Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Is DStv's new 'one account, one stream at a time' rule even legal?

16 March 2022 11:27 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
DStv
streaming
legal

Lester Kiewit speaks to Attorney at Barnard Inc. Attorneys Chanique Rautenbach about the legal argument to be made.
  • Attorney Chanique Rautencah explains the legal argument that could be made to stop DStv limiting stream to one device at a time
  • Rautenbach notes that a general clause in DStv's Ts&Cs allows it to change its rules at any time - but says the courts may decide this is not substantively fair
  • A class-action case would likely be required in order to test this in court, she says
© pavelmuravev/123rf.com

DStv's news last month that it will limit streaming to one device at a time from 22 March has been met with anger and many question the legality of this decision. The entertainment company has said Premium DStv customers will also be limited in this way.

Rautenbach says a number of clients have approached the firm complaining about the new rules.

They are very unhappy that they may not stream to multiple devices at the same time as of 22 March.

Chanique Rautenbach, Attorney and Senior Associate at Barnard Inc. Attorneys

She says the advice they give clients is to read the terms and conditions one consents to when signing up for the service. In the electronic age these terms and conditions are often on the company's website, she adds.

There is usually a very small disclaimer in any type of invoice or contract where you sign up, where you have to do a tick-box exercise to state that you consent to those terms and conditions.

Chanique Rautenbach, Attorney and Senior Associate at Barnard Inc. Attorneys

The issue will have to be challenged in court to determine which party is correct in its understanding, she notes.

But the problem we are seeing is you actually consent to a clause that says that DStv can at any time amend the terms and conditions and you will be bound thereby.

Chanique Rautenbach, Attorney and Senior Associate at Barnard Inc. Attorneys

She says the company has a wide range of terms and conditions which they update periodically on their website.

Currently, the Ts&Cs on the DStv website make mention that the streaming is allowed to multiple devices but this will be changed unilaterally to restrict this to only one.

Rautenbach says while customers claim this is not what they signed up for, the DSTV clause stating it can at any time amend the terms and conditions and customers will be bound thereby, makes it difficult to dispute.

The legal argument to be made would then focus on this general disclaimer clause rather than the issue of the numbers of streams allowed at any one time, she notes.

The court will need to consider whether that clause that allows you to change your contract unilaterally is substantively fair - and what they will look at is whether the material term of the contract - the reason the DStv client has signed up - has now been changed to the point that it would have changed their decision to sign up for DStv at the onset.

Chanique Rautenbach, Attorney and Senior Associate at Barnard Inc. Attorneys

She believes it will require a class action from multiple DStv clients.


































