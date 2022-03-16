Kim K's 'get off your ass and work' comment slated amidst gender pay gap crisis

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Tone-deaf' Bolt reportedly offers assault victims free rides and food discounts Brands behaving badly - Intersectional strategist Dr Sizakele Marutlulle discusses the Bolt saga with Bruce Whitfield. 16 March 2022 8:08 PM
Racial slurs and SA history: 'We negotiate language all the time' Lester Kiewit speaks to Afrikaans and Dutch linguistics Prof Gerhard van Huyssteen about the history of racial slurs in SA. 16 March 2022 6:10 PM
Cape Town anglers strongly divided on the banning of drone fishing Yugen Govender, chair of the SA Drone Angling Association, spoke to Refilwe Moloto about the new regulations on drone fishing 16 March 2022 2:38 PM
View all Local
Standard Bank to cut finance for coal power projects, stripping natural forests Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank's Kenny Fihla about the climate policy the Group revealed on Wednesday. 16 March 2022 7:10 PM
UDM joins AfriForum in court challenge against Covid-19 State of Disaster Mandy Wiener interviews United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa. 16 March 2022 1:47 PM
State of Disaster was obsolete even before Omicron wave - Prof Madhi Bruce Whitfield talks to Shabir Madhi, Wits Professor of Vaccinology, about government's decision to extend the State of Disaster. 15 March 2022 8:21 PM
View all Politics
Don't get duped into debt review on the phone with promises of lower repayments Unsolicited calls promising hugely reduced monthly instalments? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates on The Money Show. 16 March 2022 8:42 PM
State Capture on a grand scale What Malaysia’s state capture may tell us about what South Africa can expect 16 March 2022 7:15 PM
Corporates are calling staff back to the office, we're grateful- Growthpoint CEO The Money Show interviews Group CEO Norbert Sasse about Growthpoint Properties' half-year results. 16 March 2022 6:45 PM
View all Business
Biggest increases to fuel prices in South Africa’s history coming in April The Automobile Association (AA) predicts fuel price increases that will cause much pain and suffering. 16 March 2022 3:03 PM
Is DStv's new 'one account, one stream at a time' rule even legal? Lester Kiewit speaks to Attorney at Barnard Inc. Attorneys Chanique Rautenbach about the legal argument to be made. 16 March 2022 11:27 AM
'Toyota ad replaces body parts for car parts, ends up objectifying female form' Not going places - intersectional strategist Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show. 15 March 2022 9:03 PM
View all Lifestyle
Proteas to welcome Bangladesh in ODI, Test series; fans allowed in stadia The first of three ODIs start on 18 March at Centurion and the first of a two-match Test series gets under way in Durban on 31 Mar... 15 March 2022 10:43 AM
Cycle Tour sees first-time win for men’s race, hat trick for Le Court De Billot Over 22,000 cyclists hit the road in Sunday's annual Cape Town Cycle Tour. 13 March 2022 4:42 PM
Thando Dlodlo's doping ban reduced for coming clean but teammates still suffer Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Khalid Galant, CEO of South African Institute for Drug Free Sport. 10 March 2022 11:48 AM
View all Sport
Is DStv's new 'one account, one stream at a time' rule even legal? Lester Kiewit speaks to Attorney at Barnard Inc. Attorneys Chanique Rautenbach about the legal argument to be made. 16 March 2022 11:27 AM
The Kyivness (The Kiffness) remixes Ukrainian folk song – tops charts worldwide John Maytham interviews David Scott of The Kyivness. 14 March 2022 6:01 PM
[WATCH] 'Me and the boys thought we'd fix potholes ourselves' - Sir Rod Stewart The iconic pop star posted Instagram videos of the group fixing the road saying his Ferrari cannot get through at all. 14 March 2022 10:54 AM
View all Entertainment
European leaders defiantly meet in besieged Kyiv while Russia keeps on pummeling Three courageous EU Prime Ministers are meeting President Zelenskyy in Kyiv as Russia steps up its bombardment of the city. 16 March 2022 9:29 AM
Serial killer of homeless people on the loose in New York and Washington DC Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 15 March 2022 4:43 PM
Gazillionaire Elon Musk challenges tyrant Vladimir Putin to 'single combat' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 15 March 2022 3:37 PM
View all World
Standard Bank to cut finance for coal power projects, stripping natural forests Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank's Kenny Fihla about the climate policy the Group revealed on Wednesday. 16 March 2022 7:10 PM
YEP! Puts the focus on SMEs by enhancing their digital presence Yep! is here to help businesses enhance their digital presence, increase visibility and improve engagement with customers. 16 March 2022 7:56 AM
How do we get more entrepreneurs in the African ecosystem? After two years of physical disconnect, the moving parts of the African ecosystem can come together at GTR Africa. 14 March 2022 5:02 PM
View all Africa
Don't get duped into debt review on the phone with promises of lower repayments Unsolicited calls promising hugely reduced monthly instalments? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates on The Money Show. 16 March 2022 8:42 PM
UDM joins AfriForum in court challenge against Covid-19 State of Disaster Mandy Wiener interviews United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa. 16 March 2022 1:47 PM
'We foresee war in Ukraine to have ripple effect on staple food in South Africa' Lester Kiewit interviews Agri SA agricultural economist Kulani Siweya. 16 March 2022 12:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Kim K's 'get off your ass and work' comment slated amidst gender pay gap crisis

16 March 2022 6:03 PM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Kim Kardashian
Gender inequality
Norway
Gender pay gap
International Women's Day
COVID-19

Refilwe Moloto interrogates deeper pay gap issues with Anette Trettebergstuen and Gugu McLaren-Ushewokunze.
© gaudilab/123rf.com

Last week a video clip of Kim Kardashian’s views of women in the workforce went viral. Many criticised the reality star's claims that women do not want to put in the effort required to succeed in the workplace.

