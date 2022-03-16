Is DStv's new 'one account, one stream at a time' rule even legal?
- Attorney Chanique Rautencah explains the legal argument that could be made to stop DStv limiting stream to one device at a time
- Rautenbach notes that a general clause in DStv's Ts&Cs allows it to change its rules at any time - but says the courts may decide this is not substantively fair
- A class-action case would likely be required in order to test this in court, she says
DStv's news last month that it will limit streaming to one device at a time from 22 March has been met with anger and many question the legality of this decision. The entertainment company has said Premium DStv customers will also be limited in this way.
Rautenbach says a number of clients have approached the firm complaining about the new rules.
They are very unhappy that they may not stream to multiple devices at the same time as of 22 March.Chanique Rautenbach, Attorney and Senior Associate at Barnard Inc. Attorneys
She says the advice they give clients is to read the terms and conditions one consents to when signing up for the service. In the electronic age these terms and conditions are often on the company's website, she adds.
There is usually a very small disclaimer in any type of invoice or contract where you sign up, where you have to do a tick-box exercise to state that you consent to those terms and conditions.Chanique Rautenbach, Attorney and Senior Associate at Barnard Inc. Attorneys
The issue will have to be challenged in court to determine which party is correct in its understanding, she notes.
But the problem we are seeing is you actually consent to a clause that says that DStv can at any time amend the terms and conditions and you will be bound thereby.Chanique Rautenbach, Attorney and Senior Associate at Barnard Inc. Attorneys
She says the company has a wide range of terms and conditions which they update periodically on their website.
Currently, the Ts&Cs on the DStv website make mention that the streaming is allowed to multiple devices but this will be changed unilaterally to restrict this to only one.
Rautenbach says while customers claim this is not what they signed up for, the DSTV clause stating it can at any time amend the terms and conditions and customers will be bound thereby, makes it difficult to dispute.
The legal argument to be made would then focus on this general disclaimer clause rather than the issue of the numbers of streams allowed at any one time, she notes.
The court will need to consider whether that clause that allows you to change your contract unilaterally is substantively fair - and what they will look at is whether the material term of the contract - the reason the DStv client has signed up - has now been changed to the point that it would have changed their decision to sign up for DStv at the onset.Chanique Rautenbach, Attorney and Senior Associate at Barnard Inc. Attorneys
She believes it will require a class action from multiple DStv clients.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_148542247_multimedia-streaming-concept-hand-holding-remote-control-tv-screen-with-lot-of-pictures-vod-content-.html?vti=oa6o7or5h7uh1pbhlt-1-1
More from Business
UDM joins AfriForum in court challenge against Covid-19 State of Disaster
Mandy Wiener interviews United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa.Read More
'We foresee war in Ukraine to have ripple effect on staple food in South Africa'
Lester Kiewit interviews Agri SA agricultural economist Kulani Siweya.Read More
YEP! Puts the focus on SMEs by enhancing their digital presence
Yep! is here to help businesses enhance their digital presence, increase visibility and improve engagement with customers.Read More
'Toyota ad replaces body parts for car parts, ends up objectifying female form'
Not going places - intersectional strategist Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show.Read More
'Traumatic enough losing my wife, now bank's forcing me to sell my home'
Why property co-owners need to get life insurance - Wendy Knowler relates the tale of a 72-year-old forced to sell his house.Read More
State of Disaster was obsolete even before Omicron wave - Prof Madhi
Bruce Whitfield talks to Shabir Madhi, Wits Professor of Vaccinology, about government's decision to extend the State of Disaster.Read More
'FlySafair has not inflated ticket prices - it works on supply and demand'
Bruce Whitfield talks to FlySafair's Kirby Gordon as accusations fly that the airline is profiting after Comair's suspension.Read More
DMRE proposes limits on fuel sales per motorist to mitigate oil price impact
Bruce Whitfield interviews the Automobile Association's Layton Beard about predicted fuel price hikes and the DMRE proposals.Read More
Numsa members picket outside Comair demanding CEO's removal within 7 days
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo.Read More
More from Lifestyle
'Toyota ad replaces body parts for car parts, ends up objectifying female form'
Not going places - intersectional strategist Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show.Read More
'Traumatic enough losing my wife, now bank's forcing me to sell my home'
Why property co-owners need to get life insurance - Wendy Knowler relates the tale of a 72-year-old forced to sell his house.Read More
'FlySafair has not inflated ticket prices - it works on supply and demand'
Bruce Whitfield talks to FlySafair's Kirby Gordon as accusations fly that the airline is profiting after Comair's suspension.Read More
'We booked Kulula months ago, now we're paying R3,5k each for a single flight'
Disgruntled British Airways and Kulula customers share their frustrations with Eyewitness News on The Midday Report.Read More
Tips to ensure you're insurance covers you for power surges and damaged goods
Refilwe Moloto speaks to client experience partner at King Price Wynand van Vuuren about the impact of alternative power supplies.Read More
'It's devastating' - Life coach helping people heal from trauma of infidelity
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Lesley Ann van Niftrik, the founder of Life After Infidelity 4U.Read More
Vitamin drips are all the rage. The IV Bar founder shares everthing we must know
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Keri Rudolph, the founder and CEO of The IV Bar Group.Read More
[WATCH] Beautiful - Adidas partners with SA brand to showcase Tsonga design
Joe Public's Pepe Marais talks about the Adidas collab with Rich Mnisi on The Money Show's Heros and Zeros.Read More
Local initiative building social cohesion through free surfing lessons
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Salty Hour spokesperson Brett Sanderson.Read More
More from Entertainment
The Kyivness (The Kiffness) remixes Ukrainian folk song – tops charts worldwide
John Maytham interviews David Scott of The Kyivness.Read More
[WATCH] 'Me and the boys thought we'd fix potholes ourselves' - Sir Rod Stewart
The iconic pop star posted Instagram videos of the group fixing the road saying his Ferrari cannot get through at all.Read More
SA's Kim Engelbrecht on scoring top acting gigs: 'I'm a professional auditioner'
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to South African actress Kim Engelbrecht.Read More
Looking for something to do this weekend? These are Sara-Jayne King's top picks
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend.Read More
Police wrongly arrest Black Panther director Ryan Coogler for bank robbery
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Lester and Refilwe reenact scene from upcoming CT play 'May I Have This Dance'
CapeTalk hosts Refilwe Moloto and Lester Kiewit read a scene from the upcoming theatre production 'May I Have This Dance'.Read More
That's the Spirit! Thuso Mbedu bags Best Female Performance at Spirit Awards
Thuso Mbedu wins the Best Female Performance in a New Scripted Series award for 'The Underground Railroad' at the Spirit Awards.Read More
'I didn't suspect she was a scammer' - the real Neff Davis from 'Inventing Anna'
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to real-life Neff Davis from 'Inventing Anna'.Read More
Local actress Melissa de Vries is determined to create her own success
Weekend Breakfast Sara-Jayne King speaks to actress, dancer and TV presenter, Melissa de Vries.Read More