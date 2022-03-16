European leaders defiantly meet in besieged Kyiv while Russia keeps on pummeling
The Prime Ministers of Poland (Mateusz Morawiecki), the Czech Republic (Petr Fiala) and Slovenia (Janez Janša) are risking their lives in a spectacularly defiant act of solidarity with Ukraine.
The trio, who travelled by train, met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his besieged capital Kyiv on Tuesday as Russian forces kept on heavily bombarding the city.
US President Joe Biden will visit Europe next week for an emergency Nato summit and an EU summit.
Biden referred to the US backing of its allies as “ironclad”.
“This war is going to end with an independent Ukraine,” said Secretary of State Antony Blinken, “and at some point, it's going to end without Vladimir Putin."
Meanwhile, the humanitarian catastrophe is spiralling out of control with decomposing bodies littering some streets for days.
More than three million people (including 1.4 million children) have fled Ukraine since the invasion began.
More than a million people are internally displaced, with many having to avoid Russian troops by braving minefields.
