'We foresee war in Ukraine to have ripple effect on staple food in South Africa'
-
Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine will cause supply chain constraints that will have a ripple effect on the price and availability of food in South Africa
-
South Africa imports 30% of its wheat from Ukraine and Russia
-
Russia is the world’s leading exporter of oil and fertiliser
Russia accounts for 19% of the entire global wheat export market while Ukraine contributes 9% to the total.
With Russia’s invasion of Ukraine ongoing, agricultural economists expect wheat prices to spike while shortages of bread, meat and eggs are a real possibility.
Consumers in South Africa cannot avoid the war’s fallout, but just how bad can things get?
Lester Kiewit posed the question to Agri SA agricultural economist Kulani Siweya (scroll up to listen).
Siweya has called on the government to suspend fuel levies while the war in Ukraine rages on.
South Africa is a net importer of wheat… We get 30% of our wheat imports from Ukraine and Russia… We forecast supply chain constraints will have a ripple effect on staple food in South Africa…Kulani Siweya, agricultural economist - Agri SA
Oil and fertiliser prices, Russia is a leading exporter… we foresee our food prices to rise in the next couple of months…Kulani Siweya, agricultural economist - Agri SA
We call for… the suspension of fuel levies… Until we see stability… How much more can consumers take?Kulani Siweya, agricultural economist - Agri SA
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_171816120_child-in-a-wheat-field-in-vyshyvanka-the-concept-of-the-independence-day-of-ukraine-selective-focus-.html?vti=nmam5r3cbq8owmx9tn-1-35
More from Business
UDM joins AfriForum in court challenge against Covid-19 State of Disaster
Mandy Wiener interviews United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa.Read More
Is DStv's new 'one account, one stream at a time' rule even legal?
Lester Kiewit speaks to Attorney at Barnard Inc. Attorneys Chanique Rautenbach about the legal argument to be made.Read More
YEP! Puts the focus on SMEs by enhancing their digital presence
Yep! is here to help businesses enhance their digital presence, increase visibility and improve engagement with customers.Read More
'Toyota ad replaces body parts for car parts, ends up objectifying female form'
Not going places - intersectional strategist Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show.Read More
'Traumatic enough losing my wife, now bank's forcing me to sell my home'
Why property co-owners need to get life insurance - Wendy Knowler relates the tale of a 72-year-old forced to sell his house.Read More
State of Disaster was obsolete even before Omicron wave - Prof Madhi
Bruce Whitfield talks to Shabir Madhi, Wits Professor of Vaccinology, about government's decision to extend the State of Disaster.Read More
'FlySafair has not inflated ticket prices - it works on supply and demand'
Bruce Whitfield talks to FlySafair's Kirby Gordon as accusations fly that the airline is profiting after Comair's suspension.Read More
DMRE proposes limits on fuel sales per motorist to mitigate oil price impact
Bruce Whitfield interviews the Automobile Association's Layton Beard about predicted fuel price hikes and the DMRE proposals.Read More
Numsa members picket outside Comair demanding CEO's removal within 7 days
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo.Read More
More from Opinion
UDM joins AfriForum in court challenge against Covid-19 State of Disaster
Mandy Wiener interviews United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa.Read More
Expect 5th wave of Covid-19 by early May - Professor Salim Abdool Karim
Refilwe Moloto interviews clinical infectious diseases epidemiologist Professor Salim Abdool Karim.Read More
'Toyota ad replaces body parts for car parts, ends up objectifying female form'
Not going places - intersectional strategist Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show.Read More
'Traumatic enough losing my wife, now bank's forcing me to sell my home'
Why property co-owners need to get life insurance - Wendy Knowler relates the tale of a 72-year-old forced to sell his house.Read More
State of Disaster was obsolete even before Omicron wave - Prof Madhi
Bruce Whitfield talks to Shabir Madhi, Wits Professor of Vaccinology, about government's decision to extend the State of Disaster.Read More
'Foolish' to extend State of Disaster to prevent infections – Prof Madhi
Mandy Wiener interviews Shabir Madhi, Professor of Vaccinology at the University of the Witwatersrand.Read More
Pain and suffering… coming to a petrol station near you in April, and beyond
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Iraj Abedian, Chief Economist at Pan-African Investment & Research Services.Read More
How do we get more entrepreneurs in the African ecosystem?
After two years of physical disconnect, the moving parts of the African ecosystem can come together at GTR Africa.Read More
Almost everybody has had Covid – even BEFORE Omicron, suggests study
A new study finds that about 85% of Gauteng residents have been infected by Covid-19, says Prof Shabir Madhi.Read More