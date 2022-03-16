Cape Town anglers strongly divided on the banning of drone fishing





The recreational fishing community has been divided over the announcement that drone fishing, which allows fishermen to deliver a baited line as far as 500m out to sea, is not permitted.

Drone fishing has been around in South Africa for the last seven years and has been growing in popularity, according to Yugen Govender, chair of the SA Drone Angling Association, who spoke to Refilwe Moloto about the new regulations.

Drone fishing up until now has had no control measures in place, says Govender, and the goal of the association is to assist in regulating the practice.

We formed the association about two years ago now, and we’re making daily strides in getting more clarity within the market and getting drone fishing recognised as an official facet in South Africa. Yugen Govender, chair of the SA Drone Angling Association

The current court case dealing with the issue of drone fishing regulations can be beneficial to the association as it brings more attention to drone fishing, he adds.

There are some issues, but we take it as a positive because we actually want to create more awareness and we want to be recognised. So, if this is an avenue to get clarity in the market then it's cool. Yugen Govender, chair of the SA Drone Angling Association

Most CapeTalk listeners who called and messaged the show felt strongly that drone fishing needs restrictions, but a few disagreed. One listener suggested that the only anglers who are upset about drones are just upset that they cannot afford one.

Several anglers expressed concern that the drones disrupt the breeding stock which had dropped in areas, such as the backline of the waves, that were traditionally left undisturbed by boats and anglers.

Caller Richard from Pinelands, had strong views on disruptions caused by drone fishing.

If you start taking out the bigger fish, the breeding stock, you're not going to have any fish left at the end of the day. CapeTalk listener, Richard from Pinelands

