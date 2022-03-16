UDM joins AfriForum in court challenge against Covid-19 State of Disaster
On Tuesday, AfriForum announced it will continue with its legal action to end the Covid-19 National State of Disaster.
When looking at hospitalisations, it’s clear there is no disaster anymore, argues AfriForum.
The United Democratic Movement (UDM) will join AfriForum and others as friends of the court in the challenge against the extension of the state of disaster.
Mandy Wiener interviewed UDM leader Bantu Holomisa (scroll up to listen).
There is sufficient consensus… that this state of disaster is an abuse of power… the science indicates there is no disaster.Bantu Holomisa - leader, UDM
Why do they need new legislation? … They can lift current regulations and, if the situation becomes worse, they can bring it back…Bantu Holomisa - leader, UDM
