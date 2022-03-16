'We foresee war in Ukraine to have ripple effect on staple food in South Africa'





Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine will cause supply chain constraints that will have a ripple effect on the price and availability of food in South Africa

South Africa imports 30% of its wheat from Ukraine and Russia

Russia is the world’s leading exporter of oil and fertiliser

Ukraine is (used to be?) one of the largest grain exporters in the world. © yanadjana/123rf.com

Russia accounts for 19% of the entire global wheat export market while Ukraine contributes 9% to the total.

With Russia’s invasion of Ukraine ongoing, agricultural economists expect wheat prices to spike while shortages of bread, meat and eggs are a real possibility.

Consumers in South Africa cannot avoid the war’s fallout, but just how bad can things get?

Lester Kiewit posed the question to Agri SA agricultural economist Kulani Siweya (scroll up to listen).

Siweya has called on the government to suspend fuel levies while the war in Ukraine rages on.

South Africa is a net importer of wheat… We get 30% of our wheat imports from Ukraine and Russia… We forecast supply chain constraints will have a ripple effect on staple food in South Africa… Kulani Siweya, agricultural economist - Agri SA

Oil and fertiliser prices, Russia is a leading exporter… we foresee our food prices to rise in the next couple of months… Kulani Siweya, agricultural economist - Agri SA