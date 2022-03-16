Expect 5th wave of Covid-19 by early May - Professor Salim Abdool Karim





Now is a good time to ease restrictions while infections are low

A fifth wave of infections, however, is a certainty – expect it by the beginning of May

The only regulations that still make sense are indoor masking, curbs on indoor mass-gatherings and indoor vaccine mandates

A fifth wave of Covid-19 infections is likely by winter, perhaps earlier, according to Health Minister Joe Phaahla.

On Tuesday, Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma extended the National State of Disaster until 15 April.

Around the world, societies are getting back to normal, except for “zero-Covid” China where infections are at a two-year high and tens of millions of people are back in hard lockdown.

A recent, peer-reviewed study has shown that at least 85% of people in South Africa have some kind of immunity, either through prior infection(s) and/or vaccination.

© lightwise/123rf.com

What would a fifth wave of Covid-19 look like in South Africa?

Refilwe Moloto asked clinical infectious diseases epidemiologist Professor Salim Abdool Karim (scroll up to listen).

We are now in a low-transmission period, so this is a good time to ease some of our restrictions… But we must remember… we are expecting our fifth wave… We can expect it will occur somewhere at the beginning of May… Professor Salim Abdool Karim, epidemiologist

There are just a few restrictions we need to keep in place… like restricting indoor mass-gatherings… keeping indoor masks – I would do away with them outdoors - … We need indoor vaccine mandates… We need to watch [for new] variants… Professor Salim Abdool Karim, epidemiologist