SAP becomes latest multinational ordered to 'pay back the money'





The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) on Wednesday ordered SAP to pay back R413 million to the Water and Sanitation Department.

Of that amount, SAP must pay back R263 million within the next five days.

The Special Tribunal has set aside, declaring it “unlawful and invalid”, a software licence and support agreement worth R1 billion, entered between 2015 and 2016.

The SIU order follows its extensive investigations into the affairs of the Department of Water and Sanitation, which revealed that the Department irregularly concluded software license and support agreements with SAP.