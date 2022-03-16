Expect 5th wave of Covid-19 by early May - Professor Salim Abdool Karim
-
Now is a good time to ease restrictions while infections are low
-
A fifth wave of infections, however, is a certainty – expect it by the beginning of May
-
The only regulations that still make sense are indoor masking, curbs on indoor mass-gatherings and indoor vaccine mandates
A fifth wave of Covid-19 infections is likely by winter, perhaps earlier, according to Health Minister Joe Phaahla.
On Tuesday, Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma extended the National State of Disaster until 15 April.
Around the world, societies are getting back to normal, except for “zero-Covid” China where infections are at a two-year high and tens of millions of people are back in hard lockdown.
A recent, peer-reviewed study has shown that at least 85% of people in South Africa have some kind of immunity, either through prior infection(s) and/or vaccination.
What would a fifth wave of Covid-19 look like in South Africa?
Refilwe Moloto asked clinical infectious diseases epidemiologist Professor Salim Abdool Karim (scroll up to listen).
We are now in a low-transmission period, so this is a good time to ease some of our restrictions… But we must remember… we are expecting our fifth wave… We can expect it will occur somewhere at the beginning of May…Professor Salim Abdool Karim, epidemiologist
There are just a few restrictions we need to keep in place… like restricting indoor mass-gatherings… keeping indoor masks – I would do away with them outdoors - … We need indoor vaccine mandates… We need to watch [for new] variants…Professor Salim Abdool Karim, epidemiologist
Last week in the journal Nature… they did an assessment… People who have had Covid, even if it was mild, their brain size went smaller… you are losing brain mass! …Professor Salim Abdool Karim, epidemiologist
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_150578575_second-wave-virus-surge-outbreak-and-pandemic-and-covid-crisis-or-influenza-as-dangerous-flu-strain-.html?vti=n6bp3xcs838pqxb81v-1-3
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
UDM joins AfriForum in court challenge against Covid-19 State of Disaster
Mandy Wiener interviews United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa.Read More
Almost everybody has had Covid – even BEFORE Omicron, suggests study
A new study finds that about 85% of Gauteng residents have been infected by Covid-19, says Prof Shabir Madhi.Read More
We want to blow the lid off Covid-19 vaccine secrecy - Health Justice Initiative
Mandy Wiener interviews Health Justice Initiative founder Fatima Hassan.Read More
'South Africa should now move on from Covid-19 and end restrictions'
Mike Wills interviews Jeremy Nel, an infectious diseases specialist at Wits University.Read More
Patrick Soon-Shiong, the planet's richest doctor, returns to SA with big plans
Patrick Soon-Shiong spoke to CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto about science, his career and his love for the country and its people.Read More
'Zero Covid' Hong Kong is rapidly losing its grip
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
'End the National State of Disaster, President Ramaphosa!'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Fedhasa Chairperson Rosemary Anderson.Read More
Beginning of the end of the Covid-19 pandemic in Europe?
Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Daniel Pelz.Read More
Is the Covid-19 pandemic starting to end?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Lessells, infectious disease specialist of the University of KwaZulu Natal.Read More