up its bombardment of the city.

The Prime Ministers of Poland (Mateusz Morawiecki), the Czech Republic (Petr Fiala) and Slovenia (Janez Janša) are risking their lives in a spectacularly defiant act of solidarity with Ukraine.

The trio, who travelled by train, met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his besieged capital Kyiv on Tuesday as Russian forces kept on heavily bombarding the city.

Central Europe. © lesniewski/123rf.com

RELATED: The Kyivness (The Kiffness) remixes Ukrainian folk song – tops charts worldwide

US President Joe Biden will visit Europe next week for an emergency Nato summit and an EU summit.

Biden referred to the US backing of its allies as “ironclad”.

“This war is going to end with an independent Ukraine,” said Secretary of State Antony Blinken, “and at some point, it's going to end without Vladimir Putin."

Meanwhile, the humanitarian catastrophe is spiralling out of control with decomposing bodies littering some streets for days.

More than three million people (including 1.4 million children) have fled Ukraine since the invasion began.

More than a million people are internally displaced, with many having to avoid Russian troops by braving minefields.

RELATED: European leaders in defiant Kyiv trip as Russia closes in - Eyewitness News




