UDM joins AfriForum in court challenge against Covid-19 State of Disaster





On Tuesday, AfriForum announced it will continue with its legal action to end the Covid-19 National State of Disaster.

When looking at hospitalisations, it’s clear there is no disaster anymore, argues AfriForum.

The United Democratic Movement (UDM) will join AfriForum and others as friends of the court in the challenge against the extension of the state of disaster.

Entering post-Covid life? © dmitrydemidovich/123rf.com

Mandy Wiener interviewed UDM leader Bantu Holomisa (scroll up to listen).

There is sufficient consensus… that this state of disaster is an abuse of power… the science indicates there is no disaster. Bantu Holomisa - leader, UDM