Jumping ship: Democratic Alliance's Mbali Ntuli resigns





JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) member of the provincial legislature and taxi owner Mbali Ntuli has called it quits. She becomes yet another prominent young black politician to express a loss of confidence in the country’s second-largest political party.

Ntuli on Thursday walked away from a party she called home for close to 15 years and a career she built from the ground up – growing its support base across traditionally non-DA areas in KwaZulu-Natal.

"Change is good. It provides an opportunity for reflection and renewal. It is in that spirit that I, today, inform you that I have formally tendered my resignation as a member of the Democratic Alliance and member of the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature. My decision to do so was not one I came to lightly but one that is necessary for my growth as a community leader," she said in a statement.

"To my colleagues, I want to sincerely thank you for contributing to my journey and learning over the last 15 years. I joined the DA when I was 19 and was organising on campus. From being an early young leader to starting the Rhodes University chapter, building and leading the DA Youth and growing the party's presence across tertiary institutions and youth structures - I was able to interact with many young people of different backgrounds, with the same dream for South Africa," she added.

"I enjoyed building some of the first township branches eThekwini and working as a DA staff member before becoming a public representative."

She has been an MPL, serving in the portfolio committee on public works, a post she had been moved to in January 2021 after a long stint in the cooperative governance and traditional affairs committee.

During her time at the “blue party” Ntuli ruffled feathers and challenged leadership at every turn, including her failed bid to become the party’s federal leader in 2020.

Her attempt was met with resistance from the DA’s old guard, with former diplomat Douglas Gibson warning against her being elected a leader, arguing that they had tried those “experiments” in the past - referring to former federal leader Mmusi Maimane and former leader of the opposition in Parliament Lindiwe Mazibuko - and they didn’t work. Clashes between Ntuli and now federal council chairperson Helen Zille, who previously led the party, often found their way into news headlines, with Ntuli at one point facing disciplinary charges for allegedly liking a social media post referring to Zille as being racist.

"My colleagues in the DA know better than most the difficult and relentless challenges I have faced in the party, in part because so many have played out in the public domain, but also because our party (like any other organisation) is not immune to gossip. I don’t wish to rehash any of these challenges, which are publicly known and have been raised internally on numerous occasions.

"I have been forthright about instances where the DA has erred in its treatment of its members and the negative culture that is fostered within the organisation - my opposition of which formed part of my year-long campaign for DA leader in 2020," Ntuli said.

"So I leave with a deep sense of compassion for those of you who will remain and wish you all the best as you forge ahead with the exemplary work you do as individuals to help improve South Africa."

Ntuli’s resignation comes on the back of former DA Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi’s departure.

Over the years leaders such as John Moodey, Herman Mashaba and Phumzile Van Damme also walked away from the organisation, as did Maimane and Mazibuko.

The DA has continuously said it has no issue with race but has been unable to thoroughly articulate why it can’t retain black talent.

Here are some of Ntuli’s career highlights:

2008: Graduates from the DA young leaders’ programme – returns to her home province of KZN and is elected provincial youth chair.

2010: Elected chairperson of DA Youth Federal.

2011: Becomes a councilor in Inanda, a municipality in eThekwini.

2013: Is elected DA Youth federal leader.

2014: Joins the DA’s caucus in the legislature following the national general elections, that August she steps down as federal leader.

2018: Resigned from the legislature to work for the DA in the province, as it prepared its 2019 national elections campaign, she helped grow the organisation from 12.7% to 13.9% in the province.

2019: Returns to the legislature after the general polls, joining the COGTA portfolio and being appointed the DA’s spokesperson all issues relating to cooperative governance and traditional affairs.

2020: Pens a letter to DA members informing them of her decision to contest for federal leader, follows this with a formal announcement.

2020: In October she loses, by a wide margin, to now federal leader of the DA John Steenhuisen.

2022: Tenders her resignation as a member of both the legislature and the party.

