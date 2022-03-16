Kim K's 'get off your ass and work' comment slated amidst gender pay gap crisis
Last week a video clip of Kim Kardashian’s views of women in the workforce went viral. Many criticised the reality star's claims that women do not want to put in the effort required to succeed in the workplace.
I have the best advice for women in business: get your f*g ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.Kim Kardashian - US Reality TV star and businesswoman
This comes on the back of the social media disaster on International Women’s Day where companies around the world wanted to make sure the world knew how much they cared about women whilst being proven by many that they don’t.
Instead of Kardashian’s words of “advice” coming across as motivational, it landed with many as being a privileged white woman being blinded by her own ignorant biases.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Norwegian Minister for Culture and Equality Anette Trettebergstuen and the Head of the National Business Initiative Gugu McLaren-Ushewokunze, interrogating why the problems with the gender pay gap disparity go beyond structural problems in economics and legislature and how Covid-19 created a breeding ground for this disparity to thrive.
Despite the anti-discriminatory laws outlined in the Constitution, statistics released in the 2021 Gender Pay Gap Pilot Report, reveal women in South Africa received R72.44 for every R100 made by a man for a similar position across all size and sectors.
Similarly, Norway’s Equality and Anti-discriminatory Act made it illegal for there to be a pay gap between genders for similar reasons. Though this law made strides in gender equality in the workplace, there remained a gender pay gap where women earned 87.5% of what men earned.
According to Trettebergstuen, for Norway, a big part of this disparity lay in the disproportionate percentage of women who work part-time versus their male counterparts where 35% of working women have part-time jobs compared to the mere 15% of working men.
Women who work part-time are not able to care for [themselves] and they are dependent on someone else, maybe a husband that could also pay the bills. We need women to be more economically independent and, therefore, safe and also free to decide for [themselves] in their lives.Anette Trettebergstuen - Norwegian Minister for Culture and Equality
This was intensified by the Covid-19 pandemic where Trettebergstuen highlighted women who had children tended to fall behind in the workforce as they had to juggle both work and domestic-related responsibilities.
South African women have faced a similar plight where women head most households in the country, says McLaren-Ushewokunze.
In addition to that, these households [headed by women] have a higher dependency-ratio. That means that they look after more people than male-headed households so there is an additional kind of burden that's placed on it. And, I think, that coupled with the view of traditionally women's roles also adds that additional burden.Gugu McLaren-Ushewokunze - Head of the National Business Initiative
This is what makes Kardashian’s views even more concerning say critics.
Refilwe Moloto notes that common rhetoric espoused by men that in the era of the Covid-19 pandemic, women do not want to return to work, ignores the fact that working environments are often not supportive of working mothers.
We tend to fall behind when we have children, and then we stay home with the children. Things happen at the workplace that salary develops and the career goes on but the women fall behind.Anette Trettebergstuen - Norwegian Minister for Culture and Equality