I have the best advice for women in business: get your f*g ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.

Kim Kardashian - US Reality TV star and businesswoman

This comes on the back of the social media disaster on International Women’s Day where companies around the world wanted to make sure the world knew how much they cared about women whilst being proven by many that they don’t.

Instead of Kardashian’s words of “advice” coming across as motivational, it landed with many as being a privileged white woman being blinded by her own ignorant biases.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Norwegian Minister for Culture and Equality Anette Trettebergstuen and the Head of the National Business Initiative Gugu McLaren-Ushewokunze, interrogating why the problems with the gender pay gap disparity go beyond structural problems in economics and legislature and how Covid-19 created a breeding ground for this disparity to thrive.

Despite the anti-discriminatory laws outlined in the Constitution, statistics released in the 2021 Gender Pay Gap Pilot Report, reveal women in South Africa received R72.44 for every R100 made by a man for a similar position across all size and sectors.

Similarly, Norway’s Equality and Anti-discriminatory Act made it illegal for there to be a pay gap between genders for similar reasons. Though this law made strides in gender equality in the workplace, there remained a gender pay gap where women earned 87.5% of what men earned.

According to Trettebergstuen, for Norway, a big part of this disparity lay in the disproportionate percentage of women who work part-time versus their male counterparts where 35% of working women have part-time jobs compared to the mere 15% of working men.

Women who work part-time are not able to care for [themselves] and they are dependent on someone else, maybe a husband that could also pay the bills. We need women to be more economically independent and, therefore, safe and also free to decide for [themselves] in their lives.

Anette Trettebergstuen - Norwegian Minister for Culture and Equality

This was intensified by the Covid-19 pandemic where Trettebergstuen highlighted women who had children tended to fall behind in the workforce as they had to juggle both work and domestic-related responsibilities.

South African women have faced a similar plight where women head most households in the country, says McLaren-Ushewokunze.

In addition to that, these households [headed by women] have a higher dependency-ratio. That means that they look after more people than male-headed households so there is an additional kind of burden that's placed on it. And, I think, that coupled with the view of traditionally women's roles also adds that additional burden.

Gugu McLaren-Ushewokunze - Head of the National Business Initiative

This is what makes Kardashian’s views even more concerning say critics.

Refilwe Moloto notes that common rhetoric espoused by men that in the era of the Covid-19 pandemic, women do not want to return to work, ignores the fact that working environments are often not supportive of working mothers.

We tend to fall behind when we have children, and then we stay home with the children. Things happen at the workplace that salary develops and the career goes on but the women fall behind.

Anette Trettebergstuen - Norwegian Minister for Culture and Equality



16 March 2022 6:03 PM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Kim Kardashian
Gender inequality
Norway
Gender pay gap
International Women's Day
COVID-19

More from Business

Don't get duped into debt review on the phone with promises of lower repayments

16 March 2022 8:42 PM

Unsolicited calls promising hugely reduced monthly instalments? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Tone-deaf' Bolt reportedly offers assault victims free rides and food discounts

16 March 2022 8:08 PM

Brands behaving badly - Intersectional strategist Dr Sizakele Marutlulle discusses the Bolt saga with Bruce Whitfield.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

State Capture on a grand scale

16 March 2022 7:15 PM

What Malaysia’s state capture may tell us about what South Africa can expect

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Standard Bank to cut finance for coal power projects, stripping natural forests

16 March 2022 7:10 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank's Kenny Fihla about the climate policy the Group revealed on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Corporates are calling staff back to the office, we're grateful- Growthpoint CEO

16 March 2022 6:45 PM

The Money Show interviews Group CEO Norbert Sasse about Growthpoint Properties' half-year results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Biggest increases to fuel prices in South Africa’s history coming in April

16 March 2022 3:03 PM

The Automobile Association (AA) predicts fuel price increases that will cause much pain and suffering.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SAP becomes latest multinational ordered to 'pay back the money'

16 March 2022 2:34 PM

The SIU has ordered SAP to pay back more than R413m to the Dept of Water and Sanitation over a dodgy software license agreement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UDM joins AfriForum in court challenge against Covid-19 State of Disaster

16 March 2022 1:47 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We foresee war in Ukraine to have ripple effect on staple food in South Africa'

16 March 2022 12:44 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Agri SA agricultural economist Kulani Siweya.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is DStv's new 'one account, one stream at a time' rule even legal?

16 March 2022 11:27 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Attorney at Barnard Inc. Attorneys Chanique Rautenbach about the legal argument to be made.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Is DStv's new 'one account, one stream at a time' rule even legal?

Business Lifestyle Entertainment

Standard Bank to cut finance for coal power projects, stripping natural forests

Business Politics Africa

Biggest increases to fuel prices in South Africa’s history coming in April

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Unisa meets with Nehawu after disgruntled workers disrupt graduation ceremony

16 March 2022 8:40 PM

Health dept publishes proposed COVID regulations for public comment

16 March 2022 8:16 PM

Russia blocks access to BBC, vows more media retaliation

16 March 2022 8:06 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA