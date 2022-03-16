Streaming issues? Report here
'We foresee war in Ukraine to have ripple effect on staple food in South Africa'

16 March 2022 12:44 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Agriculture
Food
Food inflation
Wheat
Lester Kiewit
food supply
The Morning Review
War in Ukraine
Kulani Siweya

Lester Kiewit interviews Agri SA agricultural economist Kulani Siweya.

  • Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine will cause supply chain constraints that will have a ripple effect on the price and availability of food in South Africa

  • South Africa imports 30% of its wheat from Ukraine and Russia

  • Russia is the world’s leading exporter of oil and fertiliser

Ukraine is (used to be?) one of the largest grain exporters in the world. © yanadjana/123rf.com

Russia accounts for 19% of the entire global wheat export market while Ukraine contributes 9% to the total.

With Russia’s invasion of Ukraine ongoing, agricultural economists expect wheat prices to spike while shortages of bread, meat and eggs are a real possibility.

Consumers in South Africa cannot avoid the war’s fallout, but just how bad can things get?

Lester Kiewit posed the question to Agri SA agricultural economist Kulani Siweya (scroll up to listen).

Siweya has called on the government to suspend fuel levies while the war in Ukraine rages on.

South Africa is a net importer of wheat… We get 30% of our wheat imports from Ukraine and Russia… We forecast supply chain constraints will have a ripple effect on staple food in South Africa…

Kulani Siweya, agricultural economist - Agri SA

Oil and fertiliser prices, Russia is a leading exporter… we foresee our food prices to rise in the next couple of months…

Kulani Siweya, agricultural economist - Agri SA

We call for… the suspension of fuel levies… Until we see stability… How much more can consumers take?

Kulani Siweya, agricultural economist - Agri SA



